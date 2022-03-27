Aaron and Sabrina Best to Stuart Payton, Lot 139, Greystone subdivision, $219,000.
BTJ LLC to Tricia and Harold Wallace, Lot 130, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $582,900.
Kodi Drye to Cynthia Lorraine Hamilton, Lot 1, Larry Richards subdivision, $293,600.
Sing Khan Khaual and Lun Man to Ling Tam and Maung Tee, Lot 67, Lost River Cove subdivision, $220,000.
Barry Luterek to Nicholas and Lauren Crawford, land near Polkville Road, $575,000.
CSN Enterprises LLC to Maxwell Abel, land in plat book 44, page 325, $265,000.
Baron Intermediary LLC to Gary and Jane Gienger, Lot 42-20, Walker & Associates subdivision, $386,100.
Keith and Jody Gameson to Benny and Marietta Belcher, Lot 2, Cherry Tree subdivision, $655,000.
Cameron London to Reuben Stahl, Lot 1, plat book 20, page 64, $148,800.
Michael and Laura Lico to Marty and Betsy Wilkins and John and Haley Wilkins, Lot 11, Burr Oaks subdivision, $109,000.
Terry Garrett to Adam and Mariah Webb, Lot 10, River Aire Resort subdivision, $169,900.
Donald & Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to Brown & Riddle LLC, Lot 20, Highland Pointe subdivision, $150,000.
James and Darlene Johnson to Mark and Danielle Kaczynski, Lot 39, Rivergreen subdivision, $1,650,000.
Matthew and Jennifer Simpson to Service One Credit Union Inc., Lot 1, Robert Loving minor subdivision, $95,000.
Miller & York LLC to Service One Credit Union Inc., land near Second Street, $235,000.
Elizabeth Axelgard to Elizabeth Axelgard, Lot 141, McKinney Farms subdivision, no tax.
Kenneth Feeler to Southern Legacy Companies LLC, Lot 2, Kitchens and Reeves addition, $69,725.
Robin Paull to Jeremy Olaughlin, Lot 150, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $214,000.
Austin Day to Shelby Recycling Inc., Lot 2-2, minor plat book 9, page 57, $150,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to BR Development LLC, Lots 71-77, Poplar Grove subdivision, $457,000.
Norma and Mark Flener to MKB Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 2, plat book 37, page 376, $264,000.
Platinum Development LLC to Vita Nova LLC, Lot 5, Platinum Development LLC, $738,000.
Houchens Properties Inc. to DBR Holdings LLC, land near First and College streets, $350,000.
Bradley and April Wayland to Titus and Brian Thornhill, land near Crewdson Lane, $170,000.
Brenda Harrod and Amy Mudgett to Amy Mudgett, land near Hwy. 231, no tax.
Billy and Ruth Anne Bell to Dustin and Sandra Rockrohr, Lot 4, Billy J. Bell property, $75,000.
Stephen and Tonya Chaffin; and Caleb Chaffin to Samantha Haase, Lot 8, Kirby’s West End addition, $219,900.
Stonewood Construction Inc. to Courtney and Edward Howell III, Lot 56, Upton Farms subdivision, $353,000.
Sadik Avdic to Vanja Arnaut, Lot 451, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Douglas and Jennifer Tarter to George Mouser, Lot 3, RCP Thomas addition, $229,750.
James and Shea Rogers to Richard Rogers, Lot 3, Area S, Parker Bennett subdivision, $79,500.
Scott and Noemi Bonham to Mohamed Zubair, Lot 2, plat book 3, page 68, $190,000.
Ed Dorman to Alexander Buckman, land near Old Scottsville Road, no tax.
CTJ Property Development LLC to Yuvawn Love, Lot 649, North Ridge subdivision, $229,900.
T.C. Holmes Enterprises LLC to Funky Bean LLC, land near Riverwood Avenue, no tax.
DC Capital Group LLC to Erica Wilburn, land near East 13th Street, $263,000.
Semir and Caroline Bahic to Romay Paw and Baynor Valdemar Lopez Agustin, Lot 54, Plano Estates major subdivision, $300,000.
Carlos Taylor to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Ky. 185-Reedyville Road, $95,000.
Donna and Timothy Kanaly to Susan Livesay, Lot 36, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $141,000.
Miller & York LLC to Square Footage LLC, land near West 10th Street, $75,000.
Rebecca Lovelace to Joe and Lauren Tanner, Lot 311, Hillwood Estates, $225,000.
Donna and Andrew Collins to Trinh Rental LLC, land near Crows Lane, $40,000.
The estate of Cheryl French to New Beginnings Christian Ministry Inc., Lot 9, Stubbins Field subdivision, $130,000.
Stokes Homes LLC to Larry and Renee Stivers, Lot 38, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $548,750.
Carter Crossings LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 186, Carter Crossings subdivision, $50,900.
Jim-Beo Sipo and Zikreta Ligic to Miguel Vazquez and Ana Camarena, Lot 97, Deer Park subdivision, $159,900.
Melissa and Terry Baker to Jacey Birch, Lot 24, Serenity Estates subdivision, $283,500.
Lawrence and Kelly Greer to Clint and Sidney Fox, Lots 2 and 3, Bradley and Vicki Hawkins subdivision, $500,000.
Chad and Shawna Garrett to Michael and Irene Sheehan, Lot 3, Crandell Gardens subdivision, $215,000.
Barry Conder to Ross and Lisa Cottingham, land near Larmon Mill Road, $425,000.
Bessie and David Wiles to David Wiles, Lot 89, Twin Elms subdivision, no tax.
Elite Contracting of Kentucky LLC to Sing Khan Khaual and Lun Man; and Khup Sian, Lot 25, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $285,000.
David and Buffy Gourley to Semir and Caroline Bahic, Lot 11, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $460,000.
Tony and Sharon Lindsey to Lucas Lindsey, land on Pawnee Court, $140,000.
HAAM Investments LLC to SHIRBY Properties LLC, Lot 44, Stonehenge subdivision, $155,000.