White Oak General Contractors LLC to Denise Ivers, land near Ky. 240, $204,000.
Kenneth and Elisa Berry to Wesley and Farrah Lambert, Lot 2, Prerost subdivision, $40,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Amber Tranum, Lot 9-1, Deerwood Estates subdivision, $280,000.
Clinton and Diana Walters to Christopher and Lindsay Walden, land near Porter Thornton Road, $255,000.
Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC to Sadie Russell, Lot 1, plat book 41, page 164, $123,000.
Bret Barrick and Courtney Zint to Sherri and Jason Grissom, Lot 31, Pleasant Colony subdivision, $280,000.
Jennifer Spengel to Lawrence and Jennifer Stafford, Lot 6-1, Richard Cooke Estate subdivision, $312,900.
American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. to Jeffery Simmons, Lot 278, McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.
Michael Smith to Brett Beckham, land near Ky. 101, $160,500.
Terrell and Kasondra Perry to Sonya and Gary Bragg, land near Detour Road, $231,000.
Nickolas Price to Damon and Anne Nelson, Lot 82, Kelly Heights subdivision, $185,000.
Melanie Watts to Jamie and Neil Bergren, Lot 11, Belle Haven Development Phase 2, $414,900.
Seventeen Investments LLC to Cheyenne and Mark Hines, Lot 43, Lind Cliff Meadows subdivision, $187,900.
Michael Thorne to Andre Metcalfe, Lot 38, Stone Crest subdivision, $205,000.
Joel and Bethany Extine to Angela Pellicano and Steven May, Lot 18, Rolling Meadows subdivision, $216,000.
Marie Mosley to James and Martha Mosley, Lot 3, minor plat book 26, page 34, no tax.
L. Jack Scott Revocable Trust to Gage Turner and Scott and Amy Turner, Lot 8, L. Jack Scott subdivision, $50,000.
Carol and Robert Mills Jr. to Andres Olivencia and Adia L. Perez Nieves, Lot 142, Park Hills subdivision, $195,000.
Hunt Real Estate Group Inc. and Summer Shepherd and Alexander Martin to Annie Austin, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $250,000.
Sean and Lacey Johnson to Bobby and Linda Calvert, land near Goodrum Road, $60,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to Harold and Ludy Lane, land near South Oaks subdivision, $264,500.
Colton Watson and Matt and Claire Fuqua to Kaye Brown, Lot 10, Highland Gardens subdivision, $240,000.
Elaine Marcello to Elaine Marcello and Leigh Anne Roden, Lot 1, minor plat book 25, page 7, no tax.
Tac Duc Phat Nguyen to Nancy Hong Nguyen, Lot 93, Kelly Heights subdivision, no tax.
Gary and Joy Spinks, Martha and Jim Johnson and Steve and Carol Spinks to James and Retha Spinks, land near Louisville Road, $281,250.
Carl and Melinda Hockenbury to AceLand Holdings LLC, Lot 1, plat book 3, page 57, $75,000.
The James W. Smith Revocable Trust to Anna and Dwight Plyler, land near Lovers Lane, $415,000.
Leroy Crandell and Calvin and Melissa Crandell to Sultan Khalid, Lots 5 and 6, plat book 42, page 272, $128,500.
J. Trapper Construction LLC to Kathryn and Patti Walton, Lot 532, Greystone subdivision, $279,900.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Natalie Back and Michael Burton, Lot 80, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Robert and Amy Ellis to Mirsad Osmanovic, Lots 1 and 1-1, Square Post Buildings subdivision, $485,000.
Roger and Georgia Brooks to Steve Bowra, tract 3, Roger and Georgia Brooks subdivision, $80,250.
GC Land Development to Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 124, Weatherstone subdivision, $39,000.
Victoria Pinerola to Darri and Joy Pinerola, Lot 11-1, Townhomes at Lost River subdivision, $168,000.
James and Jill Brown to Rebecca Benest and Alex Sebastian Villalobos-Rodriguez, Lot 21, Smallhouse Lawn addition, $275,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to NNZ Inc., Lot 37, Poplar Grove subdivision, 47,900.
Lead Renovations LLC to Brenda Willoughby, Lots 11 and 12, Collett addition, $274,900.
Law De and Sandymi Lawde to Dee Paw and Naw Wee, Lot 29, Greenwood Heights subdivision, no tax.
Colton Watson to Kaye Brown, Lots 29 and 57, Highland Gardens subdivision, $560,000.
Billy and Janie Scott to Isenberg LLC, land near Main Street, $160,000.
Austin and Haley Duvall to Austin and Kelley Erickson, tract 2-2, Beck subdivision $58,000.
Estate of Donald Slocum to John Ridley, land near Chestnut Street, $270,000.
Charles and Amy Ground to Wayburn and Glenda Costellow, land near Goshen Church South Road, $235,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephen and Reilly Day, Lot 29, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $313,345.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Viola Ausban, Lot 12-1, Deerwood Estate subdivision, $242,800.
JSMB Investments LLC to Vivian Brannon, Lot 602, North Ridge subdivision, $210,000.
