Dennis and Tammy White to Riverside Resources LLC, land near White Avenue, $240,000.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Hansbrough Development LLC, Lot 6, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $40,000.
Ruth Britt to Jason Mills, land near Church Avenue, $61,800.
Bowdy Mahaney to Bowdy Mahaney, Lot 9-1, plat book 43, page 384, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lawrence and Pricilla Troxler, Lot 80, Magnolia Hills, $234,900.
Peggy Phelps to Kaleb and Blaze Yoebstl, Lot 1, Bunch Plantation subdivision, $148,000.
White Owl Ventures LLC to Kyle Marr and Laura Gerkins, Lot 82, Weatherstone subdivision, $181,000.
Paula Haddock to Kristy and Jon Crosby, Lot 255, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $318,000.
Weis Family Trust to David Cin Pau and Pau Khan Cing, Lot 20, Estates at Lost River subdivision, $175,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Elizabeth Wooldridge, Lot 195, McCoy Place subdivision, $277,000.
Elizabeth Wooldridge to Maria Guerrero Rodriguez, Lot 351, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $175,000.
Golden Capital LLC to David Grawe, Lot 34, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $270,000.
Night Hawk Real Estate LLC to LDJ Property LLC, Lot 35, Eastern Heights subdivision, $145,000.
Loeung Chau and Thy Ly Chau to Lauren Casey, Lot 74, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $153,400.
Marinus LLC to Olivia Higgins and Zachary Biven, Lot 58, Weatherstone subdivision, $185,750.
James and Kathy Hughes and Patricia and Gary Watt to Gary Hughes, Lot 1, minor plat book 25, page 199, $130,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Lance Chapman, Lot 40, plat book 43, page 233, $42,500.
Timothy and Joyce Jones to Houssouwo and Alice Tarnagda, Lot 477, Greystone subdivision, $227,900.
Megan and Nicholas Lowe to Spencer Renfro, land near Price Street, $145,000.
Mohammed and Kimberly Azeem to Nicholas and Megan Lowe, Lot 517, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $385,000.
Linda Booth to Kushal Singh, Lot 46, Covington Grove subdivision, $588,500.
Atha Ford to G. Kelly Nuckols, land near Barclay Court, $190,000.
Jack and Emily Johnson to William and Cathy Young, Lot 4, Echo Valley Estates subdivision, $399,500.
Ronnie and Brenda Atkins to Thomas and Sarah McFarland, Lots 9 and 20-2, Quarry View Estates, $174,900.
Eric Wallace to Dan and Ellen Buselmeier, Lot 230, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $303,000.
Tryco Properties LLC to Laura and Lee Compton, Lot 48, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $389,900.
Terry Davis Construction Co. Inc. to Kyla Cole, Lot 88, Briarwood Manor, $355,000
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 49, 51-56, 60-64, 66-72, 75, Magnolia Hills, $760,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stacy Wilson, Lot 1, Magnolia Hills, $245,701.
Hardcastle Properties LLC to Chris Leptinsky, Lot 44, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $97,370.
Inter-Modal Transportation Authority Inc. to Warren County, Lot 1, plat book 43, page 409-411, no tax.
RAC Closing Services LLC to Jacob and Kayla Behnke, Lot 2, plat book 30, page 161, $307,500.
Grassroots Construction LLC to Patrick Reynolds and Elizabeth Harlow, Lot 8, Poplar Grove subdivision, $441,000.
David Grawe to Thomas Scott, Lot 2, Heritage Meadows subdivision $170,000.
Charles and Loretta Brewer to Melissa Glass, Lot 1, minor plat book 21, page 7, no tax.
Callaway Court Properties LLC to HJ3 Properties LLC, Suites 101-105, Callaway Professional Center, $850,000.
PDBG LLC to Tyler Wood, Unit A2, Mainspring Condominium, $169,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Farmers National Bank of Danville and Lori Rone, Lot 25, Poplar Grove subdivision, $54,223.
Vanessa and William Camp to Emily Gaddis, Lot 33, Cedar Springs Estates, $147,000.
Hammer Development Co. to Michael Kiehl, Lot 19, The Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Joseph and Doreen Golden to Aldridge Enterprises LLC, Lot 9, Girkin Woods subdivision, $20,000.
Joseph and Doreen Golden to Harlen and Carol Aldridge, Lot 8, Girkin Woods subdivision, $20,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Daniel and Katie Beaty, Lot 2, plat book 43, page 157, $31,000.
Ryan and Megan Mahoney to Floy Huff, Lot 67, Spring Water, $200,000.
Daryl and Felicia Judd to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Lot 28, major subdivision plat for Drakes Ridge subdivision, $350,000.
Robert and Brittany Thompson to Gary and Sheila Arbusto, land near Old Mount Pleasant School Road, $285,000.
Matthew and Adrian Hardy to Gregory Powers, Lot 4, Wolf Family Farm subdivision, $105,000.
Cory and Megan Valjien to Brookhart Rentals LLC, Lot 110, Hunters Crossing, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Narendra Patel, Lot 102, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $229,000.
James and Mary Cassady and Mark Douglas Construction LLC, land near Old Greenhill Road, $113,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Jennifer Woodward, Lot 137, Greystone subdivision, $168,900.
Beard Family Investments LLC to Michael Newton, Unit 402, Indian Ridge, $189,500.
Crabbe Homes to Charles and Savannah Owens, Lot 19, Weatherstone subdivision, $197,500.
Mark and Norma Flener to Marty Casebier and Kristina Denham, Lot 133, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $76,250.
George Wilkinson and Mark and Susan Wilkinson to Bens Kids LLC, land near Hard Scuffle Court, $155,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Danielle and Zachary Clouse, Lot 7, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property, $278,000.
Chandler Turner to Jacob Greene, Lot 275, Park Hills, $155,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to James and Mary Cassady, tract 6, Rita Howard subdivision, $207,900.
The Ella S. Robinson Revocable Living Trust to Houston Natcher, land near Meadowlawn Drive, $139,100.
Mark Fenster to Cory and Alyssa Mayes, Lot 53, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $142,500.
Banks and Patricia Crandell to Calvin Crandell, Lot 3, minor plat book 8, page 4, no tax.
Phil Brown Rentals LLC to Bethany and Erick Lawson Jr., Lot 261, Park Hills subdivision, $164,000.
Edin and Tina Smajlagic to Teresa Jameson, Lot 62, North Ridge, $150,624.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to TPC2 LLC, Lot 21 The Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Eric Wallace to Denton and Sarah Cable, Lot 231, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $307,000.
Sharon French to Stagner Farms LLC, Lot 20, MacKenzie Meadows subdivision, $200,000.
Joseph and Doreen Golden to Richard Babbitt and Debra Bolton, Lot 21, Girkin Woods subdivision, $225,500.
Off the T LLC to Jennifer Gibbs, Lot 122, Deer Park subdivision, $150,000.
