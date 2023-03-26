Penny and Dennis Rose to the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Campbell Lane, $25,000.
Stanley Darr to Southside Development LLC, Property 1 (land in plat book 38, page 110); and Property 2 (land near Plano Road), $618,000.
Nancy Pattison; and Logan Michael Pattison-Knutson and Amanda Perdue to Jacob and Kayla Behnke, Lot 32, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $210,000.
Raymond and Linda Craft to Terry and Cara Lindsey, land near Greenhill Road, $100,000.
Michael and Elizabeth Johnson to Carlton and Alison Self, Lot 4, Talbott Place, $581,950.
Lora Hogue to Anthony Hogue and Lora Hogue, 3247 Mount Olivet Road, no tax.
Sara Wysong to Michael and Elizabeth Nade, Lot 11, Chippendale subdivision, $350,000.
HB Property Group LLC to Boetheo Investments, Lot 89, South Oaks subdivision, $53,764.
F&G Holdings LLC to Hunter Austin Taylor, Lot 2, subdivision plat of The Beach Property, $150,000.
Millie Ruth Rittenberry to Pamela Sue Moore, Lot 59, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, no tax.
Golden Capital LLC to Acclaimed Properties LLC, Lot 12, McFadden Ferry subdivision, $150,000.
Effie Leach to Cynthia and James Lightfoot, Lot 1-4, William H. Briggs addition, no tax.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to Katherine W. Sikora Revocable Trust, Lot 2, Highland Pointe subdivision, $165,000.
Eagle Ridge Developers LLC to Matt and Amanda Daniels, Lot 21, Eagle Ridge subdivision, $95,000.
Jamie Oliver and Regina Rodriguez to Kenneth and Beverly Childress, Lot 1, minor plat book 16, page 184, $25,000.
AGA Properties LLC to Zaw Min and Phyu Khine; Phyu Khine and San Zaw Oo, Lot 138, Coalition Estates, $243,000.
Scott and Elizabeth Kemp to Rodney and Tammy Weaver, land near Bratcher Road, $346,000.
Harold Grimes, Janice and Harold Kelly, Anita and Lewis Simpson, Sheila and Michael Ricks, James and Amanda Grimes, Dawn and Wayne Guess, Jeremy and Brittany Grimes, Justin Grimes, Edwin and Tammy Moore, Tonya Smith and Kristopher and Lorre Watt to Bernardo Augusto Arce-Guillen and Laura Arce, Lot 1, Ruble and Virgie Grimes subdivision, $180,000.
Alexander Young to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Woodford Street, $60,000.
Logan Cherry to Armina Hadzic, land near Duchess Drive, $155,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alvin Chu, Lot 39, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $278,900.
Orchard Springs LLC to to Summit Group Properties LLC, Unit 22, Jackson Square Condominiums, $125,000.
LaManda Foster and Aaron Murphy to Brandt Cashion, Lot 1, Flossie Elkins minor subdivision, $70,000.
Minor Hall to Kory and Katie Hall, land near Browning Road, $42,000.
Tanja Bibbs to Tanja Bibbs and Torey Hall, Lot 8, Rolling Meadows subdivision, no tax.
Darren and Kimberly Jones to Jennifer and Scott Kline, Lot 20, September Lakes subdivision, $1,045,500.
James and Ann Walters to B&T General Contracting LLC, Lot 162, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $302,000.
Armentrout Family Wealth Trust to Katherine Fiorito, Lot 316, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $350,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marcus Cameron and Arjona Forrest-Cameron, Lot 115, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $333,800.
Estate of Melloney Simerly to R.I.D.E. Properties LLC, land near Mosswood Drive, $235,000.
Selvedin Besic to Kikuku Abdala and Eliza Ngabohemo, Lot 44, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $270,000.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Charles Hardcastle, land near Church Street, $77,653.86.
Paul and Kati Wherry and Travis Wherry to LMFB Properties LLC, land near Nutwood Avenue, no tax.
Levi Farris to Tiffany Milan, Lot 5, Harold Crawford minor subdivision, $265,000.
Larry Cline to Russell Hawks, Lot 2, major plat book 45, page 285, no tax.
Larry Cline to Karen Briley, Lot 3, plat book 45, page 285, no tax.
Cathy Martin to Joseph Wayne Martin and Cathy Pursley Martin, Lot 5, Bent Creek Farm subdivision, no tax.
Jack Wade to K&M Properties LLC, land near Nashville Road and Dillard Road, $2,419,500.
K&M Properties LLC to Suits Me 3 LLC, land near Nashville Road and Dillard Road, $3,100,000.
Allison Webb, Sarah Webb, Michael and Martha Webb, Connie and Kenny Kessinger, Scott Lee, Leda and John Maxwell and Connie Kessinger to Westside Ventures LLC, land near Peachtree Lane, $232,725.
Brian and Jessica Dyer to Curry Investment Group LLC, land near Rochester and Plain avenues, $60,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bawi Van and Biak Sung, Lot 199, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $275,800.
Erin Mooney to Kenneth and Natalie Holland, land near Coles Bend Road, $32,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Richard and Regina DeFrancesca, Lot 213, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $312,365.
Jasedin Kovacevic to Charles and Kimberly Douros, Lot 9, Hillview Mills Planned Development, $320,000.
Tiffany Milan to Maira Gomez, Lot 69, North Ridge subdivision, $199,000.
Lauren LeGrand to Jake and Amber Sikes, Lot 20, Breckenridge subdivision, $375,000.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Allison Toth, Lot 78, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $285,000.
Sharon Broaddus to David Undis, land near Elrod Road, $255,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Shari Perry and Melisa Hatcher, land near Dove Point subdivision, $295,980.
Southern Legacy Companies LLC to Nitsuj Investments LLC, Lot 17, Sunrise subdivision, $132,000.
Larry and Sharon Coop to Marwin Ren Chanchavac Vincente and Veronica Perez Acoltzi, Lot 12, Green Meadows addition, $75,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Adel Muskic, Lot 14, Upton Farms subdivision, $375,000.
MNWK Holdings LLC to CHM Capital LLC, land near 14th Street, $219,350.
Michael and Marla Neely to Plum Springs Holdings LLC, Lot 55, McKinney Farms subdivision, no tax.
Lynda and Roland Mulcahy to Alexis Stewart, Lot 139, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $188,500.
Robert and Shannon Trudelle to Henry and Kelly Downing, land on Copperfield Drive, $275,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, Lot 250, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $50,000.
Sarah Cook to Maria Pedro, Lot 34, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $218,000.
Anna Maroney and Catherine Maroney to Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa, land in minor plat book 3, page 211, $120,000.
Stephen Causey to Andrew Callahan, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $110,932.
Leoncio Martinez Cortez and Amber Martinez to Rushdi and Rachel Eskarous, Lot 78, Shawnee Estates, $299,900.
James Meyer to Devin and Whitney Hall, Lot 27, Mount Ayr subdivision, $985,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 170, Carter Crossings, $52,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 45, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,900.