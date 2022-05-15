MKC Properties LLC to Greenwood Park Inc. d/b/a Don Langley Rentals, land near Broadway, $175,000.
Warren and Amy Guyer to Kenneth and Linda Thornhill, land near Hunts Lane, $170,000.
Inga Wolff to Michael and Kaitlyn Seymour, Lot 8, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $58,500.
Spencer Coffey to Christopher Watson, Lot 27, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $344,900.
T&C Homes LLC to Renita and Lorenzo Forrest, Lot 16, Breckenridge subdivision, $430,000.
Charles Thompson and Ann Wilder to Ned Mustafic, Lot 19, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $170,000.
Cheryl Stevens to Jacob and Carrie Byl, land near Main Street, $499,900.
Donna Jones to BOAM Holdings 2 LLC, land in deed book 1114, page 867, $1,239,272.
Donna Jones to BOAM Holdings 2 LLC, land near Jack Smith Road, $447,253.
Donna Jones and Brian and Rebecca Melloan to BOAM Holdings 2 LLC, land near Briar Creek Drive, $263,475.
Donna Jones to Jessica Fields and Seth Halcomb, Lot 3, plat book 44, page 364, no tax.
Jessica Fields to BOAM Holdings 2 LLC, land in Petros community and land in deed book 1256, page 929, $550,000.
Graham Builders LLC to Matthew Mellencamp, tract 4, plat book 44, page 100, $70,000.
Regan and Spencer Taylor to J. Andrew and Amy Craycroft, Lot 86, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $183,000.
Jeremiah Jones to Rosser and Lynn Case, land near Little Beaver Dam Creek Road, $43,000.
John Willey to Tabitha and Ballard Mattingly II, Lot 1, Travelsted minor subdivision, $351,000.
Charolene Burden to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Brookwood Drive, $94,600.
Bradley Kirby to Michael and Evon Hymer, land near Scottsville Road, $525,000.
Tami Crain to Lyndon Latham, Lot 249, Park Hills subdivision, $220,000.
Old Hickory Homes LLC to Austin and Jordan Singleton, Lot 54, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $289,900.
Estate of James D. Skaggs to Tim Faulkner, land near 11th Street, $220,000.
Mima Faye Hoskins to BBC Properties LLC, Lot 7, Edgewood addition, $207,500.
Northside Development Co. Inc. to Marcos Tabla, Lot 50, Maplewood Mobile Home subdivision, $29,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Stephanie and H. Harris Pepper Jr., Lot 2, plat book 42, page 465, $1,350,000.
Goodall Homes to Mark Ingham and Mark McKee, Lot 124, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $259,970.
Ara Jane King to Healthcare Hangout LLC, Lot 26, Fairview Heights subdivision, $194,700.
J.L. Young to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Ky. 185, $84,100.
William and Dawn Baker to Christie Higginbotham, Lot 5, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $355,000.
Larry and Connie Freeman; Allen Freeman; and Brenda Hunt to DC Capital Group LLC, Unit A-1, Mainspring Condominium, $182,500.
Penny Beach to James and Cheryl Beach, land near Lois Lane, $160,000.
Jo Jean Morrison to DGMP Properties LLC, Lot 8, Ogden Park subdivision, $300,670.
Gary and Michelle Wheeler to Mirnes and Mirsada Muminovic, tract 2, Jamie Woosley property subdivision, $140,000.
G Stone Properties LLC to Jignesh Patel and Narendrakumar Patel, Lot 42, Upton Farms subdivision, $51,000.
Gregory and Rebecca Albertson to Adis Cerimovic, Lot 2, Winston Place subdivision, $79,900.
Lattie and Erlou Jones to Trung Trinh and Huong Hoang, Lot 43, Covington Grove subdivision, $100,000.
Tommy Flora to Tommy and Ramona Flora, Lots 2, 3 and 4, Earl and Edna Flora subdivision, no tax.
Wesley and Rachel Marklin to Patricia and Steven Long, Lot 83, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $560,000.
Cody and Kaidy Sullivan to Travis and Karen Fletcher, Lot 151, Deer Park subdivision, $209,900.
Joseph Walton to Joanne Walton, Lot 28, Whispering Hills subdivision, no tax.
Vickie Brandt to BSPC Holdings LLC, Lots 131-134, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $305,000.
Winifred Cohron to Richard and Christy Thomas, Lot 12, Hartland Court subdivision, $352,000.