Matthew and Jodi Sewell to John and Maria Thompson, Lot 43, Cambridge Grove subdivision, $389,500.
Bill and Lorri Hare to Tony Mac Properties LLC, land near 11th Street, $47,000.
Scott and Kelly Sparks to Jason Mills, 750 Market St. and 191 Walnut St., $110,000.
SAM Capital LLC to Jessica Hart, Lot 60, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $175,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Fred and Sue Gibson, Lot 131, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $274,900.
Michael and Stephanie Franklin to Lynda Mulcahy, Lot 139, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $163,750.
Estate of Betty M. Ray, David Ray and Betty Wade to Robert and Betty Ray, Unit 3D, Suite 303, Callaway Gardens $231,132.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Himanshu and Pannaben Pandya, Lot 4, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $45,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Royal Investments BG LLC, Lot 71, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $48,000.
Nathan Bailey to Darrell and LaConda Mason, Lot 445, North Ridge subdivision, $220,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to 4H Investments LLC, Lot 109, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Gemstone Property Development LLC to Jason Mills, Tract 1 (land near Kenton Street); and Tract 2 (land in minor subdivision plat book 2, page 277), $415,000.
Evelyn Terry to Emily and Robert Petty II, Lot 43, Bluegrass Meadows subdivision, $270,000.
Melvin Greer and Tony Trulock to Mark Jessen, land near Cave Mill Road, $530,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yan Li Zhang, Lot 69, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $215,390.
Eric and Kelsey Long to Ryan Long, Lots 20 and 21, Highland subdivision, $120,000.
BG Builders LLC to Anjali Sivaainkaran, Lot 565, Greystone subdivision, $198,982.
Betty Jasper to Jeremy and Jannell Place, Lot 11, Cool Springs Farm subdivision, $294,900.
Christina Murphy to Jonathan and Megan Barney, Lot 82, Traditions, $289,170.
Roger and Georgia Brooks to Adam and Sabrina Crafton and Daniel and Adaline Crafton, tracts 4-6, Roger and Georgia Brooks subdivision, $304,950.
Roger and Georgia Brooks to Roger and Georgia Brooks, tracts 1, 2 and 7, Roger and Georgia Brooks subdivision, no tax.
VGF Investments LLC to BCTA Properties LLC, Lot 2-3, Otte Commercial subdivision, $306,000.
Thomas Stice to Kayla Steward, Lot 27-1, Northmill Village subdivision, $171,000.
Clay Diamond to Jamie Puckett, Lot 6, Sunshine Gardens subdivision, $175,000.
Eddie and Vetta McCoy to Khup En Khai, Lot 104, Springhill subdivision, $169,900.
Allen and Catherine McKee to Christopher and Kimberly Blanz, Lot 109, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $427,960.
Lauren and Mark Jessen to Carol Davis, Lot 3, Rolling Fields subdivision, $300,000.
H&A Development LLC to Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 9, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $80,000.
Henry and Sarah Smalling to Amado and Rosa Rivas, Lot 362, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $295,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Jose Vladimir Martinez, Lot 259, McCoy Place subdivision, $321,000.
Shirley and Alice Basham to Hunky Dory LLC, Lot 32, Melrose addition, $246,100.
Buhr-Rock Development Inc. to Wanda Warren, Lot 2, Buhr Rock subdivision, $70,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Cory and Martha Henon, Lot 174, South Glen Gables subdivision, $60,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to BR Development LLC, Lot 26, Poplar Grove subdivision, $55,900.
Charles and Amanda Brazil to Rose Dodson, Lots 1-4, plat book 33, page 130, $45,000.
Ryan and Rebecca Major to Bowling Green Concrete LLC, Lot 55, Indian Hills subdivision, $225,000.
Janet Burden to Leslie Edmonds, land near Jackson Bridge Road, no tax.
Mark Haley to Charles and Kathy Dodson, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 362, $17,120.
Michael Smith to Handy Homes LLC, Lot 7, plat book 44, page 358, $112,350.
Mark Haley to Jason Mills, tract 1, plat book 44, page 362, $201,160.
Neal and Judy Turner to T&H Investments LLC, Lots 6 and 7, plat book 12, page 46, $200,000.
Gregory and Helen Motter to Michael Willmitch, land near Castle Drive, $215,000.
James and Sally Brown to Christopher Fields, Lot 5, Whitesboro subdivision, $332,500.
Estate of Virginia C. Powers to Justin Miller and Amanda Murphy, Lot 28, Springhill subdivision, $130,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Scott and Jeannie Russell, Lot 190, McKinney Farms subdivision, $237,000.
Brian and Stacey Dennis to Mark and Robin Teegarden, Lot 17, Pennyroyal Farms and Vernon Dearing subdivision, $340,000.
Mitchell and Julia McDonald to Ramanbhai Patel, Hareshkumar Patel and Dhaval Patel, Lot 124, Summit subdivision, $800,000.
Robert Woodward to Richard and Jennifer Tucker, land in deed book 1048, page 120, $294,500.
Vickie Haswell to Marquise Newman, Lot 55, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $250,000.
Kyle Ray to Ashley Betty Marie McNulty, land near Lynnwood Drive, $182,000.