Corvette Drive Centre LLC to Hennessy Way Partners LLC, Lots 4, 4-3 and 4-5, Corvette subdivision, $2,000,000.
DMK Properties LLC to Albert & Marie LLC, 315 Warren Ave., $83,000.
Mark and Julie Manley to Marcus and Madeline Lawrence, Lot 29, Wyndham Estates subdivision, $220,000.
Robert Williamson; Nicholas and Ashley Alexander; Harrison and Olivia Alexander; and Christopher Alexander and Krista Cheek to Karina’s & Sons LLC, land near Scott Street, $115,000.
Mount Victor Development LLC to Timothy and Pamela Geegan, Lot 3-1, Moses & Huddleston property subdivision, $62,500.
S&L Porter Pike Farm LLC to National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., Lot 1, S&L property, plat book 45, page 135, no tax.
Francisco Alonso-Miranda and Sharon Alonso to Elizabeth Sawyer, Lot 79, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $215,000.
Rhonda Choate and Nathan Pinnegar to Rhonda Choate, Lot 85, Hartland subdivision, no tax.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Pin Oak Acquisitions LLC, Lot 106, Springwater subdivision, $320,000.
Susan Hopper to Jon and Hillary Greene, land near Clarence Odell Road, $313,500.
James Scott Smith to Brian and Stephanie Corbett, Lot 39, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $299,900.
Reginald and Tamra Stewart to Patricia Reynolds, Lot 68, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $615,000.
Olivia and Zachary Biven to Ricky Pamblanco, Lot 58, Weatherstone subdivision, $249,900.
Roy and Deanna Boddeker to Christopher and Melissa Veith, land near Plano Road, $110,000.
Estate of Rita Dillingham to Jennifer Dillingham Trust and James and Natalie Dillingham, land near Austin Raymer Road, no tax.
Estate of Rita Dillingham to Jennifer Dillingham, Lot 1, Dillingham subdivision, no tax.
Handy Homes LLC to Jason Huffman and Kristy Felitskky, Lot 4, plat book 44, page 381, $284,900.
JAG Properties LLC to Jason Mills, Lot 207, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $246,100.
Levi and Alyssa Skelton to Barbara and Scott Hines, Lot 63, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $352,500.
Nicole and William Jones to Pamela Carino, Lot 232, Greystone subdivision, $160,000.
Golden Flower LLC to Platinum Development LLC, Lot 3, J.W. and Mary Collins property subdivision, $800,000.
Golden Flower LLC to Platinum Development LLC, Lot 4, J.W. and Mary Collins property subdivision, $1,500,000.
Golden Flower LLC to Platinum Development LLC, Lot 5, J.W. and Mary Collins property subdivision, $2,200,000.
Timberland Land & Farm LLC to Linda McNevin, Lot 13, Collett addition, $275,000.
Marie Morris to David Woodall, Lots 35 and 36, Parkway Villa subdivision, $283,550.
KLE Construction LLC to Christopher and Tina Beckmann, Lot 120, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $447,900.
Ruth Saenz to Kandice Simmons and Herschel and Verna Donan, Lot 21, Kenway Estates subdivision, $275,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jing Zhao, Lots 70 and 71, Carter Crossings subdivision, $105,000.
Crystal Lockhart to Christopher and Shelly Jones, land near Bill Dedmon Road, $100,000.
Mary and Ronald Bennett to Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Campbell Lane, $39,000.
Benjamin and Emma Gingerich to Jesse and Mallary Kelly, land near Pondsville Kepler Road in Smiths Grove, $110,000.
Stephen and Jana Daniel and Desmond and Rozalind Bell to Myles & Sons Properties LLC, Lot 5, Idle Acres subdivision, $220,000.
Dillon and Olivia Oliver to Amando Soto Gutierrez Jr. and Erica Ann Gutierrez, Lot 4, McKinney Farms subdivision, $260,000.
John and Audrey Lindsey to Tristan Thompson, tract 1, plat book 45, page 132, $218,500.