Gretchen Broderick to Terry Miller Hale Trust and Brenda Ann Hale Trust, Lot 12, plat book 19, page 2, $187,500.
J and R Contracting LLC to Richard and Verlaine Lynn, Lot 138, South Glen Gables subdivision, $509,000.
Brenda Kimbro to Larry Gravil, tracts 1-4, Donnie and Brenda Kimbro subdivision, $411,950.
Candice Phelps to Darlasue Jackson, Lot 39, Spindletop subdivision, $445,000.
Tommy and Edna Flora to Janet and Steve Croslin Lot 5, Earl and Edna Flora subdivision, no tax.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Ryan and Camilliah Butler, Lot 44, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $245,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jody and Angie Potts, Lot 125, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $270,000.
Larry and Marie Phelps to A.I.D. LLC, Lot 21, plat book 20, page 127, $225,000.
W3 Properties LLC to Lucio J. and Karla L. DeMarsico, Lots 4-6, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30, 36, Countryside Manor subdivision, $975,000.
Gregory Willis to Remodel Realty LLC, land near Park Street, $96,250.
William E. and Stephanie Sanders to William D. Sanders, Lot 2, Kenneth Childress property, $205,000.
Thoroughbred Contract-ing Group LLC to M&M Properties BG LLC, Lots 23 and 25, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $100,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Brittany Woodcock, Lot 43, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $245,000.
Tony and Heather Wells and Jonathan and Ashley Miller to Cattlelac Land & Cattle LLC, Lots 1, 2 and 3, plat book 27, page 14, $174,350.
Kathy Porter and Erin Shoemake to Lariza Properties LLC, land near Sunrise Drive, $112,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to KMD 6 Properties LLC, Lot 21, Robert T. Lee subdivision, $125,000.
Top Gun Properties LLC to KMD 6 Properties LLC, two parcels on Audubon Drive, $125,000.
Ann Johnson to Ann Johnson and George and Whitney Ransdell, Lot 7, Glendale subdivision, no tax.
Arnela Zukic and Selvedin Salihovic to Dana and Richard Dickson II, Lot 18, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $414,900.
Raymond Kociolek to Brian Adams, Lot 9, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $242,000.
William and Lynn Beck to Jeffrey and Jessica McClanahan, Lot 50, Summit subdivision, $651,000.
Wesley Anderson and Jessie Anderson to Asim and Jasmina Muratovic, Lot 14, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $43,000.
Jacob and Melissa Hamlin to Austin Rex, Lot 282, Greystone subdivision, $250,000.
Brooklyn and Cordell Proffitt, Lot 71, Brentwood Place subdivision, $250,000.
Charolene Burden to Mieten LLC, Tract 1, W.D. Fiser Farm subdivision, $189,750.
William Floyd to Sandra Duvall, tract 1-3, plat book 45, pages 9-10, $2,396,002.85.
William Floyd to Jimmie Wilson Farms, tracts 4-8, plat book 45, pages 9-10, $749,000.
Jennifer and Michael Walton to Simon and Olivia Cherry, Lot 69, Belle Haven Development subdivision, $405,500.
Dallas Embry to Lynette Justice and James Dickison, Lot 55, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $249,900.
VAT II LLC to SAM Capital LLC, Lot 99, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $68,750.
Stephen and Jacquelyn Crane to Laudelina Rodriguez Arana and Marycarmen Valdivia Rodriguez, Lot 135, Normal View addition, $50,000.
Lonnie and Deanna Morris to Thomas and Brooke Backenson, Lot 5-163, Olde Stone subdivision, $820,000.
Keith Honaker to Christopher and Sandi Smith, Lot 7, Brentwood Estates subdivision, $175,000.
Elizabeth and Gordan Norman; Amber and Daniel Duncan; Christopher and Megan Forbis; Misty and Matthew Whittle; Mollie and Ryan McArthur; Joshua Forbis; Andrew Forbis; and Cole Forbis to Thomas Park, Lot 17, Plano North subdivision, $225,000.
C. Carroll and Patricia Hildreth to Derrick and Kimberly Potter, Lot 5-1, Betty Harl Estates, $30,000.
Brittanee and Austin Moyers to Edward-Grant LLC, Lot 40, Hallmark Manor subdivision, $207,000.
Coleton Towles and Michael and Melinda Towles to Keisha Martinez, land near Slim Island Road, $266,000.
Christopher Robertson to Christopher and Aubrey Hood, Lot 28, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $400,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Gentian Emini and Blerta Ademi, Lot 40, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $55,000.