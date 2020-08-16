David and Lauren McClain to Clinton C. Parsons and Taylor Tanner, Lot 283, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $212,900.
Elizabeth Clarke and Patrick Donoghue to Zaiba Aziz Moledina, Lot 51, McCoy Place subdivision, $230,000.
Jenna Jones and Richard Haynes to Ethan and Jordan White, land near Russellville Road, $269,000.
Pamela Funk and Betty and Samuel Smith Jr. to Cathy Pippin, land near Porter Pike, $2,000.
Mark and Dawn Watson to Kyle and Nicole Byram, Lot 60, Rolling Fields subdivision, $225,000.
Zachary and Kami Hatmire to Cynthia Johnson, Lot 354, Northridge, $176,500.
Timothy and Kimberly Reed to Timothy and Kimberly Reed, Lot 221, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, no tax.
Virginia Gott to John and Ruth Gott, Lot 6, Elizabeth Gott Ames subdivision, no tax.
Neil Jennings to Tina and Jerry Cantrell, Lot 14, Plum Springs Estates, $265,000.
Tony and Shelia Minnicks to Bobby and Chelsea Markham, Lot 87, Greystone subdivision, $186,500.
Briggs and Karla Stahl to Barry Stahl, Lot 1-1, plat book 43, page 486, no tax.
The Roland Douglass Willock Revocable Trust to Roland Douglass Willock and Mary Grey James, Lot 82, Hartland subdivision, no tax.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Warren County Water District, Lot 53-1, South Oaks subdivision, $10.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Warren County Water District, Lot 580-1, North Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Bryan and Shanna Kozak to Mark and Donna Oda, Lot 1, Loafman subdivision and Buren Carder Heirs subdivision, $189,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Mark Lyne, Lot 106, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $194,000.
Gary Gregory to Benny and Lisa Cantrell, land near Ky. 234, $125,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to J and R Contracting LLC, Lots 34 and 35, South Oaks subdivision, $85,000.
Cheryl Stevens to John Wherry, land near Kenton Street, $75,000.
Philmon and Maureen Carpenter to Nathan and Gina Crabtree, Lot 1, Trammel Landing II minor subdivision, $305,000.
Derek Kenosha Ali and Katty Sweet to John and Roseann Allen, Lot 165, Summit subdivision, $440,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group and Eric Wallace to Cable Properties LLC, Lot 3, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $43,500.
Steve and Alesia Chaffin to Misty and Charles Bryant Jr., Lot 1, Irvin Barr subdivision, $59,000.
Sasa Strunjas and Jean Neils-Strunjas to Kevin and Gail Brooks, land near Nashville Pike, $499,000.
Joy Cox to R. Pond Inc., Lot 1, Raymond Dillard property subdivision, $2,500.
Timothy Gilbert to Sherry Yurchisin, Lot 2, Gilbert subdivision, $15,000.
Denise and John Mitchell to Nancy and Benjamin Dinan, Lot 17, Edgewood addition, $249,000.
Holly Marie Hardenberg to Kevin and Debbie Jackson, Lot 59, Talbott Place, $360,000.
Jennings Creek Development LLC to LCB Investments LLC, Parcel 1 (Lots 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11-16, Village at Jennings Creek); and Parcel 2 (Lots 83-90, Village at Jennings Creek), $2,400,000.
Clay and Amy Shelton to Eric and Kelsey Long, Lot 11, Wind Haven subdivision, $330,000.
Francis and Keri Esslinger to Kathleen and Gary Pollard Jr., tract 7-1, Cherry Tree subdivision, $30,000.
Charles and Carolyn Hardcastle to Rian Barefoot and Penny Bartos, land near Boatlanding Road, $42,000.
Virginia and Steven Sims to Linda Neagle, land near Highland Street in Smiths Grove, $119,900.
Ryan and Caitlin Lawson to Virginia and Steven Sims, Lots 38-40, Ogden Park addition, $225,000.
Vanna and Selena Len to 623 Group LLC, Lot 56, Kelly Heights subdivision, $35,000.
Lydia and Charles Jones Jr. to Marwin Rene Chanchavac Vicente, land near Vine Street, no tax.
