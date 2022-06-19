Taibos Landing LLC to Tom Phan and Anna Pham, Lot 14, Kelly Heights LLC, $360,000.
Dakota and Riley Green to Juan Morales, land near Shadyland Church Road, $410,410.
Peggy Barnum to Peggy L. Barnum Trust, Lot 173, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, no tax.
Lyle and Patricia Johnson to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Ky. 185, $109,000.
Michael Rock to Don and Carolyn Curry, Lot 57, Talbott Place subdivision, $725,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Esther Memba and Omega Anzuruni, Lot 127, Magnolia Hills, $300,140.
Nathan and Lara Mattingly to Darrell and Emily Carver, land on Main Street in Smiths Grove, $105,000.
Black Helmet Properties LLC to CSR BG Investments LLC, Lot 11, Barr addition, $150,000.
Jeff and Anita Merriss to 4505 Donegal Avenue LLC, Lot 24, The Trace at Bays Fork subdivision, $80,000.
Vola and Robert Saintsing to Lariza Properties LLC, land near South Lee Street, $131,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Billie R. Green, Lot 2, Northglen subdivision, $180,000.
Steven and Laura Sanders to Sarah Longhurst, Lot 119, Indian Hills subdivision, $245,000.
Jessica and Joshua Atkins to Crece LLC, Lot 104, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $250,000.
Brittanee and Austin Moyers to AMM Real Estate LLC, land near Forrest Avenue, no tax.
JK Investment Holdings LLC to KMD 6 Properties LLC, Lot 46, Creekwood Village, $200,000.
Southside Development LLC to Overholt Builders LLC, Lots 192-196 McLellan Crossings subdivision, $225,000.
William Newbern to Jill Steffey, Lot 2, plat book 36, page 75, $240,000.
PRPG – 1377 High St. LLC to DonTin Properties LLC, land near High Street, $265,000.
B’N R Realty LLC to Orquidea Real Estate LLC, Lot 28, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $229,900.
Rothco Properties LLC to RRD LLC, Lot 6, Cumberland Pointe Villas at Carter Crossings, $250,000.
Shirley Burris to Deo K. Rai and Som Limbu, land near Barren River Pike, $103,000.
The estate of Laura K. Smith to Southeastern Displays Inc., land near Bowling Green bypass/Scott Street, $90,000.
Tracy Davis to Sands M. Chewning, land near Park Street, $245,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Taibos Landing LLC, land near Glen Lily Road, $135,000.
Brittany and Cory James to Three Boys Properties LLC, Lot 2, C.A. Hunt property, $175,000.
Victory Lane Sober Living LLC to Goldenrod RE Holdings LLC, land near 14th Street, $170,000.
JMG Holdings LLC to Samuel Peters, Lot 8, Northglen subdivision, $675,000.
Joshua Young to Chris Leptinsky, Lot 2, Collett Cove subdivision, $48,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Adam Christian Srygler, Lot 105, Carter Crossings subdivision, $280,900.
Elijah Properties LLC to Brandon and Katelin Ligon, Lot 1, Sherwood Forest subdivision, $189,900.
John and Samantha Bailey to William Bitner, Lot 232, The Springfield subdivision, $362,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to KAC Investment Trust, Lot 52, Pine Grove subdivision, $161,800.
Cody and Kristin Young to NPG Properties LLC, land near Old Union Church Road, $259,900.
AMA Investments Inc. to Cade and Alisha Snodgrass, Lot 39, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $419,900.
Jeff Harrison to MNM LLC, land near Coombs Avenue, $82,000.
Ronald and Iris Webster to Christy Clark, Lot 77, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, no tax.
James and Elizabeth Soyars to Micki Love, Lot 11, Richland addition, $441,500.
James and Linda Talley to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 17, Green Meadows subdivision, $82,500.
Ellen Gerard to South Haven LLC, Lots 1-4, Minix Farm subdivision, $1,425,000.
Marina Diaz Barillas and Edgar Barillas to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, land near Butler Avenue, $75,000.
Hightower Construction Inc. to John Cowan, Parcel 1 (Lot 24, The Commons); Parcel 2 (Lot 27, Hartland subdivision); Parcel 3 (Lot 28, Hartland subdivision), $1,000,000.
Kinkade Company Inc. to H. Wayne Kinkade, Lot 3, Lovers Lane Industrial Development, $95,000.
