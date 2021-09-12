William and Tasha Uland to Greenwood Center LLC, Lot 43, Brite Industrial Park subdivision, $440,000.
Mieten LLC to Carla and William Tribbitt Jr., Lot 10, Decker subdivision, $263,900.
DTD Inc. to Joseph and Erin Aiken, Lot 4, Matlock Farms subdivision, $539,900.
Amie French to Sarah and Clarence Chapman, Lot 4-2, plat book 35, page 118, $186,000.
Custom Design Build LLC to Chanthom Builders LLC, Lot 1-2, plat book 44, page 40, $21,000.
Gator Development LLC to J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 22, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
Donnie Perrequet to Clinton and Diana Walters, land near Boyce Alvaton Road, $585,000.
Dale and Carolyn Williams to Terry Minton and Sara Glover, land in deed book 841, page 550, $270,000.
Tyler Chamings and Jasna Chamings to Joshua and Kara McNamara, Lot 35, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $65,000.
Estate of Edna Rigsby to Thomas and Debra Rigsby, Lot 35, plat book 3, page 11, $50,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to HG Capital LLC, 3218 Cave Springs Ave., 3224 Cave Springs Ave., 840 Lynnwood Way, 2905 Raintree Court, 500 Jennings Court, 1330 Blue Lake; 1324 Blue Lake; and 1316 Blue Lake, $2,195,000.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Rosemary Taylor, Lot 51, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $275,000.
Rodgie and Allison Millet to Johnston and Ashlee Boyd, Lot 119, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $85,500.
Linda and James Ellis to Andrew Gabbard, Lot 1, minor plat book 24, page 38, $25,000.
Kevin Burner to Thomas White, Lot 187, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $191,000.
Victory Lane Sober Living LLC to Laura Bradshaw, land near Crewdson Lane, $146,000.
Eric Wallace to Alisha and Windsor Thompson III, Lot 240, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $689,900.
Heath Roberts to Benjamin and Jordan Zeller, Lot 10, Plano Estates major subdivision, $336,000.
Donnie and Kristen Mesker to Angela Booth, tract 4, major subdivision plat of record in plat book 37, pages 384-385, $232,000.
Joel and Alycia Smith to Yakeshia Murrell, Lot 147, Cedar Grove subdivision, $171,900.
Joseph James Ignacio to Harim Morfin-Gandara, Lot 525, North Ridge subdivision, $218,000.
Bailey Clark to Matthew Clark, Lot 93, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $226,700.
Jaber Properties LLC to Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 53 and 54, Creekwood subdivision, $95,000.
Steven Cowles to Reuben and Madelyn Bynes, Lot 21, Pleasant Place subdivision, $195,000.
Melissa and Jeff Garner to Brian and Candace Donnelly, Lot 2, Allen Hardin minor subdivision, $375,000.
Landon and Caitlin Watkins to Dan and Donna Buselmeier, Lot 5, Greystone subdivision, $249,900.
Dorothy Fly to Vernon and Sally Liles, Lot 11, Pine Terrace subdivision, $389,000.
Robin Mayes to Judith Van Fleet, Lot 165, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $175,000.
Jonathon Allen to Bryan Hartley, land near Ridgecrest Avenue, $285,000.
Ben and Margaret Wolgamot to Robert and Mary Beth Glanz, Lot 33, Charleston Place subdivision, $268,900.
Joshua Honshell to Julie Honshell, Lot 403, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Stephen to Catherine Parker, Lot 66, Winfield Acres subdivision, $278,500.
Edward Terwilleger to David Woodall and Steele Action LLC, Lot 136, Deer Park subdivision, $60,000.
Paula Cherry to James Taylor, land in minor subdivision plat book 8, page 179, $50,000.
Isenberg LLC to Legacy Place Holdings LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $2,163,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lots 644, 645 and 653-670, plat book 44, page 315, $987,500.
Doris Thomas, Peggy and Michael Gorrell and Joseph Thomas to Helen Thomas, land near T. Elkins Road, no tax.
David and Lauren Trabue to Seth Napier and Sophia Sazo, land near Cemetery Road, $265,000.
George and Ometha Doss to Warren County Water District, land near Hwy. 240, $15,000.
Brandi and Ryan Wolf to Clarence and Mildred Williams, Lot 142, the Springfield subdivision, $222,000.
Brian and Candace Donnelly to Wendy and Joshua Basham, land near Penns Chapel Road and land in plat book 19, page 19, $242,000.
Barbara Sackett to James Bishop, Lot 177, Greystone subdivision, $195,500.
Samantha and Thomas Miller to Michael and Curstyn Peveler, Lot 5, Northview Farms, $230,000.
Jaber Properties LLC to Kapungu Kabesha Ruhershwa and Shabani Mikali and Claude Ruhereshwa, Lot 45, Hillview Mills subdivision, $250,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ernesto Antonio Alfaro and Nath Kun, Lot 14, Blevins Farm subdivision, $439,640.
