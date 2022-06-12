James and Stacie Gleichauf to Viktor and Sanja Dudaric, Lot 7, Serenity Estate subdivision, $290,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Pau Piang and Niang Sian Muan, Lot 127, McLellan Crossings subdivision, Lot 127, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $254,900.
Jason and Carly Weaver to Christian and Amy Mann, Lot 1, Blevins Bethel Lane subdivision, $237,500.
Shamrock Homes LLC to KB Alvaton Inc., Lot 1, Breckenridge subdivision, $405,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Joshua and Allison Meeks, Lot 121, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $274,000.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Alandre and Kadian Tidwell, land near High Street, $100,000.
Douglas McElroy and Kendra Jones to Kelli and Christopher Neal, Lot 1-1, Douglas M. and Kendra J. McElroy subdivision, $75,000.
K&M Properties LLC to Deborah Torhanova, Lot 114, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $219,500.
T&C Homes LLC to Troy Brooks, Lot 4, Beckenridge subdivision, $429,000.
James and Deanna Watkins to Jared and Mary Sailing, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 22, page 52, $173,000.
Biggs Properties LLC to Krista Sibayan, Lots 1 and 1-1, Troye Merideth minor subdivision, $272,000.
Terry Hatler Construction LLC to Terry and Pamela Hatler, Lot 18, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, no tax.
Norman and Karrita Pippin to Shannon Pippin, Lot 1, Karrita Pippin property subdivision, no tax.
Tanner and Lynnden Pearson and Brittany Kelly to Dominique Jevon ODay Harris, Lot 49, South Oaks subdivision, $310,000.
Mark and Elizabeth Downing to Kathleen Rae Lasiter Marquardt and Joseph Ronald Marquadt, Lot 19, Spindletop subdivision, $380,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Grace Essandoh and Michael Nkansah, Lot 85, Poplar Grove subdivision, $65,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Emerita Ciza and Musa Manganga, Lot 225, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $327,855.
Peggy Abrams to Tyler Hardin, Lot 2, Mathews property, $140,000.
Gomez Construction LLC to Christopher and Adriana Statton, Lot 3, plat book 40, page 228, $210,000.
Michael and Sara Cowles to Paul Schmucker III, land near Hwy. 1435, $170,000.
Steven Lange to Kelly Baker, Lot 98, Countryside Manor subdivision, $170,000.
Barbara Morgan to Doran Investments LLC, Lot 95, Shawnee Estates addition, $130,000.
Alderson Properties LLC to Patrick and Kelly Elmore, Lot 50, Weatherstone subdivision, $293,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Jordan and Gracie Clark, Lot 656, Northridge subdivision, $229,900.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 316, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $780,000.
Patrenta H. Martin Revocable Trust to Brenda Ann Hale Trust, Lot 18, Collett addition, $150,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Mike Arthur, Lot 14, Breckenridge subdivision, $319,900.
Lian Luai Thang and Khin Po Po, Lot 67, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $306,000.
Mary Lessenberry to Joshua and Emily Lessenberry, land near Crewdson Lane, no tax.
Jacklyn Dejaynes to Eunice and Brian Beshears, Lot 38, Kingston Crossing subdivision, $185,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Shane Smith, Lot 639, North Ridge subdivision, $227,500.
G&G Development LLC to Two Rabbits Farm LLC, Lot 3, Rancho Roca Property subdivision, $230,000.
Hobie and Alison Heggstrom to Charles and Karri Provance, Lot 31, Pennyroyal Farms and Vernon Dearing Estate subdivision, $360,000.
William Bohannon to LMFB Properties LLC, Lots 50-52, Ogden Park addition, $67,000.
Coaljori LLC to Trinh Rental LLC, land near Clay Street, $86,900.
Edgar Barillas and Marilyn Monge to Trinh Rental LLC, land near Fair Street, $55,000.
Sherrie and Brent Godbey to EF Properties LLC, Lot 47, Crestmoor addition, $250,000.
Avinash Aravantagi and Suman Shekar to Aixian Dong, Lot 212, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $450,000.
