2019 Castle LLC to M&S REH LLC, land near Crewdson Drive, $57,680.
James and Charlene Duffy to Caitlyn Johnson, Lot 16, Drakes Creek Hills subdivision, $275,000.
William and Lorri Hare to Desmond and Rosalind Bell, land near Durbin Drive, $37,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Anthony White, Lot 509, North Ridge subdivision, $165,650.
Jonathan Taylor to Muhamed Nukic, Lot 54, Stonecrest subdivision, $205,000.
Phil Brown Rentals LLC to Kar Reh and Kee Mo, Lot 232, Park Hills subdivision, $172,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to James Haggerty, Lot 57, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $259,900.
Thuc Nguyen and Valerie Gabriel; and Tai Nguyen to Taibos Landing LLC, Lots 91 and 92, Normal View addition, no tax.
Mulberry Mountain LLC to Raymond and Elizabeth Keown, land near Antioch Greenbriar Road, $246,100.
Legacy Homes and Remodeling LLC to Jared and Stefanie Whitworth, Lot 133, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $417,000.
William Myers Irrevocable Trust to Ginger Cleary, Lot 19, Bent Tree Estates, $339,900.
Summit Partners Inc. to Craig and Latisha Pierce, Lot 230, Summit subdivision, $58,500.
Right Angle Studio LLC to Caleb and Kacey Hanes, Lot 19, Pennyroyal Farms and Vernon Dearing subdivision, $295,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Billie Cleary, Lot 7, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $270,000.
Wayne Ballard to Hunky Dory LLC, Lot 7, Peach Meadow subdivision, $158,000.
Anne Multerer to John and Jessica Whittaker, Lot 126, Shawnee Estates, $172,000.
Daniel and Jamie Byrd to Amanda and George Flowers Jr., land near Cabell Drive, $170,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lots 47 and 48, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $85,000.
Larry Remour to John and Dianne Martin, land near Memphis Junction Road, $40,000.
Thomas Frericks to Elvir and Meliha Mahmutovic, Lot 35, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, $367,000.
Walton and Marcia Harrell to Krista Hawkins, land near Oakland School Road, $163,000.
Walter and Debbie York to DP3 Properties LLC, land near Brockley Avenue, $109,140.
Lewis and Jo Ann Curry to HQ Properties LLC, Lot 13, Smallhouse Hines subdivision of Nealwood, $78,000.
Danielle Renner to Reed and Danielle Gonzalez, Lot 2-3, Collett Cove subdivision, $212,000.
Thomas and Rita Parrott to Margaret Howell, Lot 4, Twin Elms subdivision, $40,000.
G Stone Properties LLC to Lennie Sanders, Lot 25, Indian Ridge, building 5, unit 505, $259,900.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 16, 17, 21, 76, 78, 84, 85, 95, Magnolia Hills, $304,000.
Sharon French to Mackenzie Meadows LLC, DBA Southern Design & Build, Lots 58-60, Mackenzie Meadows, $66,000.
Brian and Sherri Herman to Andrew and Kristin Lindsey and Michael and Eleanor Lindsey, Lot 5, Lucian Hays Farms subdivision, $850,000.
Gary and Fredericka Larkin to Thomas Dooley, land near Chestnut Street, $439,500.
Jeanne Mays to Thomas and Charlotte Vertrees, Lot 13, Indian Ridge subdivision, $298,900.
Adnan and Ivana Smajlagic to Adoniz Lopez and Loruhama Ruelas, Lot 74, Stonehenge subdivision, $175,000.
Bobby Hampton to Cecil and Beverly Simmons, Lot 9, Glenwood Estates, $125,000.
Larah and Michael Wilson Jr. to Tammie Perkins, Lot 35, Pleasant Place subdivision, $166,000.
James and Linda Vanthournout to Mary and James Hammonds Jr., Lot 10, Meadows subdivision, $235,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Stephen Properties LLC, Lots 29 and 30, plat book 42, page 360, $87,000.
Christopher Kelly and Christina Kelly to Paul and Kati Wherry, Lot 11, September Lakes subdivision, $62,500.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Benjamin Hansbrough, Lot 49, Cobblestone subdivision, $370,000.
Pendleton Properties LLC to J. Trapper Construction LLC, Lots 29 and 30, McLellan Farms subdivision, $92,000.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Hilarie and William Spalding, Lot 55, Cobblestone subdivision, $399,900.
William and Hilarie Spalding to Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC, Lot 50, Plano Estates major subdivision, $295,100.
Scott Harmon and Jessica Ferrin to Cody Garner, Lot 4, Hilltop Acres, $277,500.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Stacey Fergerson, Lot 20, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $225,000.
Stacey Fergerson to Vinny Zhang, Lot 39, Crossings at Cave Mill, $207,500.
Sean and Margaret Sherwood to Ryan Douglas and Natalie Geis, Lot 37, Fox Run Trail subdivision, $220,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Jachein Stewart and Peli Alzola, Lot 538, North Ridge subdivision, $156,900.
Elizabeth Ford to Jaron Dowalter and Valerie Lightfoot, Lot 10, Sharon addition, $69,500.
Choice Rental Properties LLC to Jaron Dowalter and Valerie Lightfoot, land near 14th Street, $140,000.
James Skaggs to Lance and Cindy McGinnis, land near McFarland Lane, $57,500.
Anna Lawson to Peggy Phelps, Lot 1, Bunch Plantation subdivision, $120,000.
Richard Payne to Claudia Mendoza Hernandez and David Alarcon Martinez, Lot 23, Maplewood Mobile Home subdivision, $10,000.
Doral Conner to Main Street Antiques and Collectables LLC, parcel 1, plat book 28, page 44, $150,000.
The estate of Mildred James to The Donna J. Boden Trust, land near Ewing Ford Road, $267,500.
Donna J. Boden to The Donna J. Boden Trust, Lot 1, Malchow subdivision, no tax.
Courtney Holland to Kevin and Bethany Croslin, land near 13th Street, $64,500.
Kevin and Jill Wilson to Ronnie and Mary Palmer, Lot 27, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $234,500.
Nathan and Tara Fortener to Brittany Anderson and Devin Swincher, Lot 15, Windsor Meadows subdivision, $265,000.
CT Management LLC to Nicholas and Allison Henderson, Lot 48, Plano Estates major subdivision, $255,000.
