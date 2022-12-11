Harold and Ludy Lane to Brandon and Christie Binkley, Lot 80, South Oaks subdivision, $300,000.
Joseph and Joan Douglas to Michael and Helen Stevenson, Lot 85, Crossridge subdivision, $529,000.
Joseph and Joan Douglas to Michael and Helen Stevenson, Lot 85, Crossridge subdivision, $529,000.
Jason and Jasmyn Anderson to Michael and Ulrike Houser, Lot 3, Greathouse Estates subdivision, $260,000.
Jason and Heather Towe to Natalie and Paul Boddeker II, Lot 33, Boddeker Lots, $64,000.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Wilson Counseling LLC, Lot 160, Springhill subdivision, $175,000.
Christopher and Kristin Grubb to Christopher and Kristin Grubb, Lot 5, Fred Shields subdivision, no tax.
Seven Eleven Steeplechase LLC to John and Emilie Young, Lot 5-107, Olde Stone subdivision, $550,000.
Manuel and Paula Anderson to Patricia Crandell, Lot 3, Banks Crandell subdivision, $35,000.
John and Brittany Flannery to Delbert and Amber Offutt, land near U.S. 231, $450,000.
Keith Honaker to Victory Lane Sober Living LLC, land near Clay Street, $232,500.
Shelly Vandiver and John Dawson to Carly Patterson, Lot 9, Heritage subdivision, $389,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Daniel Griffin, Lot 177, Carter Crossings subdivision, $386,900.
Pado F. Chhai and Va Pi to Jacop Thang and Paul Aung Ling, Lot 117, University Estate subdivision, $259,900.
Southside Development LLC to Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lots 60-69, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $479,000.
Golden Capital LLC to Denis and Rasema Hodzic, Lot 216, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $289,900.
Rebecca Sims to A Con and Fathima Be, Lot 301, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $370,000.
Matthew and Casey Rouse to Jacob Benson and Jaime Forrest, Lot 49, River Bend Landing subdivision, $217,500.
S Family Properties LLC to Aviator’s Landing LLC, land near Three Springs Road, $800,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chad and Natasha Spencer, Lot 20, Stagner Farms subdivision, $357,885.
Sumer Jewell Green and Sue and Silas Lightfoot to Garrett Morrell, Lots 2 and 3, Bobby Buchanan major subdivision, $225,000.
David and Natalie Dancer to Shree Maher Sagar Inc., Lot 8, Estates at Lost River subdivision, $259,000.
Vonzell Hood, Damon Hood and Rhonda Hensley to Michael and Beverly Hood, Lot 4, Upton Hills subdivision, $234,000.
Amy Hale Milliken to Best Properties Inc. and AJ Industrial Properties LLC, Lot 13, North Park Industrial subdivision, $94,800.
Royce and Johnnie Young to Royce and Johnnie Young, Lot 1, Young Property subdivision, no tax.
Royce and Johnnie Young to Mirsad Alic and Mehdin Alic, Lot 2, Young property subdivision, $261,871.25.
David and Wanda Powell to Morris and Wanda Deel, 7836 Russellville Road, 7876 Russellville Road, 7816 Russellville Road and 3.9 acres on Russellville Road, $328,000.
Motorcars of Bowling Green LLC to GeMonee Tratwon Brown and Alexandra Young Brown, Lot 16, Mark IV Manor subdivision, $175,000.
Van Peng and Hlawn Sung to Suzana Majaliwa and Issa Lukanda Jean; and Ebalo Salum, Lot 72, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $325,000.
Victory Lane Sober Living LLC to Goldenrod RE Holdings LLC, land near East 10th Street, $380,000.
Neil and Laura Holt to Justin and Emylee Deweese, Lot 556 Greystone subdivision, $295,000.
Handy Homes LLC to Kelsey and Tanner Hauck, Lot 5, Handy Homes LLC, $283,900.
Justin and Emylee Deweese to Lindsey Ragan and Kaitlyn Wilson, Lot 159, Countryside Manor subdivision, $188,000.
