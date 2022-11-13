AMA Investments Inc. to Joshua and Emily Conner, Lot 225, The Summit subdivision, $514,307.
Orchard Springs LLC to Summit Group Properties LLC, Unit 4, Jackson Square Condominiums, $125,000.
James and Kristina Smith to Olivia and Alston Skaggs, land near Coon Hunters Road, $141,000.
Brookwood Partners LLC to Board of Education of Warren County, land near Brookwood Drive, $503,395.20.
William Rabold III to Deidre Brooke Basham and Natalie Bryant, Lot 23, Mount Ayr Square subdivision, $387,000.
Gary and Carol Martin to Streakin Mallard Farm LLC, land near Blue Level Road, $22,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to BASMA Property Group LLC, Lot 65, Stagner Farms subdivision, $296,935.
The Gilbert M. Biggers Taxable Marital Trust to Shannon Vitale, Lot 40, Mount Ayr Estates subdivision, $1,177,000.
Dascal and Joyce Hood to Joyce Hood, Lot 2, plat book 40, page 368, no tax.
Elvir Sadimovic to Merima Hasic-Sadikovic, Lot 3, Dogwood Village subdivision, $50,000.
Jennifer Thomas to William Thomas, land near Grandview Drive, $260,000.
Western Homes LLC to Mirnes Jasarevic, Lot 280, McCoy Place, $385,000.
Ashley Dennis to Christopher and Elena Hooper, Lot 30, Pleasant Place subdivision, $160,000.
Treyce and Samantha Brock to Zorka Kuvac, Lot 187, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $180,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Big Time Properties LLC, Lot 46, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $48,500.
Marjorie Long; Martha and Steve Watt; Judy and Larry Page; and Shirley Martin to Keval Parekh, land on Kirby Street in Smiths Grove, $68,000.
Taylor and Kristen Gregory to Joshua and Angelica Koenig, Lot 124, Riverbend Landing, $230,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Migyel Caban-Ruiz and Christy Caban, Lot 173, Magnolia Hills subdivision. $241,600.
Hammer Homes LLC to Jennifer Price, Lot 98, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $289,900.
Linda and Elton McCawley Sr. to German Escobar land near Curd Street, $55,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chizah Bawi Er and Men Kim, Lot 59, Stagner Farms subdivision, $316,280.
Chris Smith to NC Brands LLC, Lot 6, plat book 37, page 316, $250,000.
DLE Investments LLC to Morgan Shelby Elliott, land near Magnolia Avenue, no tax.
Kraig and Janice Richardson to Stephen and Kristina Locke, Lot 48, Claiborne Farms, $506,500.
Eastwood Baptist Church Inc. to VISAAC LLC, Lot 2-1, Dove Point subdivision, no tax.
VISAAC LLC to Eastwood Baptist Church Inc., Lot 84-1, Dove Point subdivision, no tax.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Albert & Marie LLC, land near Old Louisville Road, $320,000.
The estate of Robert Earl Moore to Robert Dale Moore and Robert Stephen Moore, land near Goodrum Road, no tax.
Terry and Cara-Leta Lindsey to M1 Holdings LLC, land near Old Louisville Road, $575,000.
Robert Pelaski to Jaron and Christina Weigel, land near First Street in Smiths Grove, $155,000.
Gerral and Mary Ann Oliver to Michael and Mary Close, Lot 264, McCoy Place, $375,000.
Amanda and Anthony Riney to Seth and Amber Reddick, Lot 28, Dogwood Village subdivision, $295,000.
Brooke and Spencer Cassady to Nikayla Ruby and Tylein Finley, Lot 522, North Ridge subdivision, $243,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jeffrey and Kelly Lobb, Lot 37, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $379,980.
Lisa Scott to Lariza Properties LLC, land near Strathmoor Drive, $125,000.
Matthew Seymour to Christy Stice, Lot 183, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $217,500.
James and Teresa Johnson to Leeanna and Jason Wilson and Sharlene Newton, Lot 92, Blue Grass subdivision, $249,900.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Arctic Holdings LLC, Lot 20, South Oaks subdivision, $53,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to David Thang and Eli Sui, Lot 52, Stagner Farms subdivision, $271,930.
Maximino and Maria Reyes to Maximino and Maria Reyes and Nelson Reyes and Monica A. Bonilla Pacheco, Lot 48, Sherwood Forest subdivision, no tax.
Covington Farms Builders LLC to Bamhboo LLC, Lot 22-27, Covington Farms subdivision, $349,999.
Southern Legacy Companies LLC to Rochelle Loewen, Lot 2, Kitchens and Reeves addition, $95,000.
Logan and Paul England to Joshua and Kayla Scott, Lot 99, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $350,000.
Jing Zhao and Jianliang Wang to Danny and Lorie Newdomb, Lot 587, Greystone subdivision, $305,000.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Adele Gritton, land near Gasper C.N. Richards Road, $64,000.
Andrew Gabbard to Brian Wikel, Lot 1, Millard and Helen Basham subdivision, $320,000.
DSM Strategies LLC to TNG Properties LLC, three tracts of land near Three Springs and Smallhouse Pike, $199,900.
Jeremy and Melanie Wyatt to Sarah and Jerel Fields II, Lot 5, Timber Ridge subdivision and Lot 2-1, Lewie T. Satterfield subdivision, $750,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to H. Properties Development LLC, Lots 57 and 57-1, Woodland Station subdivision, $75,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Nicholas Cook, Lot 200, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $174,475.30.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to Eric and Jennifer St. John, Lot 8, Highland Pointe subdivision, $160,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc. to Kobie Wood and Tyrah Jones, Lot 5, Breckinridge subdivision, $324,000.
Kathy Nolloth to Caeley Bell, land near Herrington Avenue, $179,900.
DNB Inc. to Ronald and Susan Studle, Lot 2, plat book 37, page 124, $1,200,000.
Michaela McAvoy to Daniel and Feifei Pascoe, land near Media Drive, $162,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Mateo and Tiffany Boswell, Lot 107, Carter Crossings subdivision, $309,900.
Jason and Erin Hopkins to Louise Belmont, Lot 157, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $520,000.
Martin and Alexa Cross to Holly Becker and Cody Spalding, Lot 26, R.C.P. Thomas Estates subdivision, $227,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Matthew and Brianna Cunningham, Lot 200, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $253,315.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Frederick Charles Siegle IV and Kristen Siegle, Lot 44, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $259,365.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christy Caban and Miguel Caban-Ruiz, Lot 174, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $241,600.
H&A Development LLC to Jason Stonebraker and Paula Skaggs, Lot 13, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $95,000.
Suvad and Habiba Hrustanovic to Kham Lim LLC, land near Industrial Drive, $1,220,000.
Patricia and Jeffrey Weisman to Jacob Weisman, Lot 391, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $342,900.
Zachary Craft to Leonard Bailey, Lot 96, Normal View addition, $150,000.