Robert J. Fisher Jr. and Robert Jason Fisher to Blaine and Priscilla Ferrell, Lot 38, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $261,500.
Timothy William Risher and Sylvia J. Risher to James and Elaine Wade, Lot 5-68, Olde Stone subdivision, $632,500.
The Timothy and Sylvia Risher Revocable Trust to James and Elaine Wade, Lot 5-69, Old Stone subdivision, $75,000.
Nezad and Ahmija Kardasevic to Timothy and Sylvia Risher Revocable Trust, Lot 52, September Lakes subdivision, $480,000.
William and Brenda Kay Mejeur Davis to Joseph Juarbe, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $122,000.
Jerome and Nancy Jascur to Alija and Inela Mehmedovic, Lot 46, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $372,000.
Rod Carter to Khual Eng and Ciin No, Lot 80, Hidden River Estates, $217,900.
Kyle and Kristine Barron to JoEllen Barnett, Lot 104, Crestmoor, $230,000.
James E. Craft Jr. to Vicki Sharp, land near Greenhill Road, $150,000.
Cau Phung and Dac Hoang to Binh Tri Phung, Lot 14, Delafield subdivision, no tax.
Aih Deih Mung and Vung Suan Cing to Aih Deih Mung and Vung Suan Cing, Lot 264, Springhill subdivision, no tax.
Katherine Dekarla Vick to Brandon and Elisabeth Lindsey, Lot 96, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $400,000.
Wanda Warren to Lauren and David McClain, Lot 9, Aspen Place subdivision, $327,000.
David O’Connor to Jon Wilson and Scott Wilson, Lot 4, Northview Farms, $176,750.
Bowling Green Independent Christian Church Inc. to Troy and Emily Brown, land near Oliver Avenue, $80,000.
Phil and Corliss Brown and Samantha Brown to Ashton Ammerman, Lot 480, North Ridge subdivision, $174,900.
Myron and Betty Callaham to TKG Properties LLC, Lot 10-1, Townhomes at Lost River, $150,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC to Robert Cronin, Lot 3, Ottis Yokley property subdivision, $169,900.
Jerlyn Poole, Peggy Aune, Carolyn Crittenden and Dinah Isenberg to Lester Scott, Lot 12, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, $78,000.
John and Anna Tapp to John and Anna Tapp, Lot 21, Rivergreen, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robert Mathews, Lot 15, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $277,965.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeffery and Pamela Lucas, Lot 106, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $207,429.
Heather Cornell to Jordan Wilson, Lot 1, Joseph and Darlene Meredith property, $146,500.
Estate of Ineta Bluck to Joe L. Young Jr., Lot 11, Meadowwood Estates, $130,000.
Sandra Gott to Denise Mitchell, Lot 27, Mount Ayr Square subdivision, $290,000.
Danny Smith and Sandy Miller to Sandy Miller, Lot 1, major plat book 42, page 476, no tax.
Nancy Grimes to BHF Express LLC, tract 1 (land near Louisville and Nashville Pike); tract 2 (land in deed book 1037, page 556), $989,750.
James and Jenny Bryant to Lisa Henderson, Lot 6, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $241,000.
J&R Contracting LLC to Daniel De Jesus Moncayo-Vazquez and Kaci Wood, Lot 84, Moss Meadows major subdivision, $170,000.
Bajazit and Rahila Huremovic to Stephen and Cindy Shutt, Lot 377, Springfield subdivision, $226,000.
Terry Shafer to Jennifer Chumbley, land near Old Drakes Temperance Road, no tax.
Kevin and Debbie Jackson to Michael and Brenda Ohlschwager, Lot 21, Jackson Manor subdivision, $369,000.
Mark and Mary Murphy to Jamie Williams, Lot. 8, McKinney Farms, $218,500.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 120-130, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $418,000.
Patricia and Gregory White Sr. to Sabah Ismael and Samir M. Ali, Lot 5, Mr. and Mrs. William McCalister Farm, $307,827.
John and Carla Daniel to Jason and Katrina Wood, Parcel 1 (Lot 4, revision of Lot 4 and 5, Lissie M. Daniel subdivision); Parcel 2 (Lot 8, minor plat book 24, page 192); and Parcel 3 (land in deed book 1209, page 82), $470,000.
