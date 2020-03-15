Stewart Richey Construction Inc. to David and Paula Senn, Lot 50-5, Alta Vista Estates subdivision, no tax.
Stewart Richey Construction Inc. to Antonio and Jennifer Cruz, Lot 50-3, Alta Vista Estates subdivision, no tax.
Stewart Richey Construction Inc. to Raymond and Margaret Bobbett, Lot 50-7, Alta Vista Estates subdivision, no tax.
Stewart Richey Construction Inc. to Michael and Diane Whitaker, Lot 50-4, Alta Vista Estates subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Martin and Connie Warren, Lots 12 and 12-2, Deerwood Estates subdivision, $195,000.
Joe Motley to Stephen and Tonya Chaffin, Lot 5, Cumberland Landing subdivision, $52,500.
Roy Miller to Billy Kam, Lot 9, Shannon Way subdivision, $56,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Graham Builders LLC, Lots 28 and 37, Heritage subdivision, $90,000.
Elza and Patricia Foster to Night Hawk Real Estate LLC, Lot 35, Eastern Heights subdivision, $105,315.
Christina Kelly to Christopher Kelly, Lot 138, McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.
Phillip and Juanita Cole to Ronald and Monica Kercheval, Lot 130, Eastland Park subdivision, $234,900.
Golden Hammer LLC to Ervin and Ibrima Ramic, Lot 14, Autumn Grove subdivision, $319,000.
Ervin and Ibrima Ramic to Golden Hammer LLC, Lot 438, Greystone subdivision, $200,000.
Kay and John Holden Jr. to Nancy Mason, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $150,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Aymen Nadir Mandil and Beatrice Roberts, Lot 360, Springfield subdivision, $237,000.
TCB LLC to Salameh & Khoukaz Real Estate LLC and Salemeh & Nader Real Estate LLC, Lots 7, 5, 8, 4, Harold Cook property, $1,275,000.
Jacklyn and Wesley Cassady to Donald and Robin Cassady, Lot 2-1, minor plat book 12, page 196, $195,000.
Philip and Danielle Cunningham to PKG LLC, Lot 4, College Heights addition, $62,500.
S. Corey and Heidi Freeman and Ted Hitchell to JAMM Holdings LLC, Lot 13, McFadden Station, $300,000.
Travis and Amy Elliott to Mariama Kamara and Kema Kamara, Lot 1, Springwater subdivision, $199,000.
Charles Gott to Drakes Ridge Farm LLC, Lot 1, plat book 41, page 440, $225,000.
Jane Jones to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, land near Whitlock Road, $460,000.
Karen McLaughlin to Gabriela Smit, Lot 41, Plum Grove subdivision, $120,000.
Carrie Cropper to Micah and Kaitlin Morris, Lot 28, McCoy Place subdivision, $232,000.
Charles Rogers to Gary and Jamie Thompson, Lot 55, Pine Grove subdivision, $280,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Jessica and James Johnson IV, Lot 507, North Ridge subdivision, $179,900.
Jeffrey and Melissa Roberts to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Lot 154, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $345,000.
Dennis and Lori Causey to Carrie Smith and Barbara Sackett, Lot 39, Eastland Park addition, $210,000.
Fuqua Family Holdings LLC to VH6 LLC, Lot 2-9A, Otte Commercial subdivision, no tax.
Vanhooser Holdings LLC to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, Lot 2-10A, Otte Commercial subdivision, no tax.
Jason and Amy Foley to Rescue Investments LLC, Lot 1-6, 59-62, Woodland subdivision, $128,000.
Adam and Natalie Marcum to Marius and Carlee Weber, Lot 51, Springhurst, $215,000.
Maneesha Ford to Megan and Raymond Faulkner, land near William Simmons Road, $286,000.
Donald and Robin Cassady to Justin and Jessica Moore, Lot 2, minor plat book 19, page 88, $222,500.
Adam and Heather Cline and Jessica and Russell Carter to Melissa Foster, Lot 2, Grassland subdivision, no tax.
Dennis and Melissa Foster to Justin and Ashley Reesy, Lot 2, Grassland subdivision, $115,000.
Susan Heck to Flordeliza and Rodolfo Alaba, Lot 35, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $270,000.
The estate of Patricia McCormack to Hilltopper Estates LLC, Lot 48, Richland subdivision, $220,000.
Donald and Mary Korte to Kyle and Carrie Larkin, Lot 16, Cumberland Landing subdivision, $277,000.
Stewart Richey Construction Inc. to Ben and Lauren Moseley, Lot 5-06, Alta Vista Estates subdivision, no tax.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to MTG Properties LLC, Lot 10, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,500.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 29, Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Ronda and Keith Fisher to Hannah Robertson, Lot 23, Countryside Manor subdivision, $95,000.
Southern Comfort Apartments LLC to B&T Properties LLC, Lots 348, 347, 348-1, 348-2, Southmeade Estates, $618,000.
GC Land Development to Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 84, Weatherstone, $38,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Cherry and Billy Kam, Lot 50, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, $263,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Cheryl Rayner, Lot 18, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $195,000.
Elvedina Hotilovac to Luis Fernando Pons, Lot 8, Lost Woods subdivision, $309,900.
Trenton and Kelsi Rhea to Suan Siam Mung and Cing Deih Man, Lot 25, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $182,500.
Charles and Gail Bennett to Zachary and Demi Troutman, land near Ogden Avenue, $123,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Darryl and Antoinette Houston, Lot 216, McCoy Place, $54,000.
Ching Hsuan Wu and Hyunsoo Joo to Bradley and Billie Sowell, Lot 53, Claiborne Farms, $416,000.
