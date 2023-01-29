Leon Allen to Lukas McDonald and. Savannah DeLaGarza, Lot 587, North Ridge subdivision, $215,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nicholas and Kaylee Woodard, Lot 148, Stagner Farms, $339,780.
Dennis and Lori Causey to Michael and Mandy Keown, Lots 30 and 31, Meadowlawn addition, $51,650.22
James Netts to Chad and Wendy Moseley, land near Cemetery Road, $178,500.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lot 3-1, Mark Douglas subdivision, no tax.
Sam and Lindsey McCarty to Jackie and Linda Young, land near O.N. Alford Road, $100,000.
Sandra Mills to Anibal Garcia, land near Payne Street, $22,000.
Crystal and David Abney and Denise Simmons to James Floyd, James Lyons, Randall Drinnon, Edward Baird and David Carpenter, land near Hwy. 67, $210,650.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to April Durso and Mariah Owens, Lots 2 and 3-1, Mark Douglas subdivision, $430,000.
Robin Clark to Niang Khan Zam and Kyaw Swar Oo and Zam Sian Mung, Lot 77, McLellan Farms subdivision, $445,000.
Chaitanya S. Malempati to Brian and Sherri Herman, Lot 7, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $115,000.
Francisco Espinoza and Elodia Julissa Barillas de Espinoza; and Marcos Espinoza to James Hilliard and Daniel Dressler, Lot 1, plat book 24, page 25, $30,000.
James and Doris Allen to Micki Love, two tracts on Louie Meeks Road, $385,000.
DDNR Investment Group LLC to Kevin and Emily Williams, land near 14th Street, $152,000.
Michael and Karen Porter to Joe and Sandra Duncan, Lot 1, Duncan subdivision, $70,000.
Billy Isenberg to Roger and Mary Carter, Lot 1 Martin Land Inc., $100,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Tryco Properties LLC, Lots 246-249, McKinney Farms subdivision, $195,600.
Jason Graf and Lindsey Wells to Jamie and Amy Woosley, land near Dye Ford Road, $385,000.
Denise Goodrum and Rita Sanchez Ayala and Jesus William Mendez Aguilar, Lot 8, Glenwood Estates subdivision, $210,000.
Kyle and Nicole Byram to Spencer Durrant, land near Westen Drive, $307,500.
Marty and Sara Hinton to Viet Pham and Dung Nguyen, Lot 40, Capitol Commons Condominiums, $125,000.
William and Jane Cannon to CSR BG Investments LLC, two tracts on State Street, $1,650,000.
Eric and Belinda Raymer and Pamela Raymer to Darrell McElroy, Lot 3, The Twin Elms subdivision, no tax.
Loeung Chau and Thy Ly Chau to David Moran, Lot 16, Cedar Grove subdivision, $185,000.
Jia Pei and Le Yang to Jason and Candy Reed, Lot 118, Hartland subdivision, $580,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher and Ashley Shell, Lot 98, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $336,995.
Sedin and Lejla Salihovic to RENT Investments LLc, Lot 2, plat book 27, page 5, $2,150,000.
Vette City Property Management LLC to Nancy Aviles, Lot 53, Fort Valley addition, $100,000.
Vette City Property Management LLC to Nancy Aviles, Lot 49, Fort Valley addition, $70,000.
Steven Smith and Heather Perdue-Smith to William Dossey, Lots 7 and 8, Forrest Hardcastle Estate subdivision, $1,500,000.
Mitchell and Julia McDonald and McDonald Property Management LLC to Steven Smith and Heather Perdue-Smith, two tracts on. U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $1,650,000.
Titan Properties LLC to Sam Thi Nguyen, Lots 7, 7-1, 7-2 and 7-3, Creekwood Village subdivision, $665,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Clausen Enterprises LLC, Lots 242 and 243, McKinney Farms subdivision, $98,800.
Darrin and Cheryl Edwards to Craig and Erica Cassady, Lot 39, Deer Meadow subdivision, $355,000.
Andrew and Mary Black to William Burke, Lot 4, plat book 30, page 197, $159,900.
Greeneye Properties LLC to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, Lot 1-1, Merrill Stuart revised subdivision, $340,000.
Denise Wagner to Sandeep and Hanishaben Patel, Lot 148, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $650,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Rodrigo Diaz and Erika Del Carmen Diaz, Lot 144, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $275,300.
Cannon Properties LLC to Magnolia Unlimited LLC, Units 2A and 2B, Eastern Heights Condominiums, $190,500.
Kermit Burns to Amber Hollon, Lot 2-1, plat book 38, page 86, no tax.
James and Christy Simpson to Darrin and Cheryl Edwards, Lot 2, minor plat book 21, page 36, $450,000.
Ladean and David Stettler to Dana Baratta, land near U.S. 231, $530,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anne-Claire Duvall and Jay Thomas Duvall, Lot 170, Stagner Farms subdivision, $365,170.
Near Surface Geophysics Innovations LLC to Thomas Brackerman, Lots 53-55, Ogden Park subdivision, $185,000.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Tybee Capital LLC, Lot 11, Keystone Commons subdivision, $250,000.
England Properties LLC to Rivas A. Properties LLC, land near Brownslock Road, $199,000.
Mark and Sharon Riley to Sarah and Adam Cline, land near Barren River Road, $125,000.
Ray Nunn to Tabatha Nunn, land in deed book 1017, page 70, no tax.
Southern Saw Homes LLC to Mary Miller, land near Richardsville Road, $147,000.
Ervin Grahovic to Jasmin and Samira Grahovic, Lot 430, Greystone subdivision, $285,000.
Golden Capital LLC to Maged Louka and Nagat Aziz, Lot 221, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $290,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Zam K. Dal and Myint M. Than, Lot 148, Stagner Farms subdivision, $441,447.
David Woodall and Steele Action LLC to Bryan Wilson, land near Blue Level Providence Road, $238,500.
Hua Ji Beliles and Rick Lee Beliles to Hua J. Beliles, Lot 28-14, North Mill Village subdivision, no tax.
Schondyhaus LLC to Valarie and Jeremy Carter, Lot 67-3, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $360,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Dawn Payne, Lot 75, Stagner Farms subdivision, $290,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Amanda and Charles Sunthang, Lot 74, Blevins Farm subdivision, $390,915.
Barry and Cynthia Woosley to Big Reedy Enterprises LLC, Lots 5 and 6, Elizabeth Upton Farm, no tax.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sharon and James Cross Jr., Lot 80, Carter Crossings subdivision, $299,900.
Jones and Ritter LLC to Bobby Edrington, Lot 38, Fairvue Farm subdivision, no tax.