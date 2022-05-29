Wickman Construction Inc. to David Gill, land near Hwy. 231, no tax.
Breanna Feldpausch to Parachute Adams LLC, Lot 104 River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $227,500.
Donald and Lisa Waild to Nicole Snider, five acres near H.E. Johnson Road, $526,900.
K and J Dub LLC to Dana and Sherry Hall, Lot 22-30, Covington Farms subdivision, $339,900.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Toan Nguyen and Lien Nguyen, Lot 74, plat book 42, pages 360-364, $395,228.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to David Johnson Properties LLC, Lot 238, McKinney Farms subdivision, $42,900.
R. Keith Hughes to Terry Chou and Mailin Vong, Lot 4, Ezra D. Pace subdivision, $202,230.
JLSC Properties LLC to RAN Holdings LLC, Unit 102, Tower Place Professional Condominiums, $185,000.
Mike and Phyllis Eastridge to Jolisha and Kajuan Hardesty, Lot 60, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $405,000.
Big Time Properties LLC to John Cook, Lot 118, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $214,900.
Gemini Homes Inc. to Michael Barlow and Patricia Repass, Lot 18, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $635,000.
Golden Hammer LLC to Michael and Virginia Simpson, Lot 52, Carter Crossings Unit 1, $285,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michelle Crowe, Lot 13, Stagner Farms subdivision, $290,970.
Elite Contracting of Kentucky LLC to Jeffrey Dale Gumm Jr., Lot 24, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $345,500.
Dillan and Lauren Fox to James Hammond, Lot 41, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $399,000.
Joshua and Jennifer Woolbright and James and Linda Woolbright to Roxanne Holtz and Joel Ross Carter, Lot 1, Margie N. Westerfield Estate subdivision, $235,000.
Roberson Family Trust to Fontaine Roberson and Thomas Roberson, land near Smallhouse Pike, no tax.
Riverside Shopping Center Inc. to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and High Street, $68,000.
Alexander and Cheryl Bowman to Brad Martens Investments LLC, Lot 63, North Ridge subdivision, $190,000.
Estate of Dimple Thompson to Chad and Wendy Moseley, land near High Street, $110,000.
Anthony and Teresa Stidham to Ron Studle, Lot 9, Rice Addition to the City of Smiths Grove, $300,000.
Sunnyside Holdings LLC to Rockwood Realty LLC, Lot 651, North Ridge subdivision, $235,000.
Richard Petitt to Chad and Kayla Martino, Lot 215, Springfield subdivision, $270,000.
Martin Capital LLC to Daniel Dougharty and Jeffery Grizzard, land near College Street, $570,000.
Destiny Pippin to Jackelline Carolina Rivas Henriquez and Kevin Caballero, Lot 4, Beauty Court Division, $155,000.
Samuel and Laura Sanders to Britany Rae Shirley Irrevocable Trust, Lot 5-76, Olde Stone subdivision, $379,000.
Carolyn and Ronald Frint to Mohammad Hashim Sayed, Lot 44, Kingston Crossing subdivision, $147,000.
Scott Duvall and Shaye Young to Jeffrey and Kristen Perryman and Elizabeth Bagwell, Lot 1, Friendship Farm, $735,000.
Matthew Shadwick to Brett Meeks and Chelsea Mathes, Lot 8, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $270,000.
Edgar Barillas and Marilyn Monge to Karina’s & Sons LLC, Lot 133, Normal View addition, $115,000.
Orchard Springs LLC to Chase and Toya Carpenter, Unit 17, Jackson Square Condominiums, $143,000.
Gabriella Castillo and J. Abraham Garcia-Garcia and Oscar Hernandez to Sergio Ortega Revocable Trust, land in minor subdivision plat book 20, page 47, $145,000.
Block Capital LLC to Tyler Young, Lot 7, Breckenridge subdivision, $360,000.
Dijana and Momir Bogdanovic to Cathy Rogers, Lot 38, Springhurst subdivision, $291,000.
I&S Real Estate Investments LLC to Draven Cortez Jones, land near Stubbins Street, $179,900.
NK Holdings II LLC to Kanubhai and Daxaben Patel, Lot 371, The Springfield subdivision, $176,000.