Irene Bochynski and Amber Bochynski to Irene Bochynski, Amber Bochynski and Dorothy Bocnynski, Lot 486, Hidden River subdivision, no tax.
Diana Zamora to Michael and Kay Clark, Lot 10-1, plat book 43, page 173, no tax.
Michael and Kay Clark to Diana Zamora, Lot 11-1, plat book 43 page 173-174, no tax.
Ryne and Lindsey Taulbee to Nickolas and Amanda Claise, Lot 62, Belle Haven Development, $280,000.
Danny and Sharon Lowe to Adam Smiley, John Smiley and Sheila Smiley, Lot 4, Leroy Lightfoot minor subdivision, $60,000.
Estate of Tammy Lee Miller to Jeffrey Harrison, Lot 3, minor plat book 17, page 143, $70,000.
Wilma Pauline Cunningham Revocable Trust to William and Ja’net Willis, tract 1, Lucille King Estate, $84,200.
Jimmy and Belinda Pedigo to Erik Hix, land near Matlock Pike, $158,000.
Horizon Development Group Inc. to Dawn Bolton, Lot 383, Springfield subdivision, $198,000.
Chester and Patricia Zoeller to Titan Properties LLC, Unit 204, Tower Place Professional Condo, $105,000.
H&A Development LLC to Stephen and Rebekah Russell, Lot 8, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $80,000.
Dennis Towe to Chestnut Group Properties LLC, land near Glen Lily Pike, $60,000.
Southern Comfort Apartments LLC to Timothy and Cassandra Harris, Lot 346, Southmeade Estates, $159,000.
Raymond Etheridge to Travis and Ashley Hudnall, Lot 3, plat book 43, page 375, $33,190.
Jones Bros. Properties LLC to TWC Development LLC, land near Beech Bend Road, $75,000.
John and Jenny Hester to Joan Lee, Lot 44, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $240,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 25, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $42,500.
Harold and Sylvia Crawford to Sherry Kinser, Lot 1, minor plat book 20, page 90, $75,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rigoberto Escobedo Padron and Lillian Eunice Escobedo, Lot 84, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $189,078.
W3 Properties LLC to Nicholas and Kaitlyn Leber, Lot 163, River Bend Landing subdivision, $167,000.
Jason and Katrina Wood to Justin and Andrea Jones, Lot 12, Plano Place subdivision, $40,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc. to Groves and Volkert Development Company LLC, Lot 524, Greystone subdivision, $38,500.
Jeremy and Kenzie Jessup to Jeffrey Mills, Lot 86, Northridge subdivision, $150,000.
Todd and Brenda Stokes to Landmark Group LLC, Unit 4-A, Hartland Place Condo, $185,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to John and Elizabeth Brewer and Kayla Gilbreth, Lot 41, Robert Loving subdivision, $15,500.
The estate of Morris Dean Lightfoot to Coy Dean Lightfoot, land near Mount Olivet Girkin Road, no tax.
Paula and Stephen Mattison to Price Property Management LLC, land near Park Street, $142,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Barry and Lori Maple, Lot 7, Windsor Trace Farms, $47,500.
Sharon Carroll to Reaunetta Hatcher, Lot 69-4, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $215,000.
Devin Hall to Whitney Hall, Lot 30, Fountain Trace subdivision, no tax.
Brenda Persky to Livia and William Clayton, Lot 14, Lowes subdivision, $95,390.75.
Miguel and Whitley Castro to Dustin Scott and Kathleen Bush, Lot 140, North Ridge subdivision, $161,500.
M&H Williams LLC to Carolyn Alford, Lot 47, Woodland Station, $169,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Danial and Shannon Cooke, Lot 129, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $382,000.
GC Land Development to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 78, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Judy Kennedy to Daniel and Angela Neukomm, land near U.S. 231, $30,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Cory and Lauren Gearlds, Lot 13, Poplar Grove subdivision, $51,313.
Larry and Marie Phelps to McGehee & McGehee Enterprises Inc., Lot 3-2, University Estates, $135,000.
Tonya and Clifton Cothern to Aaron and Kiki Drexler, Lot 465, Hidden River subdivision, $241,000.
Sedelia and Steve Whitehead and Eddy and Marilou Boucher to James and Barbara Crump, Lot 21, Thomasdale Estates, $196,000.
Brennen and Kelsey Milby and Surenna and Timothy McDermott to Thang En Pau and Sian Hoih Cing, Lot 133, Cedar Grove subdivision, $138,000.
Brandon and Maranda Lyons to Rebecca Ault, Lot 177, River Bend Landing subdivision, $143,500.
New Image Contracting LLC to Jordan and Kelsey Pruden, Lot 75, Plano Estates major subdivision, $297,000.
Jordan and Kelsey Pruden to Michael and Kelsey Moore, Lot 11, Pleasant Place subdivision, $170,000.
TLC Real Estate LLC to Natalie Bryant and Deidre Basham, Lot 22, Burr Oaks subdivision, $259,900.
Richard and Linda Kluemper to Allen and Joelene Martin, Lot 11, Twisting Pines subdivision, $70,000.
Michael and Helen Stevenson to Stephen and Marcia Rust, Lot 13, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $385,000.
Francis and Keri Esslinger to Kathleen and Gary Pollard Jr., tract 7, Cherry Tree subdivision, $385,000.
Albert and Lisa Bailey to Royce Watson and Lynn Watson, Lot 13, Fairview Home Sites subdivision, $229,900.
Blacklock Capital Partners LLC to Kevin and Emily Williams, land near Park Street, $255,000.
Wendy and George Kublin to Bridgett Burris and Kevin Burris, Lot 3, plat book 3, page 49, $82,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to Heather and James Davenport, Lot 26, plat book 42, page 360, $299,900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.