River’s Landing Edge LLC to Woodland Station Holdings LLC, Lots 110, 115 and 116, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $90,000.
The estate of Wayne A. Guy to Deniese Taylor and Mark Guy, Lots 6 and 13, Edgewood addition, no tax.
Rockfield Church of Christ Inc. to Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 1, Fred Pryor minor subdivision, $173,000.
Nancy and James Tyrie Jr. and Robert and Tina Tyrie to Hunky Dory LLC, Lot 44, Richland subdivision, $214,000.
TMAG Properties LLC to Stephen and Amanda Pruitt, Lot 538, North Ridge subdivision, $195,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC and Leon and Seretha Adams to Don and Morgan Hardin, Lot 1, Michael and Lawrence Coleman subdivision, $184,500.
Justin and Dana Crawford to Jared Young, Lot 149, North Ridge subdivision, $162,460.
Gary Huff and The Trust Company of Oxford to Chandler Holdings LLC, 82.268 acres on Nashville Road, $880,267.50.
Patricia Arnold Divjak Trust to Kimberly and John Brantuk II, Lot 29, Cobblestone subdivision, $445,000.
Edna Nichols to Joni Nichols, Lot 133, major subdivision plat for Park Hills subdivision, no tax.
Margaret and Gary Huff and The Margaret Huff 2020 Charitable Remainder Trust by The Trust Company of Oxford to J&P Ballance Farms LLLP, 1.441 acres on Nashville Road, $27,273.
Margaret and Gary Huff and The Trust Company of Oxford, trust of the Margaret Huff 2020 Charitable Remainder Trust to BOAM Holdings LLC, two parcels on Nashville Road, $2,020,126.50.
Margaret and Gary Huff to BOAM Holdings LLC, two parcels on Nashville Road, $808,050.60.
Covington Farms Development LLC to K and J Dub LLC, Lots 22-29 and 22-30 Covington Farms subdivision, $95,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to WHW V Properties LLC, Lots 13-15, Backwoods subdivision, $681,600.
Pamela Hillis and Troy Hogan to Donald Ray Alvey Jr., 5,33 acres on Sandhill Girkin Road, $70,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals to John and Jocelyn Knepler, Lot 9, Highland Pointe subdivision, $145,000.
Daniel and Alexandria English to Randall and Susan Lush, Lot 2, Gary and Vickie Spainhoward subdivision, $314,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Mike Hymer, Lots 18 and 19, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $96,000.
Timothy and Hayley Longergan to Christopher and Kelsey Hamlet, Lot 93, Drakesborough subdivision, $517,000.
Gina Wallace to Jeremiah Jones, land near Sunnyside-Gotts Road, $64,000.
Kenny Basham to Kristie Austin, land near Bill Dedman Road, $62,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Green Grass Construction & Real Estate Development LLC, Lot 200, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
Jeffrey Harrison to T.C. Holmes Enterprises LLC, land near Riverwood Avenue, $150,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Huffman Homes LLC, Lot 62, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Mtg. Properties LLC, Lot 71, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Meredith and Lynsey Mansfield to Andrew Dorian, land near Browning Road, $230,000.
Lisa Bearnson to Lisa Bearnson, land near Dye Ford Road, no tax.
Sean and Haley Danehy to Shelly and Bob Dillard Jr., Lot 4-1, Jesse Russell Estate, $12,000.
Jason and Dena Mills and Big Dog Investments LLC to Cris and Stephen Baker, Lot 24, Briggs addition, $19,000.
Kelly Norrod and Andrew Keller to Catherin Cabrera and Yilber Moreno Cruz, Lot 56, Springwater subdivision, $235,000.
Andrew and Catherine Crowe to Timothy and Hayley Lonergan, Lot 4-4, Olde Stone subdivision, $719,000.
Babbi Shaw to Dana and Patricia Markwell, Lot 11, Remington Place subdivision, $334,995.
Connie and Robert Russell and Tammy Woodall and David Smith to Peter and Lisa Andrews, Lot 9, Brookeland addition, $178,000.
Timothy and Patricia Poston to Jossie Parzons-Rodriquez, land near W.G. Talley Road, $340,000.
Brown & Brown Construction LLC to Roger and Kelly Jo Sargent, Lot 3-91-7, Olde Stone subdivision, $800,000.
Jacob and Hadleigh Evans to Dennis and Lori Causey, Lot 92, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $130,000.
Traci Briggs to Ridgepointe Properties LLC, Lot 25-17-1, Bowling Green Corporate Park, $455,000.
Nicole and Cody Adams to Paul Beckley, Lot 389, North Ridge subdivision, $184,000.
Trustees of Scottsville Road Baptist Church to Living Hope Baptist Church (Missionary) Inc., land near Scottsville Road, no tax.
Lillian Clark to Byron and Cecilia Millard, Lot 1, Harry Robe property, $210,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sherif Mahmoud and Sara Osman, Lot 134, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $263,784.
Joshua and Lindsey Amos to Joshua and Lindsey Amos, Lot 304, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Thessen Concrete Contracting Inc. to Benjamin Hansbrough, Lots 42 and 43, Thessen Concrete Contracting, $240,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to Chase Property Investments LLC, Lots 16-18, Backwoods subdivision, $681,600.
Jessie Burnley to Jessie Burnley and Josie Fox, Lot 49, Deer Park Estates subdivision, no tax.
Jerry and Nada Durham to Jerry and Nada Durham, Lot 116, Southmeade Estates, no tax.