Covington Farm Builders LLC to Robert and Diana Clark, Lot 22-2, Covington Farms subdivision, $319,999.
Paul and Hazel Sharp to Luke and Haley Stahl, Lot 132, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $310,000.
Harold and Gail McGuffey to Spencer and Kelsey Wright, Lot 29, Mount Ayr Estates, $800,000.
H&A Development LLC to Michael and Julia Seiler, Lot 12, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $110,000.
Gator Development LLC to Vishnubhai Patel, Lot 30, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
Jase and Natalie Pinerola to Quinn Thomas, Lot 6, Quail’s Run subdivision, $160,000.
Randall and Rhonda Underwood to Lindsey and Samuel Carter, Lot 56, Lake Ayre Estates, $310,000.
Rothco Properties LLC to Haley Lord, Lot 26, Cumberland Pointe Villas at Carter Crossings, $260,000.
Ronald D. Adams Revocable Trust No. 2 to Rebecca and James Simpson, Lot 29, plat book 2, page 45, $225,000.
American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. to Gerral Oliver, Lot 265, McCoy Place, no tax.
Jordan Olinger to Suan Mung and Lun San, Lot 100, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $265,400.
Terry and Christine Obee to Lori and Milton Jackson, Lot 22, Crossridge subdivision, $452,000.
Michael Ausbrook and Ashley Latham to Ura and Amy Yoder, tract 7, Lucille King Estate subdivision, $100,000.
Pamela Downing to The Deborah S. Stevens Trust, Lot 18, Meadowview subdivision, $236,000.
Benjamin and Lindsey Vance to Patricia and Richard Nichols, Lot 7, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $408,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to William and Melody Jones, Lot 6, South Oaks subdivision, $306,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sarah and Rafael Magana Jr., Lot 38, Blevins Farm subdivision, $408,020.
Sarah and Rafael Magana to Heather and Christopher Bullman, Lot 28, The Vinings subdivision, $325,000.
Lynwood Properties LLC to D. Miller Enterprises LLC, Lot 36, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $168,000.
PKG LLC to Reesy Real Estate & Investments LLC, land near Cook Street, $120,000.
Jeremiah Jones to Michael Gordon and Laura Thomas-Gordon, land near Sand Hill Road, $214,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 49, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,500.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 95, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 48, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,500.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 96, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Teresa Everitt to Robert and Sophia Wellborn, land near Ky. 961, $197,000.
John and Angie Beckner to Dillon Beckner, John Beckner and Zachary Alan Beckner, Lot 6, Garrett Acres subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Walter and Teresa Karl, Lot 123, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $259,900.
Robert Daniel to Eulalia Tomas Juan, land near Clay Street, $30,000.
Judith Hunton to Michelle Winters and Scott Allman, Lot 35, Spring Lakes subdivision, $274,900.
Max and Joyce Gill to Doug and Lynn Fields, land near Ridgecrest Drive, $295,000.
Stephen Prince to Kasey McNamee, land near Claypool-Boyce Road, $335,000.
John Suoy to Charles Baker Jr., land near Beauty Avenue, $90,000.
Fred and Cynthia Felton to Pamela Howell, Lot 1, Springfield subdivision, $299,900.
Jerry and Virgia Stahl to Darrin and Heather Beckmann, Lot 3, Jerry Stahl property subdivision, $312,975.
Jerry and Virgia Stahl to Kenneth and Lenda Moore, land in minor plat book 16, page 117, $18,190.
Jayna Willis to David and Shannon Winnie, Lot 10, Western Heights subdivision, $340,000.
Lhousseine Guerwane and Fatima Chebchoub to Himzo Beganovic and Naza Ferhatovic, Lot 129, Belle Haven subdivision, $440,000.
Robert and Marya Allen to Thawng Awi and Phe Ha; and Phe Naing Kee, Lot 30, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $425,000.
Michael Goforth to Thomas and Gayle Nobles, Lot 3, Doe Ridge subdivision, $380,000.