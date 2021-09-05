Westside Ventures LLC to Burrell Properties LLC, Lot 328, Southmeade Estates subdivision, $180,000.
Ryan and Jenna Cottrell to Leah and David Morrison III, Lots 1 and 2, minor plat book 7, page 129, $320,000.
Susanne Bell to Greg and Stacy Pierce, Lot 232, North Ridge subdivision, $170,000.
James Atkins to Julie King, Lot 44, South Oaks subdivision, $244,900.
Chanthom Builders LLC to Bill and Linda Oldham, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 227, $70,000.
Hong Li and Yuan Gao to Dawn and Jason Escalera, Lot 118, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $153,650.
Big Time Properties LLC to William Kinmon and Madeline Wyatt, Lot 130, River Bend Landing subdivision, $185,000.
The estate of Beatrice E. Underwood to JBM LLC, Lot 303, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $240,000.
Maureena and James Hillard to city of Bowling Green, Lots 10 and 11, Oaklawn addition, $152,000.
C&T Properties LLC to Michael and Margaret Sprouse, Lots 7 and 8, C&T Properties subdivision, $135,000.
Trevor and Tamara Davis to Alhassan Younus, Lot 160, McCoy Place subdivision, $345,000.
Michael and Jessica Jones to Anne Burcell, Lot 1, Milburn H. Clark minor subdivision, $330,000.
Pike & Tucker LLC to Robert and Laura Donohoe, land near Loving Union Road, $165,950.
Jeffrey and Regina Vincent to Justin and Edith Gregory, Lot 3, Mitchell Manor subdivision, $248,500.
Shawna and Alan Hines Jr. to Felix and Lisa Potter, Lot 15, Greystone subdivision, $269,900.
Shari Norman to Cin Lam Kam and Man Huai Lun, Lot 139, Southmead Estates, $185,000.
Roger and Betty Pennington to Roger and Betty Pennington, Lot 77, Kenway Estates subdivision, no tax.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Billy Basham and Kaleb McCormack, Lot 559, North Ridge subdivision, $198,900.
Billy and Angela Miller to Bazaleel Virgen, Lot 43, Sunrise subdivision, $47,500.
Larry and Hannah Blankenship to Tyler and Ashley Stevens, Lot 76, Hunters Crossing, $321,500.
Thomas and Ashley Day to Deward and Lois Brown, Lot 84, South Oaks subdivision, $259,900.
Benjamin and Tina Lamb to Thomas Kelly, land near Greenhill Road, $490,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 37, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,824.
James and Carole Dunn to Go Big Or Go Home LLC, 1724 Catherine Drive, 1732 Catherine Drive, 1218 Oakwood Drive, 1513 North Sunrise Drive, 1237 Shannon Drive, 1245 Shannon Drive, 1287 Shannon Drive, 900 Del Mar Court and 1236 Avon Ave., $670,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Block Capital LLC, Lot 7, Breckenridge subdivision, $45,600.
Charan Mannuru and Parvathi Madakala to Shree Maher Sagar, Lot 346, Springfield subdivision, $293,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Block Capital LLC, Lot 10, Breckenridge subdivision, $44,640.
Daniel and Gina Howard to Audrey and Chris Hood, Lot 1, Collett addition, no tax.
Bhakta Bahadur Gurung to Chi Love and Poe Mu Hsit; and Baw Nay Htoo, Lot 1, Park Hills subdivision, $200,000.
JAG Properties LLC to Michael Collins, Lot 229, Greystone subdivision, $225,000.
Alec Hellein and Alicen Depriest to Dionna Zorici and Steven Bartos, Lot 11, Lashlee Meadows subdivision, $267,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Caleb and Miranda Dill, Lot 89, Stagner Farms subdivision, $345,365.
Joyce Wimpee to DTL Properties LLC, Lots 3 and 4, James Wimpee minor subdivision, $128,400.
Jr. Food Stores Inc. to Houchens Properties Inc., Parcel 1: Lot 1, minor subdivision of record in plat book 21, page 73; Parcels 2 and 3: land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, no tax.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Bobby McPherson II, Lot 110, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Grace Church of Bowling Green, Kentucky Inc. to DNB Inc., land near Lehman Avenue, $485,000.
Jaber Properties LLC to Hotel Inc., Lot 25, Sharon addition, $70,000.
James and Jennifer Barnes to Shawn and Michelle Setser, Lot 17, Pebble Ridge subdivision, $344,000.
Carla Ayres to Aubrey Basham Supplemental Needs Trust, Lot 2, minor plat book 17, page 182, $20,000.
G&G Development LLC to Austin Gouvas, Lot 2, Rancho Roca property subdivision, $167,000.
Jesse and Joy Burton to Purple Door Realty LLC, land near Vine Street, $27,500.
David and La Thell Dymacek to David and La Thell Dymacek and David and Kimberly Roberts, Lot 147, Eastland Park subdivision, no tax.