James and Dawn Copeland to Jessica and Ross Nations, Lot 17, Plano Place subdivision, $330,000.
Thomas and Teresa Keith to Captens Auto Sales LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $71,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Larry and Janette Ross and Kristian Ross, Lot 218, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $276,500.
South Glen Properties LLC to Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 164, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $62,000.
Jonathan and Emily Pellegrino to Jacob and Micha Thomas, Lot 44, Chenoweth subdivision, $290,000.
Ross and Jessica Nations to Stephanie and Tyler Putz, Lot 16, Plano Place subdivision, $289,000.
Mike Howe Custom Building Inc. to Cory and Desiree Bryant, Lot 111, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $569,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 11-17, Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
Caribou Ventures LLC to Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 30, Sunnydale Acres subdivision, $12,101.32.
Jason and Jamie Kondracki to J. Carmen Rodriguez, Lot 134, Park Hills subdivision, $217,500.
Golden Flower LLC to CSR BG Investments LLC, land near Laurel Avenue, $300,000.
Bradley and Tammy Baize, Lot 24, Fairview Heights subdivision, $150,000.
Louis and Patricia Cook to Ryan Turner and Lauren Lamb, Lot 105, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $265,000.
James Carter; Wesley and Barbara Carter; and Ricky and Lisa Carter, Lot 4, Kenneth Carter subdivision, $250,000.
VAT II LLC to Duck Head LLC, Lots 117 and 118, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $126,000.
Russell Porter; Stacha and Stan Murphy; Charla and Clifford Snodgrass; and Jeffrey Ledbetter and Brooke Wallace, Lot 81, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $137,500.
Jason and Dena Mills to Southeastern Displays Inc., land near Kirby Circle, $189,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Tryco Properties LLC, Lot 235, McKinney Farms subdivision, $42,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Tryco Properties LLC, Lot 233, McKinney Farms subdivision, $42,900.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Joshua T. Douglas, Lot 1, Wimpee subdivision, $265,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to SAM Capital LLC, Lot 162 Carter Crossings subdivision, $50,900.
G&G Development LLC to Jackson Harris, Lot 4, Rancho Roca subdivision, $230,000.
Charles and Karri Provance to Eric Hopf and Haley Holloman, Lot 538, Greystone subdivision, $280,000.
E. Hilary and Trina Hall to Erin and Ryan Murray, Lot 19, Hallview Road subdivision, $30,000.
W3 Properties LLC to Snyder Holdings LLC, Lots 8-10, Ogden Park subdivision, $162,640.
Janice Dethridge to Patricia Houchens, land near Covington Avenue, $307,500.
Edgardo Torres Ortiz and Yelitza M. Rivera Pintado to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., Lot 70, September Lakes subdivision, $671,000.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Umesh and Daxa Champaneria, Lot 70, September Lakes subdivision, $671,000.
GCS Properties LLC to MNM LLC, land near Normal Drive, $120,000.
Jing Zhao and Jianliang Wang to Doris Davis, Donna Hall and Zelda Sasser, Lot 617, Greystone subdivision, $283,500.
Luke and Schyler Gaskin to Thomas and Erin Schueler, Lot 44, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $254,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Seth Thompson, Lot 125, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $244,000.
Sky Value Partners LLC to Paul and Christina Nash, Lot 45, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $489,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Shea Roberson, Lot 112, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $238,500.
Hayden and Stephanie Young to Mark Murrell Sr., Lot 162, McFaddens Ferry subdivision $229,500.
Gregory and Lorri Keith to J. Poston Builders LLC, land near State Hwy. 101, $135,000.
Benjamin and Emma Gingerich to Logan and Haley Boggess, Lot 7, Wally Keown and Karen Hendrick property subdivision, $130,000.
William and Emily Garrity to Thomas Johnson, land near Greencastle-Richardsville Road, $265,000.
Luke and Kim Williams to Luke and Kim Holdings LLC, Suite 303, The Icon, no tax.
Johan and Shelly Mirkovic to The Rising Star Trust, Lot 7, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, no tax.
Burr and Jones LLC to Franklin Bank & Trust 1031 Trustee for Chad and Wendy Moseley, Lot 62, Poplar Grove subdivision, $57,230.
