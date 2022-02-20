SAAM Properties LLC to NK Holdings II LLC, Lot 49, Charleston Place; Lots 170, 203, 204, 205, 206, 215, 217, 229, 241 and 231, Park Hills subdivision; land on Sunset Avenue in Smiths Grove; Lot 169, major subdivision plat for Park Hills subdivision; Lots 13, 21, 144, 187, 208, 252, 255, 267, 272, 299, 315 and 342, North Ridge subdivision; Lots 4, 5 and 7, Woodstone Springs subdivision; Lot 8, Riverbend Landing subdivision; and Lot 371, The Springfield subdivision, $4,800,000.
MTG Properties LLC to Benjamin Hennion, Lot 71, South Oaks subdivision, $335,000.
Jeffrey and Melisa Panec to Sidley Xiomara Orellana and Fernando Colon Carrero, Lot 290, Greystone subdivision, $168,000.
Susan and Greg Colter to Thomas and Kayla Dixon, Lot 2-3, Gipson subdivision, $350,000.
K&M Properties LLC to Collette Jolley, Lot 111, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $224,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Melisa and Jeffrey Panec, Lot 47, Stagner Farms subdivision, $289,025.
Adrian Christian to Alija Kuc, Lot 332, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $8,000.
Tina and Gary Denzik; John Jones; and Athena and Edward Doss to Tina Denzik; John Jones; and Athena Doss, Lot 30, Park Hills subdivision, no tax.
Betsy and Marty Wilkins; Thomas and Tammie Hightower; Kenneth Hightower; and Andrew and Tracy Hightower to Karen Garcia, Lot 13, Blue Springs Farm Inc., $382,500.
Ura and Amy Yoder to Judith and Carl Fishburn, Lot 1, minor plat book 22, page 10, $242,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kyle and Joanna Cates, Lot 125, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $344,900.
GMV Properties LLC to Thomas Clark, Lot 546, North Ridge subdivision, $219,000.
Walter and Deborah York to Cameron Blankenship and Madeline Rediker, Lot 83, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $195,000.
Francis and Vonetta Kibirige to Penny Langston and Carrie Cowan, Lot 567, Northridge subdivision, $215,000.
Jamie Lee Dugard and Jamie Marie Dugard to James and Sharon Womack, Lot 537, North Ridge subdivision, $185,000.
Robert Adams to Steven and Brittany Vincent, three tracts on Rocky Hill School Road, $270,000.
Estate of Barbara Ellen Gallo to Titan Properties LLC, Lot 5, Whisperwind subdivision, $218,000.
Jan Hardcastle to Jan Hardcastle and Chad Hardcastle, Lot 113, Richland subdivision, no tax.
David and Martha Smith to Eric Gregory, Lot 3, Hilltop Acres, $169,500.
Bobby and Barbara Saylors to Christopher and Carrie Burgett, tracts 2-4, Wallace Lowe property, $62,000.
Wanda Milam; Alana Ashford; and Jonathan Milam and Tara Martin to Travis and Mary Edwards, Lots 2 and 3, minor plat book 16, page 92, $59,000.
Adrian Garner to Foy Skillern, land in plat book 44, page 435, $6,500.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Patrick and Lynne Crane, Lot 12, Springhill subdivision, $163,000.
Audrey and Stephen Kershner to Troy and Brittany France, Lot 7, Cabell Gardens, plat book 3, page 26, $187,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Bethany Keltner, Lot 56, Carter Crossings subdivision, $329,000.
Miller and Frank Properties LLC to Kevin and Emily Williams, land near High Street, $115,000.
Laverna Chapman to Fuqua Holdings LLC, Lot 14, C.A. Tygree Lots, $65,000.
LJ2 Construction LLC to Amy Daley, Lot 2, Idle Acres subdivision, $265,000.
Jonathan and Layla Elder to Elder Property Enterprises LLC, 2137 Alvaton Greenhill Road and 312 Collett Road, no tax.
Jason and Dena Mills to Elkins Dairy LLC, Lot 1, minor plat book 14, page 133, $125,000.
Ronald and Patti Morehead to David and Patty Biggerstaff, land near Memphis Branch Railroad, $275,000.
Michael and Kay Clark to The Willis Family Living Trust, Lot 113, Hartland subdivision, $615,000.
Mary and Jeffrey Boards Jr. to Anthony King, Lot 93, North Ridge subdivision, $200,000.