Katherine Murphy and David Shircliff to Kenella Properties LLC, Lot 364, North Ridge subdivision, $229,900.
Tommy Collins to Brandy DeLois Ramsey, Lot 84, Countryside Manor subdivision, $75,664.47.
Rachel and Jacob Forrester to Tyler and Kaitlyn Baker, Lot 318, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $355,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Amanda and Brian Poitras Jr., Lot 94, Stagner Farms, $345,500.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to John French, Lot 109, Carter Crossings subdivision, $271,500.
Richard and Judy Sharp to Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa, Lot 21, Belle Haven subdivision, $407,670.
John and Judy Carr to Donard and Kelli Haynes, Lot 12, Walkerhurst Lot 6 subdivision, $355,000.
Charles E. Webb and Mary Susan Webb Trust to BHH LLC, land near Ky. 1320, $250,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 5-32, Olde Stone subdivision, $55,000.
The Vinings at Collett LLC to Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 10, The Vinings subdivision, $40,000.
Pin Oak Estates LLC to Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lots 121 and 124, Springwater subdivision, $89,000.
Steven and Bonnie Hansen to Ling Thang and Gey Awi, Lot 268, The Springfield subdivision, $235,000.
Troy Lamastus and Megan Sundell to Debora Burroughs, land near North Campbell Road, $310,000.
Mackie and Joyce Shelton to Holden Johnson, Lot 1, Mount Pleasant Heights subdivision, $215,000.
Jackson White to BOAM Holdings LLC, land near Kelley’s Lane, $525,000.
Zachary Jones to Joshua and Shellie Jones, Lot 32, Collett addition, $183,000.
Jacquelyn and Dennis McClendon to Thomas and Christina Conley, Lot 3, subdivision plat of David and Rebecca Sears property, $530,000.
Craig Mayes to Crystal Atkinson, Lot 158, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $410,000.
William and Tonya Graham to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, Lot 3, Beck Family Trust minor subdivision, $190,000.
Kevin Keyser to Michael Howell, Lot 4, Keyser property, $235,000.
Justin and Megan Hewitt to Danielle and Caleb Tyree, Lot 1-6, Pine Grove subdivision, $318,900.
Jason and Nicole Wallis to Emalee Johnson, Lot 5, E.E. Hargis lots subdivision, $179,000.
Mieten LLC to Miller and Frank Properties LLC, land near 19th Street, $80,000.
Brandon and Rochelle Lee to Johnny Prunty, Lot 3, minor subdivision of Jerry Milam property, $190,000.
Lisa Hardin to Shelby Constant and Albert Slavik, Lot 1, minor plat book 19, page 31, $150,000.
Vicky and John Potter Jr.; Beatrice and Steve Torrence; Dorothy and Matt Abbott; Jennifer and Mike Mitchell; and Ricky and Vicky Wyatt to Paula Shaver, Lot 45, Springfield subdivision, $245,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dylan Taylor, Lot 208, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $237,600.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Langh Khan Khai and Zen Don Cing, Lot 39, Stagner Farms, Phase 1, $264,355.
Clarence and Brenda Thomas to Sara Gleaves, Lot 62, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $390,000.
KN&N Properties LLC to Victory Lane Sober Living LLC, land near Glen Lily Road, $370,000.
Scott and Holly Cherry to Ramona Sudbeck, Lot 13, Hardcastle Estates subdivision, $237,000.
Joey and Jennifer Saenz to Hau Lun Cing and Mang Thawn Tuang, Lot 366, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $350,000.
Taibos Landing LLC to Quy D. Le, Lot 12, Kelly Heights subdivision, $350,000.
David and Lynda Broderick to Terry Miller Hale Trust and Brenda Ann Hale Trust, Lot 12, plat book 19, page 2, $187,500.
Hammer Homes LLC to James and Jill Brown, Lot 128, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $245,000.
Stephen and Ashley Ray to TL Rental LLC, land near Main Street, $290,000.
James and Gerrie Hurt to Abigail and Caleb Crabtree, Lot 31, Park Hills subdivision, $213,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tyler and Sidney West, Lot 32, Breckenridge subdivision, $373,107.
Estate of William Allen and Paula Kristine White to Jon W. Koch Jr., Lot 1, minor plat book 20, page 133, $60,000.