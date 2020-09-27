Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 27-34, 45-48, Magnolia Hills, $456,000.
Keith Honaker to Arturo Gomez, Lot 4, Guy Sims subdivision, $96,000.
Mehdi Kariman to Meka Properties LLC, Lot 3, Corvette View subdivision, no tax.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to JSMB Investments LLC, Lots 600-602, North Ridge subdivision, $136,500.
Sarah and James Gwilliam to Robin Nickolakakos, Lot 77, McCoy Place subdivision, $218,000.
Brad Martens Investments LLC to Larry and Jennifer Dotson, Lot 18, Enclave at Forde’s Crossing, $800,000.
Robert and Sherry Stratton to Paul and Alissa Stratton, land near Wayne Watt Road, no tax.
Greg and Joe Ann Gary to Jacob Hurt and Casey Lloyd, land near Prices Chapel Road, $148,000.
Robert and Vicki Armstrong to Steve and Vanessa Sprague, Lot 10, Deer Meadow subdivision, $304,500.
Aaron and Kirsten Poore to Derrius Hibbitt, Lot 16, McKinney Farms, $190,000.
Deepak and Pinky Gaba to Daniel and Abby Scott, Lot 179, Crossridge subdivision, $410,000.
Hanifa Varupa to Hanifa Varupa and Veldin and Venesa Kudic, Lot 109, Countryside Manor, no tax.
Thomas and Joyce Scruggs to Robert and Stacy Dunning, land near Smallhouse Road, $135,000.
John and Jennifer Hammack to William and Robin Pyles, Lot 110, McCoy Place, $336,000.
3D Builders Inc. to Michelle Reece, Lot 8, Windsor Trace Farms, $259,900.
Melissa Powell to Bianca Meyers, Lot 348, Springfield subdivision, Lot 348, The Springfield subdivision, $205,000.
Julia Heinze to Heather Brinkman, Lot 6, Jones & Vaughn addition, $162,000.
Elizabeth Bonham to Thomas and Gloria Wilson, Lot 3, plat book 29, page 32, $165,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Kalyana Palleria and Madhuri Penchikala, Lot 198, Summit subdivision, $62,000.
GC Land Development to White Owl Ventures Limited Liability Company, Lot 113, Weatherstone, $38,000.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 92, Weatherstone, $39,000.
David and Dana Barker and David and Donna Barker to AMB Properties LLC, Lot 57, Upton Farms, no tax.
Michael Vittitow to Halima Abdel Jabbar Hamodi and Muwafaq Al Ani, Lot 11, Brentwood Place, $215,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Senad and Nzama Avdic, Lot 247, Summit subdivision, $57,000.
William and Angie Luck to Shonda Clark and Richard Shymkus, Lot 8, Lebanon subdivision, $212,000.
Gordon Ennis; Quinten and Debra Marquette; and Michael and Nancy Zoretic to Lost River Holdings LLC, land near Morgantown Road, $165,000.
Biggs Properties LLC to Lariza Properties LLC, Lot 9, Kitchens & Reeves Realty Co., $110,000.
Richard and Carol Douglas to Yolanda and Jeremiah Sublett, Lots 1 and 2, Farmgate subdivision, $191,500.
Jamie and Jason Kondracki to Lariza Properties LLC, Lot 7, G.C. Meeks addition, $115,000.
Aaron and Jill Payne to Still Oaks Inc., Lot 1, Roger and Angie Woolbright subdivision, $500,000.
Lana and Charles Armstrong to Heartland Realty & Auction LLC, Lot 3-1, Lana Marie Armstrong property, $80,000.
The estate of Vernon Lee Sheeley to Eli and Madison Stutzman, land near Blue Level Road, $391,620.
Alicia Cannon to Lyndsey and Billy Payne, Tract II, Hunters Hill, $400,000.
Jan Chappel to Nancy Morris, Veronica Seales and Rebecca Matney, Lot 60, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $210,000.
Fred and Sue Gibson to Derek Terrill and Rosa Bernal, Lot 247, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $224,900.
Linda Thompson to Jacob and Brittany Evans, Lot 20-4, Windmill Heights subdivision, $190,000.
Cing Ciang to Louis and Patricia Cook, Lot 39, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $155,000.
Lana and Charles Armstrong to Gary and Elaine McClure, Lot 3, Lana Marie Armstrong property, $87,750.
R.E. and Marla Pendleton to Teryl and Rodger Carter Jr., Lot 25-20-23, Bowling Green Corporate Park, $250,000.
Green Grass Construction & Real Estate Development LLC to Joshua Propst, Lot 194, McKinney Farms, $197,000.