David Woodall and Steele Action LLC to Pau S. Khai and Ciin Nuam, Lot 8, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $258,000.
Karon Rich to Karon Rich and Robert Rich, Lot 17, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
Matthew and Sharon Harlow to Doug Frint, Dan Chaney and Scott Gaines, Lot 3, Garnett Harlow minor subdivision, $95,000.
Matthew and Sharon Harlow to Doug Frint, Dan Chaney and Scott Gaines, Lots 1 and 2, Garnett Harlow minor subdivision, $90,000.
Billie Frost to Giueseppe and Carla Ippolito, Lot 2-2, Ruby Rector subdivision, $530,000.
Luxury Club LLC to J&R Investment LLC, Lot 10, Forest Park subdivision, $199,000.
Red Cedar Ranch LLC to Mark and Michelle Lasater, Lot 2-3, Massey Estate subdivision, $265,000.
Tom Thomerson and Karen Ramsey to Joey Walden and Tammy Taylor-Walden, land near Blue Level Road, $355,900.
TCB LLC to Portales Rentals LLC, land near Indianola Street, $75,000.
Deena and Scott Stivers to Michael and Bethann Daugherty, two parcels on T.B. Hospital Road, $15,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Nicole and Jason Wallis, Lot 8, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $237,800.
Jill Steffey to Kayla King, land near Main Street Pike, $95,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carlos A. Ardila Villasmil and Lisette D. Cruz de Ardila, Lot 121, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $267,380.
David and Jana Sona to Lisa Calhoun, Lot 151, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $272,000.
David Ellis Beals and Glenda Faye Pearson Beals Joint Revocable Trust to Roger Matthew Choate II, Lots 4 and 5, plat book 44, page 496, $58,850.
Rizo Smajic to Dzenita Vehabovic and Jasmin Kovacevic, Lot 2, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $460,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Steven Borg and Patrick Borg, Lot 10, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $199,900.
David Ellis Beals and Glenda Faye Pearson Beals Joint Revocable Trust to Ben Keown and Thomas E. Neal, Lots 2 and 3, David Ellis Beals and Glenda Faye Pearson Beals subdivision, $139,100.
David and Barbara Tatman to James and Stacia Staples, Lot 1, subdivision plat of Joseph Davis and Julia Davis property, $145,000.
Elizabeth Anne Eaton to Elizabeth Anne Eaton, land near Briteway Drive, no tax.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Copper Ridge Investments LLC, Lot 232, McKinney Farms subdivision, $42,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Brandon and Maranda Lyons, Lot 217, McKinney Farms subdivision, $42,900.
Off Broadway Hair Studio LLC to Arash and Emelia Gholizadeh, Lot 20, Nealwood addition, $165,000.
Aubrey and Kathy Miracle to Tim and Ellen Trahan, Lot 82, Jennings Mill subdivision, no tax.
Logan Mohon to Crestone Property Management LLC, Lot 199, River Bend Landing, $175,000.
Estate of Sarah Decker Duvall to Bobby Joe Keown, five acres near Macy Highway, $21,000.
Big Time Properties LLC to Javier Portillo Monge, Lot 44, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $225,000.
Siegert Properties LLC to J. Andrew and Amy Craycroft, Lot 156, Shawnee Estates, $275,000.
Zam Dal LLC to Tual Mung and Cing Za Huai, Lot 117, Springwater subdivision, $304,000.
Robert and Devonia Nealy to Jamison and Pamela Heffron, Lot 21, Harvest Landing subdivision, $45,000.
Four T’s LLC to The Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near West Loop Drive, $160,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jessica Sterk, Lot 142, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $259,040.
Covington Farms Builders LLC to Roger and Joyce Johnson, Lot 22-21, Covington Farms subdivision, $327,146.
Stewart and Stephanie Dye to Jonathan and Kendra Harris, Lot 1, plat book 45, page 15, no tax.
John and Carla Daniel to Rodney Cooper, Lot 7-3, plat book 29, page 183, $50,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC and Jason and Dena Mills to Brena Masters and Josiah Mack, Lot 24, Cumberland Estates subdivision, $300,000.
Mapco Express Inc. to Key Development LLC, Lot 11-2, Destiny Place Office Park subdivision, $915,000.