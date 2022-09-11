Brite Furniture Galleries Inc. to 1300 Andrea LLC, Lots 3 and 3-1, Wallace/Vanmeter subdivision, $3,850,000.
Jeremiah and Catherine Harston to Charles and Brenda Lanphear, Lot 2, Edgewood addition, no tax.
Beverly Dorrance to Beverly Dorrance and Paul Harrison, Lot 82, Drakesboro subdivision, no tax.
Gabriel Fillman to Billy Jackson and Bailey Copas, Lot 132, Coalition Estates, $232,000.
Bryan and Molly Sipes to Nicholas Clemmons, Lot 45, River Bend Landing, $205,000.
Estate of Marsha Ann Thornton to Brian Fisher, tracts 1-4, Marsha Ann Thornton Estate subdivision, $289,970.
Estate of Patrick O’Rourke to Garry and Amy Hammer, Lot 179, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $320,000.
Robert and Melissa Martin to Jonathon and Charlene Jackson, Lot 24, McLellan Farms subdivision, $390,000.
Amber Burton to Ronnie Collier, Lot 81, Weatherstone subdivision, $246,400.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to B L Hunt Properties, Lot 17, Hemlock Heights, No. 1, $254,000.
Amy Coleman to BTG Properties LLC, land near Westwood Circle, $113,500.
Benjamin Norris to Richard and Amber Tittle, Lots 61-63, Ogden Park subdivision, $258,000.
Estate of Alton Dean Little to Patsy Little and Betty Levis, Lot 38, Whispering Hills subdivision, no tax.
Chelsey and Brentley Gregory to Larry and Virable Peavler, Lot 13, Maplehurst Manor subdivision, $140,000.
LKC Holdings LLC to ATEK Electric LLC, land near Vincent Street in Smiths Grove, $1,300,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew Bako, Lot 219, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $252,660.
Hammer Homes LLC to Adam and Melody Mosley, Lot 142, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $309,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Adriana Sanchez, Lot 87, Stagner Farms subdivision, $303,785.
Douglas and Michelle Gorman to Yellow Brick Capital LLC, Lot 1, Gorman subdivision, $2,200,000.
CC Walker LLC to Andrew McKinney and George Jones, Lot 106, South Oaks subdivision, $286,500.
Jennifer and Andrew Jacobs to Morgan and Lauren Brown, Lot 69, Richland subdivision, $390,000.
Robert Hunt to Roger and Mary Carter, Lot 34, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $288,900.
Daren and Bethann Johnson to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Lynhurst Drive, $80,000.
Sandra Mills to Ubaldo and Carolina Velazco, Lot 97, Normal View addition, $73,000.
Clayton Group Properties Group Inc. to Nobuhiko Hattori and Kyla Min Kim, Lot 39, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $396,407.
Charles and Carolyn Hardcastle to WKU Real Estate Corp., Lot 15, Sunrise addition, no tax.
Glennis and Joe Phelps Jr. to David Roberson and Jensyn McCloud, land on Perry Martin Road, $200,000.
Steven and Bobette Franklin to David and Rhonda Howard, Lot 48, Ivan Downs subdivision, $429,900.
Gregory and Chelsea Calvin to Gregory Slone, Lot 2, Barclay Manor and land near Collett Road, $285,000.
Jenine Pritchett and Bruce Higgins to Balubhai R. and Kanchan Patel; Hinaben Patel; and Nileshkumar Patel, Lot 101, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $342,500.
David Boles to Historical Efforts LLC, land near College Street in Smiths Grove, $125,000.
Michelle and Richard Bindas Jr. to Ola Shell, Lot 28, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $549,999.
Sevenplus LLC to AceLand Holdings LLC, Lots 17 and 17-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $75,000.
Derek and Krista Neal to Andrew and Taylar Parker, Lot 59, River Bend Landing subdivision, $196,000.
Charles and Lee Ann Owens to William and Sandra Zeigel, land near Mitchell Heights subdivision, $299,900.
HG Capital LLC to Burrell Properties LLC, Lot 316, Southmeade Estates subdivision, $195,000.
Leon and Seretha Adams to Ronald and Brenda Webb, Lot 4, Wally Keown and Karen Hendrick property subdivision, $249,900.
Corvette View Properties LLC to Gary and Jane Gienger, Lot 20, Corvette View subdivision, $595,000.
Jesse Schultz to Darcey Ferrell, Lot 18, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $265,000.