Greenhill Acres LLC to Shane and Jamie Powers, Lots 5 and 6, plat book 30, page 116, no tax.
Carol and James Barksdale Jr. to Barksdale Family Revocable Trust, Lots 26-29, Hartland subdivision, no tax.
Alexa Anderson to Amanda Goodman, Lot 9, Hudson Lands subdivision, $165,000.
Mario Ayala and Besy M Guevara Diaz to Richard Tittle, tract 2, minor plat book 25 page 131, $13,000.
Verna Lovan to Austin Holsclaw, Lot 43, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $213,000.
Sarah and Vilayvanh Saysoukha to Tanner Lowhorn, Lot 178, Countryside Manor subdivision, $137,000.
Marhow Properties LLC to Wheatstone Apartments LLC, Lot 2, Fieldstone Farms commercial subdivision, $3,542,500.
Bertrem and Anne Snyder Revocable Trust II to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, tracts 1-4, Thomas and Nancy Bromer subdivision, $200,000.
Bertrem and Anne Snyder Revocable Trust I to MKC Properties LLC, land near Broadway, $150,000.
Connie Hughes Devries; Erick and Melissa Devries; Amy and Jamie Woosley; and Heather and Ben Maples to Christine Sowders, land in deed book 630, page 135, no tax.
Seth Deaton to Brooke and Jacob Schakat, Lot 70, Coalition Estates, $193,000.
James and Madison Roberts to Brad Carr, Lot 3-1, Ed Young subdivision, $271,000.
Toynika and Rashaud Blake to Dewan Patterson, Lot 293, Greystone subdivision, $215,000.
Benjamin and Ashley Hayes to Summit Group Properties LLC, Lot 10, Hayes Heirs property, no tax.
Amy and Timothy Suchard to Cherman and Gerald Keown, Lot 42, Meadows subdivision, $334,900.
Fairview Avenue Properties LLC to Joanna Futrell, Lot 9, Burr Oaks subdivision, $95,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to JDA Construction LLC, Lot 35, Poplar Grove subdivision, $56,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to David and Patricia Bukvic, Lot 86, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC to Dylan and Georgia Blevins, land near Church Street, $120,000.
Racheal Rigsby and Jason Humble to Trevor Davis, Lot 100, Scottish Manor Estates, $249,000.
Eric and Brittany Coppess to Andrea and Orion Strange, Lot 435, North Ridge subdivision, $210,000.
William Steen to Steele Action LLC, Lot 8, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $180,000.
Houchens Properties Inc. to First Breckinridge Bancshares Inc., Lot 4, plat book 44, page 251, $925,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 25-27, Breckenridge subdivision, $144,860.26.
The Sheldon Family LLC to Will and Tasha Uland, Lot 10-2, Destiney Place subdivision, $364,900.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Tashina and Isaac Ashley, Lot 590, Greystone subdivision, $225,900.
Z&R Enterprises Inc. to Brent and Marci Pennington, Lot 47, Copperfield subdivision, $299,900.
Charles and Nicole Jones to Front Porch Rentals LLC, Lot 4, R.C.P. Thomas Estate addition, $180,000.
John and Ruth Gott to Amie French, Lots 6 and 7, Mansfield Drive, $277,000.
Estate of Erma Houchin to Market and Jeff Doyle, land near Shady Land Church Road, no tax.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 128, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 14, Breckenridge subdivision, $52,320.
Jason and Dena Mills to AJAE Management LLC, Lot 1, Milligan Manor subdivision, $48,500.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Jeffrey Alexander O’Shea and Yaricali Lebron-Laboy, Lot 35, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $259,900.
Doris Whitmer to Rajna Bulut, three tracts in Shawnee Estates, $188,000.
Mike Fields to Michael Gorski and April Schofield, Lot 2, McNulty property, $200,000.
September Lakes LLC to Brown and Brown Construction LLC, Lot 55, September Lakes subdivision, $53,500.
Manuel and Evangelina Minjarez to Khup Suan Khai, Lot 94, Springwater subdivision, $255,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Bethany and Tony Lockhart II, Lot 60, South Oaks subdivision, $244,900.
Elijah Properties LLC to Christine Burkeen, Lot 2, Autumn View subdivision, $214,900.
Anne Burceli to Kenneth Hall and Stephanie Mazurski, Lot 3-1, plat book 31, page 39, $227,500.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 155, 208 and 213, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $114,000.
TPC2 LLC to Joseph Bizimana and Dancille Musaniwabo, Lot 23, Heritage subdivision, $279,999.
Aubrey and Kyle Talavera to Christopher Grosch, Lot 7, plat book 3, page 40, $210,900.
Sustainnovators LLC to Larry Leser II, Lot 13, Thomasdale Estates, $175,000.
Bob Branstetter to Fransico Gonzalez, Lots 4-6, minor plat book 25, page 23, $90,000.