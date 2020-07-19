Russell and Susan Brown to Downtown Property Management LLC, land near East Chestnut Street, no tax.
Alicia and Justin Basham to Alicia and Justin Basham, Lot 9, Gay Lynn Acres subdivision, no tax.
Monte and Ceann Cassady to Austin and Courtney Cassady, Lot 1, minor plat book 17, page 196, $213,000.
Wesley and Christy Sneed to Austin Ramey, Lot 15, Crestwood Estates subdivision, $145,500.
Ashley and Stephanie Shirley to Austin and Cortney Bourland, Lot 112, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $138,000.
Jon and Kristy Crosby to Ashley and Matthew Blake, Lot 159, plat book 17, page 108, $252,000.
Bryan and Shanna Kozak to Kaleb and Alyson Tinsley, Lot 2, plat book 42, page 403, $185,000.
Elizabeth Alford to Stephen and Whitney Smith, Lot 4, Robert S. Alford subdivision, $20,000.
Cheyenne Nevitt to Krista and Wendell Weathers, Lot 36, Glenwood Estates subdivision, $135,000.
Matlock Properties LLC to Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 22, Matlock Farms subdivision, $80,000.
William and Meredith Klapheke to Richard and Christy Thomas, Lot 5-58, Olde Stone subdivision, $103,000.
Hunter and Leanne Galloway to Dawson Barnes Family Farms LLC, Lot 12, Smalling subdivision, $246,400.
Hammer Homes LLC to Brian and Amanda Hunley, Lot 117, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $327,000.
Lead Properties LLC to Jeffrey Curtis and Sally Curtis, Lot 44, Brookfield addition, $122,500.
RMC Holdings LLC to Carl and Claire Frost, Lot 3, plat book 43, page 26, $217,500.
Eural and Teresa Swetmon to Nathan and Lara Mattingly, Lot 65, Jennie Briggs addition, $20,000.
Noah Guest to Lalit Vishal Jain and Sharon Irene Keppinger-Jain, tract 3, minor plat book 17, page 20, $339,900.
Bryan and Leslie Saling to Roddy Grimes, land near KY 743, Boiling Springs Road, $20,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC to Thomas Murton and Ashlea Ellsbury, Lot 7, Otis Yokley subdivision, $185,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Mark and Kelly Logan, Lot 85, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $407,900.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Alexander Brunt, Lot 1, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $156,000.
James and Judy Doolin to Wesley and Tania Gardner, land near Ky. 185, no tax.
Spring Lakes LLC to Michael and Pamela Liddle, Lot 8, Spring Lakes subdivision, $40,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 24, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 25, section 1, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Shelby and Alex Papp to Spencer Harmon and Lindsey Kohut, Lot 22, Wyndham Estates subdivision, $211,900.
Edmonton State Bank to Caleb and Ashley Reynolds, Lot 4, Timber Ridge subdivision, $465,000.
Graham Builders LLC to Mason and Jessie Duff, Lot 37, Heritage subdivision, $263,900.
Kendall and Andrew Swanson to Chelseann Fillingham, Lot 52, Springhurst subdivision, $215,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Andrew and Kendall Swanson, Lot 58, Heritage subdivision, $265,000.
Joe and Angela Shultz to Jordan and Jessica Stumbo, Lot 8, Pleasant Meadows subdivision, $368,500.
Steven Childers to Wimsatt Realty LLC, Lot 112, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $155,000.
Joyce Parker Irrevocable Trust to Caliber Contracting LLC, land near Ky. 42, $145,750.
Douglas and Marie McEowen to Janice and Buddy Peebles, Lot 159, McCoy Place, $296,000.
Jeffrey and Payton Kemp to Michael Brian Nash, Lot 8, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, $152,500.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 30, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 29, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 28, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 27, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 26, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Overholt Builders LLC, Lots 13 and 15, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $97,800.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Mervin Overholt, Lots 14, 16 and 17, Windsor Trace Farms, $146,700.
Ibrahim and Yenifer Magual to Sean and Catherine Embry, Lot 97, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $380,000.
Stephen and Rachel Stucy to Thang Neing, Lot 17, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $180,000.
Southern Kentucky Surgical PLLC to Segundo and Martha Conejo, Saireth Conejo and Eder Conejo, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $140,000.
Curtis and Karyn Rafferty to Miller Family Limited Partnership, Lot 6-1, A, Franklin Berry Jr. subdivision, $1,594,485.43.
Michael and G. Kaye Robbins to Stephanie Robbins, Lot 36, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, no tax.
Ernie and Marilyn King to Jack and Linda McCoy, Lot 2, minor plat book 5, page 21, $123,500.
Judy and Bobby Green Sr. to Duke Street Realty LLC, Lot 2, Bobby and Judy Green subdivision, $166,790.
Top Gun Properties LLC to Riley and Kendra McCracken, Lot 33, Kingston Crossing subdivision, $134,900.
Kristine Bosinger to Cannon Properties LLC, Lot 194, Park Hills subdivision, $145,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 3, Heritage subdivision, $47,900.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 59, Heritage subdivision, $47,900.
Downtown Redevelop-ment Authority Inc. to La Gala LLC, Lot 2, Circus Square, City of Bowling Green, $1,200,000.
Benjamin and Julie Mock to Melinda Hann, Lot 40, Greenwood Heights subdivision, $180,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cortez Reeder, Lot 100, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $250,772.
Mervin and Leora Overholt to Alexis Alba, Lot 3, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $243,500.
Suzanne and James Alexander to Lindsey Martin, Lot 80, Springhurst, $205,000.
Joshua and Teresa Morel to Alisa Porter, Lot 22, Hillview Mills subdivision, $268,900.
Darrell and Tracy Oliver and Danny and Laura Oliver to Megan and Charles Isaacs, Lot 1, plat book 43, page 440, $52,500.
Sabah Ismael and Xhoana Daci to Elizabeth Mouser, Lot 3, plat book 43, page 157, $70,000.
Richard Haley to John Slabaugh, land near D. Price County Road, $82,500.
Jason and Dena Mills to Amelia Winrich and Joseph David and Jeanne Winrich, land near Barry Street, $131,000.
Dennis and Vickie Embry to Dennis and Peggy Free, Lot 1-1, Mayes property, $275,000.
The estate of James Thomas Sr. to KF Holdings LLC, Lot 25, Eastern Heights subdivision, $118,000.
Jessica and Zachary Atwell to Robert and Barbara Brunck, Lot 2, Frances Glasscock subdivision, $175,000.
Bill Kearney to Ronnie and Susan Keeton, Lot 9, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $200,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to JDA Construction LLC, Lot 35, Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
W3 Properties LLC to Jason and Emily Hayes, land near Glendale Avenue, $132,500.
Bryan and Leslie Saling to Denali Capital LLC, land near Ky. 1749, $75,000.
Crabbe Homes to Kristine Bosinger, Lot 86, Weatherstone subdivision, $218,000.
Heartland Realty & Auction LLC to Steven Wheeler, land near Carl Jordan Road, $330,000.
Mike and Sally Tanaro to Timothy Arnold, land near Cabell Drive, $90,000.
The Eagle Trust Agreement to David and Katherine Durr, Lot 127, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $95,000.
Shamrock Homes to Aaron Reed, Lot 24, Weatherstone subdivision, $168,500.
Todd Ford and Amanda Daugherty to Southern Comfort Apartments LLC, Lot 1, minor plat book 9, page 125, $160,000.
John and April Groves to Dennis and Vickie Embry, Lot 16, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $531,000.
T&C Homes LLC to Anthony and Jennifer Swift, Lot 14, Poplar Grove subdivision, $270,000.