Donna and Derek Morrow to Lorie Fisher and Seth Fisher, Lot 3, Smiths Laurel subdivision, $49,000.
John and Victoria Cole to Gregory and Elizabeth Joyce, Lot 3, Hillview addition, $375,000.
Estate of Neil Kimbro to William and Sue Lewis, Unit 2B, Eaglestone Villa Condominiums, $286,000.
RAAG Investments LLC to Hunt Custom Design & Build LLC, Lot 5-30, Olde Stone subdivision, $469,900.
Brianna and Christopher Duncan to James Perry, Lot 39, Plano Estates subdivision, $390,000.
Martin and Holly Mitchell to Todd Ramsey, Lot 7, F.N. Ellis subdivision, $55,000.
Nickolas and Sarah Conder to Vonetta Long-Kibirige and Francis Kibirige, Lot 7, Weatherstone subdivision, $302,500.
Hamza and Mehwish Sheikh to Michael and Bernetta Clark, Lot 102, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $367,500.
Karey Dunn to Kenneth and Cara Mullen, Lot 1, Donald Williams property subdivision, $38,000.
Jerry and Aimee Henderson to Abel Morfin, Lot 2, Green Meadows subdivision, $133,000.
Jerry and Aimee Henderson to Abel Morfin, Lot 2, Green Meadows subdivision, $133,000.
Abel Morfin to David and Samantha Adams, land near Petros Browning Road, $150,000.
Live the Dream Development Inc. to Jessica Rogers, Lot 15, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, $115,000.
D. Lee and Lynn Ratliff to Daniel and Caroline Swearengin, Lot 14, William H. Briggs addition, $139,900.
Dennis and Debbie Klineline to Amanda and Nathaniel Klineline, Lot 4, minor plat book 19, page 139, $250,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Kurtiss and Ashley Wernette, Lot 1, Mark Douglas property, $300,000.
Jon Arnett to Betsy Manship, Lot 136, McCoy Place subdivision, $339,900.
Jimmy and Laurel Pennycuff to Maribeth Wilson, land near Magnolia Avenue, $67,500.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 93, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Gary and Kathy Sneed to Robert DeGutes, Lot 4, Nicola Hardcastle Estate, $489,500.
Karl and Wanda Adkins to Bacon Joint Revocable Living Trust, Lot 240, McCoy Place subdivision, $410,000.
Shanda Packard to Ben and Katherine Spickard, Lot 71, Indian Hills subdivision, $321,500.
Louie and Mary Rose to Mari Safarova, Lot 160, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $220,000.
David Wiles and Bessie Gregg to Chad and Michelle Marks, tract 1, minor plat book 23, page 2, $449,000.
Right Rentals LLC to Salih and Muniba Cosic, Lot 13, Windmill Heights subdivision, $225,000.
Jianliang Wang and Jing Zhao to Jorge Lopez and Mario Lopez, Lot 31, Autumn View subdivision, $259,000.
Mensur and Arijana Paocic Danny and Tonya Young, Lot 4, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $320,000.
Gerald and Kirby Rose to The Thomas R. Hunt and Judith L. Hunt Revocable Trust, Tract 1 (land in deed book 959, page 7); and Tracts 2 and 3 (land near Boyce Fairview Road), $1,500,000.
Robin Harden to Ashby Holdings LLC, land near Mainspring Condominium, $163,500.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Zachary Page and Amanda Smith, Lot 548, North Ridge subdivision, $214,900.
Pamela and James Signorello to Carlos Meredith, Lot 37, R.C.P. Thomas Estate subdivision, $100,000.
Brittney and Chadwick Smith to Bradley and April Wayland, Lot 1, Bob Hunt addition, $170,000.
Principle Properties LLC to Garrett and Caitlynn Riley, Lot 2, Alexander Family Trust subdivision, $225,000.
Allyson Keltner to Emily Grimes, Lot 20, Countrywood subdivision, $125,000.
HG Capital LLC to MAH Enterprises LLC, Lot 28, Kelly Heights subdivision, $210,000.
James Cook & Associates LLC to Elzin and Samira Civic, Lot 151, South Glen Gables subdivision, $481,500.
Elzin and Samira Civic to Soe Reh and Pray Reh, Lot 133, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $355,000.
Dale and Peggy Tucker to Thomas and Jennifer Tucker, Parcel 1 (land in deed book 440, page 436); and Parcel 2 (land near Massey Mill Road), no tax.