James and Betty Brinkerhoff to Paula Bray, Lot 97, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $282,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 163, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 50, McLellan Crossings subdivision $47,000.
Maria Martinez-Verdin to Kathryn and Ralph Causseaux III, Lot 434, Hidden River subdivision, $326,000.
Michael and Ashley Parker to Jessica and Huseyn Semerci, Lot 2, minor plat book 19, page 139, $294,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kylie and Evan Echols, Lot 184, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $324,015.
W3 Properties LLC to Yonis Yovani Alvarenga Zavala and Karen Yessenia Gamoneda Espinoza, Lot 24, Jennie Briggs addition, $82,000.
Loretta Dicicco to Nicholas Dicicco, Lot 5, Dicicco property, page 28, no tax.
Nicholas Dicicco to Loretta Dicicco, Lot 2-1, Dicicco property, no tax.
Nicholas Dicicco to Chad Bridges, Lot 2, Dicicco property, no tax.
Hammer Rental Homes to Leonard Bailey, Lot 150, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $265,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Holly Slayton, Lot 98, Carter Crossings Unit One, $339,525.
P&M Investment Company 1 LLC to Wash Partners LLC, land near Shive Lane, $2,650,000.
CSR BG Investments LLC to Myles & Sons Properties LLC, land near Magnolia Street, $530,000.
Theresa Sauer to Gin Sian Cin and Ciang Khan Vung, Lot 38, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $309,000.
Chad Howe Construction LLC to Denise Ralls, Lot 165, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $575,000.
Chelsey and Kolby Beals to William and Brianna Steen, land near Benleo-Richardsville Road, $425,000.
JAG Properties LLC to Jason Mills, Lot 328, Greystone subdivision, $246,100.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to MNM LLC, Lot 65, Upton Farms subdivision, $51,000.
Anthony and Jennifer Hendrick to Pado Chhai, Lot 2, plat book 45, pages 196-197, $1,020,000.
Dorothy Reece to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Johnson Street, $53,000.
Kelsey and Seth Washburn to Ricky and Regina Goff, land near Taylor Avenue, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to BASMA Property Group LLC, Lot 38, Stagner Farms subdivision, $279,475.
CANVASBACK LLC to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 124, Normal View addition, $62,500.
RFMiller Homes LTD Inc. to Zavaid Ashfaq Butt and Mehreen Komal, tract 2, Crandell property subdivision, $157,000.
Terry and Janice Adkins to Frankie Woods, Lots 1 and 2, minor plat book 21, $18,000.
Edward and Peggy Wilson to Derek and Rebecca Logsdon, Lot 136, Whispering Hills subdivision, $295,500.
Wyan and Sharon Dunn to Clayton and Shanna Ausbrooks, Lot 3, Chenoweth subdivision, $395,000.
SOKY Homes LLC to Cristobal Hernandez Jacome and Jesus Avila, Lot 10, Cherry School addition, $139,000.
Kelissa DeShane Chapman and Jonathan Webb to Fernando Flores, Lot 20, Sunny Acres Mobile subdivision, no tax.
David and Kimberly Power to Jim Lyday, Lot 5-53 Olde Stone subdivision, $575,000.
Judy Ballard to Vanessa Alejandra Alvarez Hernandez, land near Columbia Avenue, $160,000.
Michael and Kim Simpson and Doug and Carrie Gott to RTA Partners LLC, Lots 82-86 and 107-109, Stonehenge subdivision, $3,503,500.
Joan Pendley to Joan Pendley and Carl Hardesty, Lot 16, Townhomes at Lost River subdivision, no tax.
Gemstone Property Development LLC to Kirsten Black, Lot 3, Spring Oaks subdivision, $125,000.
Tiffany and William Wade Jr. to Jack Warren and Robyn Ford, Lot 12, Rivergreen, $865,000.
231 Center LLC to Zaid Al-Hussein, land near Morgantown Road, $350,000.