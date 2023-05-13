Troye Gipson to Brenda Cummings, tract 3, plat book 39, page 182, tract 3, Roger and Angie Woolbright subdivision, no tax.
Tyler Franz to Tiffany Wade, Lot 14 Camden Place subdivision, $390,000.
Trevor Brooks to Thomas and Alicia LaMotte, Lot 3, Gary Logsdon Farm subdivision, $75,000.
Terry Grimes and Melissa Marsch-Grimes to William and Jenny Storms, Lot 2, Steeplechase subdivision, $209,900.
Saman and Kristen Sadeghi and Saba and James Meador to Adam and Bethany Jackson, land near Main Street in Smiths Grove, $50,000.
Sai Krishna Hospitality LLC to Shree Ganesai LLC, Lot 6, Browning Center subdivision, $6,900,000.
Deejay Enterprises LLC to JK Holdings of Bowling Green LLC, land near Center Street, $612,000.
Jaber Properties LLC to Car Nation Inc., land near Russellville Road, $540,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to Quinn Thomas, Lots 10 and 11, Highland Pointe subdivision, $335,000.
Snyder Holdings LLC to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, 131 and 143 Megan Court, $310,000.
Priority Properties LLC to Eric Rafferty and Hare Krishna Pollicar Rafferty, Lot 1, Pleasant Hill Estates, $65,000.
Joseph Edwards and Kalin Yonts to William and Chloe Slaughter, Lot 2-C, minor plat book 8, page 38, $190,000.
Elpo Holdings LLC to Sevenplus LLC, Lot 1, Former U.S. Post Office Building Plat, plat book 45, pages 281-282, $3,100,000.
Anthony and Jacqualyn Shyrock to Mohamed Zarim Zayden, Lot 1, plat book 45, page 171, $135,000.
Dieter Strobel to THRAB LLC, Lot 9 2, Stonehenge subdivision, $575,000.
DP3 Properties LLC to Chestnut Group Properties LLC, land near Kenton Street, $120,000.
Elizabeth and Eric Hathaway and Jerry W. Martin, M.D. to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Campbell Lane, $101,375.
Lisa Burgett to Billy and Eva Webb, Lot 5, Broad Acres subdivision, $230,050.
Jaber Properties LLC to Jubenda Luhangela and Mwajuma Ramadhani, land near West 15th Street, $80,000.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Brian Graves and Amanda McNary, Lot 223, McKinney Farms subdivision, $258,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 54, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,900.
Kathy Bailey-Boles to Mirad Hodzic and Saban Mahmutovic, Lot 52, Park Hills subdivision, $219,500.
Chanthom Builders LLC to Michael and Elizabeth Hargreaves, Lot 10, Hazel Farms subdivision, $69,500.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Binh Tran and Tramy Vo, Lot 153, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $292,000.
William and Shirley Basham to William Strother Basham and Shirley Ann Basham Revocable Trust, land near Richardsville Road, no tax.
Kenneth and Lenda Moore to Jacob Hunter Blaize Robinson, Lot 1, minor plat book 16, page 117, $31,000.
Jerrod and Kendall McCarty to Whitney and Arnaud Willman, Lot 13, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $560,000.
Sean Berry to Elias Lazo Soriano, Lots 1 and 2, minor plat book 11, page 87, $400,000.
The estate of Carolyn Sue Dearing to Steele Action LLC and David Woodall, Lot 35, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $214,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to David Johnson Properties LLC, Lot 245, McKinney Farms subdivision, $48,900.
Brian and Laura Hymer to Cindy and Tim Blevins, Lot 1, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $375,000.
Jill Smith to Robbie and Glenda Bond, Lot 26-9, Hartland subdivision, $400,000.
D&H Development LLC to Carlos and Sandra Kummerfeldt, Lot 197, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $262,500.
Rosie Properties Management LLC to Michael Blankenship Jr., Lot 4, W.H. Faerber subdivision, $180,000.
Bryan and Amy Whitler to Cody Warden and Shelby Watt, Lot 26, Ivan Downs Planned Unit Development, $474,999.
LJ2 Construction LLC to Elijah Properties LLC, Lots 214, 216, 218, 220, 222 and 224, McKinney Farms subdivision, $285,000.
Carol Dales to Lokole and Eto Abanganya, Lot 146, plat book 17, page 108, $330,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Big Time Properties LLC, Lots 250, 262, 263, 264 and 265, McKinney Farms subdivision, $249,500.
Gregory Glen Willis to Kham Suan Mung and Nian N. Lian, Lot 7, Lee subdivision, $140,000.
Khai Nuam and Pau Suan En to Nga Reh and Po Meh, Lot 126, Deer Park subdivision, $210,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Brandi Forgione and Emilio Johnson, Lot 56, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $269,900.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Gregory Garrett and Wansaifla Geffrard, Lot 85, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $321,900.
Judy and John Dyer Carr Jr. to John and Judy Carr Revocable Trust, 620 Ironwood Drive, no tax.
JMH Rentals of Kenton Street LLC to Christopher and Sarah Adkisson, land near Kenton Street, $200,000.
Cynthia and James Lightfoot to Effie Leach, Lots 1-4, William H. Briggs addition, no tax.
Robert and Haley Henrick to GRG Investments LLC, land on Plano Road, $205,000.
Kaylin Stinson to Kamil Mohammed Albayaa, Lot 482, North Ridge subdivision, $233,400.
Travis and Lisa Creed to Abigail and James Joyner III, Lot 51, Rivergreen subdivision, $900,000.
Estate of Tanisha Kathleen Forkum to Stephen Haswell and Jacqueline Haswell, Lot 1, minor plat book 3, page 44, no tax.
Justin and Amber Hardcastle to Victoria Cook, Lot 72, Pleasant Place subdivision, $233,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Jemekka Stray, Lot 105, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $242,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Bailey and Trey Hill, Lot 152, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $273,900.
Estate of Janet S. Haywood to Emma Mills, land near Brookshore Drive, $100,000.
Estate of Patricia J. Turner to Christina Walker, Lot 285, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $372,000.
Sladjana Veletanlic to Jon and Amy Kemp Family Trust, Parcel 1 (land in plat book 38, page 444); and Parcel 2 (land near Old Barren River Road), $1,300,000.