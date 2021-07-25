Kody and Stefanie King to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Reedyville Road, $1,725.
KMC Investments Properties LLC to Terry and Brenda Keith, Lot 108, Springwater subdivision, $298,500.
Price Property Management LLC to Aceland Holdings LLC, land in deed book 1224, page 242, $45,000.
Phillip and Debra Noffsinger to Roger Pruitt and Jennifer Maglinger, Lot 34, McCubbin subdivision, $256,000.
Jeff and Connie Arnold to Gregory and Melissa Skaggs, Lot 25, Indian Ridge subdivision, $320,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Kaylee Ranburger and Canan Russell, Lot 19, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $189,000.
David and Jessica Hundley to Jacob and Emily Mantle, Lot 37, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $190,000.
The estate of Lennis Oliver to Gordon Howell, Lot 16, Cross Creek subdivision, $42,000.
Jeremiah Jones to John Haley, tract 34, M.B. Williams subdivision, $145,000.
Carolyn Lindsey; Shirley and Maurice Bailey; Gloria and Phillip Moore; Jason and Susan Steenbergen; and Aaron Steenbergen to Denise and Charles Wells Jr., land near Plum Springs Pike, $45,000.
Emmett and Lisa Wood to Billy and Reva Phelps, Lot 56, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $410,000.
Timothy and Jennifer Johnson to Lian Duh and Hnem Sung, Lot 361, Springfield subdivision, $270,000.
Estate of Gary Kinder to Mollie Dunn and Daniel Johnson, land near T.B. Hospital Road, $170,000.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Matthew Carr, Lot 28, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $177,500.
GMV Properties LLC to Andrea and Emanuel Scott, Lot 596, North Ridge subdivision, $209,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Ahmad Albadry and Diana Fatah, Lot 131 Drakes Ridge subdivision, $445,000.
Christopher Benningfield to Christopher Benningfield and Angela Reeves, land near Smallhouse Road, no tax.
Perry and Sharrye Noel to NC Brands LLC, land near Alvaton Road and Old Scottsville Road, $500,000.
A.M. Ventures LLC to Grace Community Church Inc., Lot 4-2, Oaklawn addition subdivision, $69,000.
Lisa and Charles Leachman; William Leachman; Maura and Donald Schardein Jr.; and Leigh Chappell Schardein and Douglas Eric Watt to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, land near Kenton Street, $87,000.
Waynette and Carlos Graham to F&G Holdings LLC, Lot 2, The Beach Property, $51,000.
Caitlin Bowen to Alexander Biggs and Courtney Lyons, Lot 188, North Ridge subdivision, $189,900.
Bell Property Development LLC to Laura Jones, Lot 1, Bell Property Development LLC, $19,250.
Lizeng Huang to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 53, Deer Meadow subdivision, $224,900.
Jeffrey and Ann McQuade to Joshua and Jennifer Smith, land in Plum Springs Estates, $205,000.
Ericka Eckland to Mark and Phyllis Roberts, Lot 8, Kitchens Reeves subdivision, $58,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Jhayla West, Lot 80, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $193,400.
Caliber Contracting LLC to Bethany and Matthew Johnson, Lot 76, South Oaks subdivision, $259,900.
Tryco Properties LLC to Jason and Katrina Wood, Lot 16, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $189,900.
Kevin and Stacy Crabbe to Ronnie and Karen Meredith, Lot 130, Weatherstone subdivision, $235,900.
Ronnie and Karen Meredith to George Cleveland Simpson Irrevocable Trust, Lot 1, minor subdivision, plat book 15, page 195, $449,900.
M. Alan and Autumn Scruggs to Eric and Brittany Grant, Lot 1, Summer Place subdivision, $325,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 103, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $54,900.
Fredrick and Megan Massa to James Coppage, Lot 144, River Bend Landing subdivision, $182,714.
Luis Rufino Vazquez and Perla Aguirre to Ryan and Kristy Johnson, Lot 152, South Glen Gables subdivision, $477,000.
Lewis and Jennifer Logan to Leonard Montwill, land near Finney Road, $30,000.
Bell Property Development LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lots 2 and 3, Bell Property Development LLC, $11,000.
Seven Eleven Steeplechase LLC to Stephen and Kaleb Chaffin, Lots 7 and 8, Kirby’s West End addition, $40,000.
Shane Williams and Whitney Williams to Kellie Papajeski, Lot 20, Homestead Court, $370,000.
Banks and Patricia Crandell to Goher Ayub Butt and Sameen Komal; and Rehman Khalid, Lot 7, plat book 42, page 272, $129,000.
Justin Lacroix to Erika Rich, Lot 2, Rainwaters Hinton subdivision, $249,900.
Marlene and Bobby McPherson II to Crystal and Donald Hedgecock Jr., Lot 83, South Oaks subdivision, $259,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Levell and Nona Overton, Lot 133, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $285,460.