Horizon Development Group Inc. to Stephanie Payne, Lot 135-2, Springfield subdivision, $229,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Jeannie Kelton, Lot 577, North Ridge subdivision, $195,900.
Jeremy Clark to LaToya Renee Clark, Lot 42, Brentwood Place subdivision, no tax.
Jeffrey Powell to Jeffrey Powell, Lot 2, minor plat book 31, page 161, no tax.
Jeffrey Powell to Jeffrey Powell, Lot 4, minor plat book 33, page 35, no tax.
Jeffrey Powell to Jeffrey Powell, Lot 6, minor plat book 33, page 35, no tax.
Jerry and Vivian Young to Jordan and Hunter Herald, land near Threlkel Ferry Road, no tax.
Rogers Living Trust to DGMP Properties LLC, 1113 Baldwin Drive, 119 Springhill Ave., 1515 Nutwood St., 708 Ridgecrest Way, 483 Glen Lily Road, $732,415.
W. Bruce and Michelle Spence to Le Nguyen Rental LLC, Lot 157, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $160,000.
Michael and Jennifer Overfelt to Steve Cherry and David Brady, land near Dillard Road, $935,595.
Steve and Gretchen Cherry and David and Lorie Brady to Lexington Station LLC, land near Dillard Road, $955,595.
Shamrock Homes LLC to T. Stewart Properties LLC, Lot 55, South Oaks subdivision, $249,900.
Java Properties LLC to Po L. Aung and Kaw Paw, Lot 23, Autumn View subdivision, $199,900.
Waverly Wood LLC to Jared and Ashley McGinnis, Leslie and Ruby McGinnis and Jason McGinnis, two tracts on Hwy. 185, $325,000.
Christopher and Amanda Villerot to Brian Lambert, Lot 81, McLellan Farms subdivision, $325,000.
Donna Lauth to Nary and Eak Taing, Lot 13, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $285,000.
Phyllis Yates to Lowe Land Holdings LLC, tracts 1-3, Phyllis Yates AP Trust, $262,150.
M&W Rentals LLC and FABB LLC to Dis Is It LLC, land near Lovers Lane, $1,200,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to CTJ Property Development LLC, Lot 649, North Ridge subdivision, $49,375.
Delbert and Jean Lucas to Ryan and Stacey Lucas, land near Barren River Road, $105,000.
Sherry and Mark Yurchisin to Katherine Gray, Lot 48, Heritage Meadows subdivision, $235,000.
Beth and Gavin Noffsinger to David and Lauren Trabue, Lot 193, Briarwood Manor extended, Section 5, $373,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Joshua and Cassidy Owens, Lot 41, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $275,000.
Price Property Management LLC to AJBC Properties LLC, land near Park Street, $160,000.
Bobby and Emma Farley to Twin Bridge Holdings LLC, land near Scottsville Road, Collett Bridge Road and Lots 7-10, Drakes Creek Acres subdivision, $800,000.
Crystal and Donald Alvey Jr. to Marjorie Woodard, Lot 5, plat book 42, page 78, $299,900.
Marty Patton and Nancy and Thomas Turman to Pattison Living Trust, Lot 40, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $285,000.
Buddy and Darlene Noyce to Leah Lockhart, land near Hugh Carter Road, $428,000.
Charles and Louise Culp to Sirous Bosak-Barani and Bita Bosak-Barani, Lot 73, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $312,000.
Desert Sunrise Property Management LLC to Megan and Caleb Skaggs, Lot 22, Serenity Estate subdivision, $50,000.
JMG Holdings LLC to SVJG Development LLC, land near Russellville Road, no tax.
River’s Landing Edge subdivision to DKTC LLC, Lot 62, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $30,000.
Brian and Jacqueline Poitras to Betty Sullivan, Lot 29, Pine Grove subdivision, $359,999.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Nicholas and Rebecca Kitchens, Lot 33, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision of Lots 1 and 2 in plat book 43, page 339-342, $234,900.
Krista Rich to Greta Turner, Lot 103, McFadden Ferry subdivision, $150,000.
Jeffrey and Jennifer Blackford to Vanna Properties LLC, Lot 109, Greystone subdivision, $203,000.
Mark and Lori Cooper to James E. Sanders and James Edward Sanders II, land near Woodbury Road, $168,000.
Jon Green to Matthew Taylor, Lot 125, Park Hills subdivision, $205,900.
Tim Page to Blue Roan LLC, Lots 55 and 56, Heritage subdivision, no tax.
Burr and Jones LLC to Buckwheat Investments LLC, Lot 34, Poplar Grove subdivision, $55,900.
Myron and Patricia Murawski to Kevin and Katharina Cisco, Lot 4, Rosehaven subdivision, $438,700.