Darel Carrier to Michael and Ashley Barclay, land near Boiling Springs Road, $100,000.
A.M. Ventures LLC to Cameron Beal and Taylor Buckles, Lot 4, Oaklawn addition, $225,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 4-9, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $637,500.
Wendell and Kristi Prince to Chelcey and Deanna Jenkins, Lot 224, McCoy Place subdivision, $319,500.
Evelyn and Shannon Powell to Elizabeth Hall and Jason Heflin, Lots 45 and 46, Brookleand addition, no tax.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Tryco Properties LLC, Lots 72 and 75, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $60,000.
Truong An N Le and Truc Thanh Bui to Truong An N Le and Truc Thanh Bui, land near Audubon Drive, no tax.
Logan Guess and Steven and Joy Guess to Vungh Thaw Kim and Zen San Kim; and Khup Ai and Kiim Nu, Lot 120, Springfield subdivision, $216,000.
Stooges LLC to K&M Properties LLC, Lot 2, Spencer subdivision, $445,000.
Marla Ingram to Zam Khan Mung and Vung San Niang, Lot 110, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $199,000.
TPC2 LLC to Sheryl and Robert Anderson Jr., Lot 22, Heritage subdivision, $255,500.
Darron and Pamela Kirby and Deborah and James Gillenwater to Ronald Bunch, land near Ky. 234, $190,000.
Kyle and Kristine Barron to Rebecca and Patrick Herman, Lot 39, section B, McCubbin addition, $217,500.
William and Jacqueline Yunker to Christopher Wesnofske, Lot 13, Oak Valley Acres, $297,400.
Tanner Pearson and Lynnden Pearson to Ramiz Abdic and Gehira Abdic, Lot 108, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $205,900.
JMG Holdings LLC to Israel de Jesus Arellano and Judith Arellano, land near Sycamore Drive, $269,000.
Jimmy and Ethel Simmons to Jeremy and Jennifer Jacobs, land near William Simmons Road, $485,000.
Melinda Moore to Charles Brandon Hester, Lot 35, Stonehurst/Deer Meadow subdivision, $360,000.
Eugene and Evelyn Vaughn to Eugene and Evelyn Vaughn, 1275 Pleasant Hill Road and 901 Fairview Ave, no tax.
Norman and Carole Harned to James and Denise Wagner, Lot 148, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $110,000.
Russell and Barbara Witty to Elijah Properties LLC, Lots 28 and 29, Hemlock Heights subdivision, $100,000.
Charles and Emily Beard to Steve and Bonnie Strode, Lots 50-52, Ogden Park addition, $162,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Jerry and Brenda Cantrell, Lot 11, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $270,000.
Betty Pulfer to Zackary and Melissa White, land near Peachtree Lane, $380,000.
Thurman Living Trust to Jesse and Lana Hill, Unit 4A, Greens at Hartland, $218,000.
April and Nicholas Patterson to David Gill and Marcia Pryor, land near Koostra Road, $4,675,044.
Tryco Properties LLC to Autumn Rhea Costelow and Camron Taylor Tisdale, Lot 177, McKinney Farms subdivision, $208,000.
Chris Strode to Floyd and Salome James, Lot 1, Cagle Farm subdivision, $140,000.
Jordan and Laura Iverson to BA Investments Plum Springs LLC, Lot 28, Hunters Gate Estates, $177,500.
Estate of Deloris Jean Shriver to Christopher and Elena Hooper, Lot 99, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $235,000.
Garhett and Emma Carmine to Trace and Savannah Stafford, land near College Street in Woodburn, $139,000.
Jamie and Amanda Warder to Hang Kim Khai and Mang Za Sian; and Thang Kap Mung and Ciin Lam Lun, Lot 34, Cedar Grove subdivision, $128,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeanna Johnson, Lot 51, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $221,985.
John and Katherine Bingham to Daniel and Tiffany Judd, land near Farley Lane, $205,000.
Crabbe Homes to Alex Cook and Ashley Edwards, Lot 91, Weatherstone subdivision, $205,674.
Eric and Emily Maravilla, Lot 12, Farmwood Estates subdivision, $205,000.
Louie and Donna White to Jack and Melinda Teetor, Lot 54, Twin Elms subdivision, $239,900.
Prosperita Properties LLC to George H. Graas III, land near Mount Olivet Road, $177,000.
Jon Louis Spiegl to Joshua and Magan Jenkins, Lot 81, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $217,500.
Peachtree Lane Trust to Donna Wilson, Lot 3, Peach Meadow subdivision, $150,000.
Daniel LaPlante to James Nga, Lot 15, Springhurst subdivision, $225,000.
Ushabahen V. Dabhi and Vierndra N. Darbar to Juan Valencia Lazo, land near Stubbins Street, $32,000.
Scott and Kelly Sparks to Nicholas and Kendra Sewell, Lots 1 and 2, Scott Sparks property, $1,350,000.
Mary and Jake Pippin to Barbi Shaw, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 18, page 174, $215,900.
Brendon and Angela Schmitz to Khaleesi Throne Associates LLC, Lot 56, Merrick Place Court, $171,500.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Benjamin and Tiffany Johnson, Lot 247, McCoy Place, $324,000.
TWC Development LLC to BR Development LLC, land near Beech Bend Road, $107,500.
Jason and Kimberly Aldridge to Build 2 Suit LLC, Lot 41, Pennyroyal Farms and Vernon Dearing Estate subdivision, $325,000.