James Gifford to Carlos and Carmen Mora, Lot 450, Greystone subdivision, $215,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Heather and Daniel Lusby, Lot 41, Blevins Farm subdivision, $350,210.
Handy Homes LLC to Susan Persing, Lot 6, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $250,000.
SKY Property Management LLC to Pinnacle Crew LLC, Units 121 and 122, Destiny Place Office Condominiums, $300,000.
Sergio Ortega to Jonathan Ray Pellegrino and Emily-Kaye Pellegrino, land near Glen Lily Road, $120,000.
Estate of Carolyn Cundiff Main to Benjamin Main, land in Warren County, no tax.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Alexander Collazo Burgos and Natalia Narvaez Maldonado, Lot 33, Autumn View subdivision, $223,900.
Sharlene and Fred Grant to Michael Batson, Lot 29, Collett addition, $150,000.
Keith Honaker to Tyler Magan, Lot 175, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $205,000.
Sandra Perry to Sandra Perry and Jennifer Hill, Lot 20, Pine Grove subdivision, no tax.
Rock Construction LLC to Shadwick and Meagan Simmons, Lot 13, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,500.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Hollie Smith and Skyler Dallyn Smith, Lot 36, McLellan Crossing subdivision, $259,900.
Brandon and Anna Kilgus to Markus and Elizabeth Von Steinfort, Lot 6, Chaney addition, $280,900.
Chestnut Group Properties LLC to Elton Fanning and Jennifer Mitchell, Lot 402, Greystone subdivision, $231,500.
Abby Cassady to Aurelia Spaulding, Lot 12, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $220,000.
Vehad Cakor to Vehad Cakor and Elvisa Ibisevic, Lot 136, Summit subdivision, no tax.
Larry and Ramona Belcher to Sustainnovators LLC, land near High Street, $120,000.
Top Gun Properties LLC to Thang Lian Pau and Cing Za Lun, land near Richpond Road, $120,000.
William and Stephanie Matthews to Nancy Browning, Lot 95, Winfield Acres subdivision, $223,100.
Linda Fuller to Charles and Emma Deaton, Lot 131-25, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $259,900.
Lena Gokie and Dorian Almendarez to Max Bussiere and Lyra Christianson, Lot 66, South Glen Gables, $440,000.
Schaeffin King and Kayla Gish to AMPS Holdings LLC, land near Cabell Drive, $82,500.
Jason and Dena Mills to Kenneth Keller Jr., Lots 22-24, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, $822,000.
The estate of Cherie Lynn Taylor to Rita Brown, land near Pioneer Avenue, no tax.
Roger Nash, Paul Nash and Nathan Nash to Michael Hale and Sandra Hale, land near Ashmoor Drive, $220,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 60 Carters Crossings subdivision, $47,900.
Brian and Virginia Meadows to Nada Denison, Lot 127, Fountain Trace subdivision, $833,000.
AceLand Holdings LLC to Norma and Jose Cuautle, land near Dennis Avenue, $146,300.
Alexander and Kathi Spohn to Sarah Higgins, Lot 8, Enoch Francis Farm subdivision, $335,000.
Daniel and Tia Simon to Patrick Sanders-Byrd, Lot 5, Forrest Hardcastle Estate subdivision, $455,000.
Craig and Cecelia Patterson to Christopher and Dana Patterson, Lot 57, Springhill subdivision, $125,000.
Barry Pickering and Melodie Camille to Mateo Boswell and Tiffany Duffy, Lot 1, Kathlyn Hanks minor subdivision, $41,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Kathy and David Craig, Lot 4-16, Olde Stone subdivision, $65,000.
Bryan and Alison Packard to Madiba LLC, Lot 204, McCoy Place subdivision, $370,000.
TJ and Emily Denton to Michael Bouchard, Lot 39, Countryside Manor subdivision, $170,000.
LCB Investments and PKG LLC to John and Haley Braswell, Lot 16, Southfork subdivision, $209,900.
Anthony and Regina Helson to Southern Saw Homes LLC, Lot 5, Diamond View subdivision, $30,000.
Michele and Jody Stevenson to Jody Stevenson, Lot 88, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $137,000.
Corey and Katie Solomon to Jeremy and Paislee Cheatham, Lot 151, McKinney Farms subdivision, $223,900.
Mary Jane Sledge Farley to Kevin and Heather Alexander, Lot 1-3, Gerard subdivision, $652,500.
Simmons Properties LLC to Joshua and Chelsey Poling, Lot 12, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $429,000.
Jeffery Hinton to Shirley and Alice Basham, land near Martinsville and Claypool Boyce roads, $147,500.
Kyle and Kaleigh Davenport to Karen Branham, Lot 25, South Glen Gables subdivision, $400,000.
Brittanee and Austin Moyers to Terri Ward, Lot 43, Creekwood Village subdivision, $296,000.