BG Rental Property LLC to Toto Shauri and Tatu Mchukiwa, Lot 18, Greenbriar subdivision, $299,900.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Susan Gerald, Lot 20, Upton Farms subdivision, $369,500.
HG Capital LLC to Burrell Properties LLC, Lot 316, Southmeade Estates subdivision, $195,000.
Christopher and Elena Hooper to Hajrija Guster and Munir Dervisevic, Lot 55, Claiborne Farms subdivision, $127,000.
Jeffery and Angela Hester to Virginia Durrwatcher, land near Mansfield Drive in Oakland, $170,000.
Kelli and Christopher Neal Jr. to Margaret Smith, Lot 95, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $264,900.
David and Christina Gingerich to Amos and Ella Yoder, Tract 2, Ottis Yokley property subdivision, $95,000.
Lovers Lane Self Storage LLC to Amerco Real Estate Co., Lots 31 and 32, Searcy Farm, $8,400,000.
Allen and Rachael Isaacs to Marc and Melanie Rardin, Lot 63, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $475,000.
David Woodall and Steele Action LLC to Melinda and John Gray, Lot 3, Miracle Manor minor subdivision property subdivision, $190,000.
Floyd and Sheila Washer to Randall Washer, Lots 2, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 10-14, West 4 Farm Division, $50,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green to Kelsey and Philip Gibbs Jr., Lot 6, Highland Pointe subdivision, $160,000.
James and Kimberly Rogers to Campbell Lane Cheetah LLC, 1550 Campbell Lane, $3,800,000.
Kenan and Carly Dobbins to Ryan and Kirbey Flora, Lot 35, Heritage subdivision, $337,250.
Bonnie Holley to Kenneth and Jessica Reeves, land near Alvaton Scottsville Road, $240,000.
Rehobeth LLC to Marcel and Brittany Flournoy, Lot 141, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $264,900.
Renold and Judith Lee to Heather Loid, Lot 20, Green Acres subdivision, $235,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to David and Samantha Barnes, Lot 670, North Ridge subdivision, $245,100.
Robert and Teresa Stivers to Scott Stivers and Trina Buchanan, Lot 3, Indian Hills subdivision, no tax.
Platinum Development LLC to Greenline Express Inc., Lot 9, Platinum Development LLC, $2,009,100.
Christopher Passagio to Brad and Millicent Caffey, Lot 28, Mrs. R.E. Jones Nutwood Highland addition, $167,000.
Leroy and Joyce Tann to Leroy and Joyce Tann, Lot 2, Beauty Court subdivision, no tax.
Chad Smith and Brandon Miller; Amanda Waters; Michael Smith; and Jamie Smith to Rebecca and Charles Collins, land near Elk Springs Road, $100,000.
Amy Cappiccie and Kevin Norris to Ha Shing and Ling Leng; and Shing Yawng, Lot 110, Springfield subdivision, $285,000.
Donna Croslin to Ismet and Mirsada Mustafic, Lot 4, major subdivision plat for Golden Acres subdivision, $185,000.
Terry Davis Construction Co. Inc. to Cannon Multi-Family Properties LLC, Lots 213 and 214, Countryside Manor subdivision, $1,568,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to Amy and David Colognesi, Lot 17, South Oaks subdivision, $309,288.
Peggy Cox to William Goad, Condominium Unit 9D, The Greens at Hartland, $325,900.
Leonard Harel Carrier and Judy A. Carrier and the Harel Carrier and Judy Carrier Joint Revocable Trust to Price Property Management LLC, 13 parcels of land on Sunnyside Gotts Road, Goshen Church South Road, Lehman Avenue, Covington Street, Magnolia Street and Nutwood Avenue, $2,296,100.
Steven Ross to Lisa Elkins-Burckhard and Chad Burckhard, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 23, page 191.
Chris and Tina Beckmann to Donna and Edward Burch, Lot 2, Billy R. Young minor subdivision, $215,000.
Blake Yates to Jennifer and Ronald Childers, land near Taylor Avenue, $240,000.
Zemka and Ikmet Smajlagic to Serafina Say and Shin Hein, Lot 60, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $239,000.
Sean Gierich and Paul Marcum to Jae Eun Lee and Haroon Majoka, Lot 474, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $595,000.
Donnie Mae Buttrum to Jonell and Donovan Westerfield, Lot 6, Bellevue subdivision, $187,000.
Lincoln and Tara Skaggs to Thomas Howell, Lot 131, Winfield Acres subdivision, $270,000.
Crabbe Homes to Dzehva Miropija, Lot 85, Weatherstone subdivision, $260,000.