Harry and Mitzi Carter to Harry and Mitzi Carter, land near U.S. 68-Ky. 80, no tax.
Carl and Yvonne Gay to Carl and Yvonne Gay and Greg Gay, Lot 29, Mount Victor Gardens, no tax.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Shanika and Craig Chappell, Lot 20, Mrs. R.E. Jones Nutwood Highland addition, $150,000.
Crystal Bowling to Cole Alsip and Steven and Maryann Alsip, Lots 4 and 5, W.H. Kitchens Lots, $98,000.
Tom and Portia Pennington to Hannah and Joshua Thomas, Lot 1, plat book 37, page 405, $235,000.
Titan Properties LLC to Caribou Ventures LLC, Lot 30, Sunnydale Acres subdivision, $326,500.
Richard and Madonna Eubanks to Amy Webster, tract 2, Maplehurst Manor, $66,000.
William Sturgeon to Jennifer Bird, land near Anna Sandhill Road, $120,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Jennifer O’Brien, Lot 78, Scottish Manor Estate, $242,500,
Landslide LLC to Keith Honaker, Lot 13, Green Meadows subdivision, $60,000.
Deena Brooks and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, land near Porter Pike, $50,000.
Matthew and Beth Leibfreid to CCRJ Investments LLC, Lot 224, University Estates, $161,000.
Justin and Jessica Moore to Nathaniel and Krystal Greathouse, Lot 3, Brawner Bluffs subdivision, $60,000.
John and Alicia Walker to Irma Gracanlic and Salih Beganovic, Lot 211, Greystone subdivision, $189,900.
Donald Pierce and Mabel and James Todd to Harold and Staci Simpson, land near Gerkin Penns Chapel Highway, $42,000.
Jason and Carinn Papucci to Sangeeta Chaudhari and Ranchhodbhai Chaudhary, Lot 378, Springfield subdivision, $230,000.
Rebecca and Kurt Diedrich; Beverly and Marion Sanford; and Johnny Park to Night Hawk Real Estate LLC, Lot 2, Melvin Howard property, $100,000.
A.M. Ventures LLC to Carrie Redmon, Lot 26-1, Oaklawn addition, $306,000.
William Floyd to Bell Property Development LLC, land near Girkin Boiling Springs & Wayne Watt roads, $32,500.
Hammer Development Company LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 5, Heritage subdivision, $47,900.
RAW 810 LLC to RAW of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 18, Parkview addition, no tax.
RAW 812 LLC to RAW of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 17, Parkview addition, no tax.
RAW of Bowling Green LLC to RAW 812 LLC, Lot 18, Parkview addition, no tax.
RAW of Bowling Green LLC to RAW 810 LLC, Lot 17, Parkview addition, no tax.
Brenda and Johnny Combs to Justin and Adriane Watt, Lots 13 and 14, Peachtree Valley subdivision, $380,000.
Crabbe Homes to Richard Owen and Shawnda Pedigo, Lot 18, Weatherstone subdivision, $213,250.
KB Family Limited Partnership to WHW V Properties LLC, land near College Street, $320,000.
The estate of Ferrell Sue Tyrie to James Sidney Tyrie Jr. and Robert Stanley Tyrie, land near Cardinal Drive, no tax.
Burr and Jones LLC to Nezad and Ahmija Kardasevic, Lot 26, Poplar Grove subdivision, $54,233.
Establish LLC to Doran Investments LLC, Lot 56, Stonehenge, $146,500.
The estate of Lavonda Hall; estate of Carolyn Marie Evans; Jonita and Tony Piper and Bettina and Jeff Rich to Ura Yoder and Alan Barnett, Lot 11, plat book 44, page 16, $44,000.
Thomas Goodman to Simmons Properties LLC, Lot 12, Briarwood Manor, $237,500.
Anita Shrader to The Willis Family Living Trust, Lot 16, Mitchell Heights, $220,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Caleb Miller and Terrah Ray, Lot 539, North Ridge, $169,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Green Grass Construction & Real Estate Development LLC, Lot 197, McKinney Farms, $37,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Green Grass Construction & Real Estate Development LLC, Lot 198, McKinney Farms, $37,900.
Steven and Kathy Roney to Ronald and Claudette Davis, land near Main Street in Smiths Grove, $386,500.
Darri Drew Pinerola and Joy and Darri Pinerola to Taylor Brooks, Lot 41, Churchill subdivision, $176,500.
Brent and Jill Austin to Steven and Juliemae Krueger, Lot 438, Briarwood Manor, $365,000.
Inga Wolff to JS Property Holdings LLC, Lot 30, Collett addition, $115,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.