M&H Williams LLC to Christopher and Bethany Carr, Lot 51, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $314,900.
Maryke and Vincent Becker Jr. to Paul Collins and Mami Akita, Lot 35, Meadwwood Estates addition, $280,000.
Beryl Candice Bush to David Gill, Lot 89, Eastland Park subdivision, $216,140.
Paul and Mami Akita to Thang Muang and Niang Cing, Lot 84, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $200,000.
Joel Yonts and Jessica Yonts to Candace Elkins, Lot 23, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $470,000.
Toyo and Elaine Brown to The Home City Ice Co., land near State Street, $125,000.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Melissa and John Pennycuff II, Lot 11, Matlock Farms subdivision, $692,400.
Melissa and John Pennycuff II to Joseph and Melissa Dean, Lot 9, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $390,000.
Estate of Helen Marie Byers Brown to Marcia Beck and Melayna Tinsley, Lot 1, Ridgecrest subdivision, no tax.
Douglas Allen Properties Inc. to Kanine Properties LLC, 1916-1918 Avery Court, $110,000.
Timothy and Pepper Phelps to Billy Miller, land near Hope Street, $42,500.
Charles Powell; Delbert and Linda Johns; Glenda and Terry Schroeter; Ferlin and Norma Moore; Ricky Moore; and Charles and Brenda Powell to Cathy Jones, Lot 39, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $231,120.
Neil and Jenny Sheffield to Matthew and Kara Harmon, Lot 10, Hunting Creek Estates, $795,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to K&J Holdings LLC, Lot 3, Bob Hunt Addition No. 2, $80,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Elvisa Gabeljic and Nihad Hasanovic, Lot 130, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $269,900.
Collier Curd to Celen Homes LLC, land near Josephine Avenue, $179,750.
Kentucky Rural Water Association to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Parcel 1 (Lot 29-3, plat book 37, page 127); and Parcel II (land near Ky. 1402), $1,121,175.
Melinda Bloom to PYDR LLC, Lot 2, Richland subdivision, $203,300.
Timothy and Regina South to Phillip and Lacey Tarrance, Lot 46, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $470,000.
Sandi Dick to Jonathan and Shannon Evans, Lot 13, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $345,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Trent and Rhiannon Reimel, Lot 93, Stagner Farms, $344,220.
Ashish Tiwari and Geness Patpatia to Chad and Natalie Willis, Lot 21, Deer Meadow subdivision, $460,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob and Kristen Holmes, Lot 45, Stagner Farms subdivision, $308,790.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Jessica Willen, Lot 224, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $270,260.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan and Jennifer Amann, Lot 48, Stagner Farms subdivision, $257,385.
June and George Bunton to Lariza Properties LLC, land near North Sunrise Drive, $153,000.
Whitney and Brandon Smith to Linh Le and Trang Phon, Lot 145, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $352,000.
Anthony and Jacqualyn Shryock to Chandler Family Irrevocable Trust, Lot 349, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $365,000.
WYPS LLC to Rhea Properties LLC, land near Avery Court, $175,000.
Connie J. Hill to Holly and Scott Cherry, Lot 66, Cobblestone subdivision, $490,000.
Hau Mang to Marcus and Karrie Stanley, Lot 44, Brentwood Place subdivision, $257,000.
Theodore and Debra Wells to Dale and Laura McKinney, Lot 130, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, no tax.
The estate of Colleta Grindstaff to Sharon Sanders, Unit 23B, Eaglestone Villas Condominiums, $300,000.
Southside Development LLC to Warren County Water District, Lot 146-1, McLellan Crossings subdivision, no tax.
Sanaa Properties LLC to Gregory Thompson, Unit A-10, Hartland Place, $298,500.
Mark and Penny Keown to Andy and Rebecca Yoder, Lot 1-1, Dorothy Keown subdivision, $22,520.
Keith and Sara Toensing to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, Lot 408, Greystone subdivision, $177,600.
William and Rebecca Scrivner to Edgar Hernandez, Lot 3, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $254,000.
Derek and Ashley Grant to Tyler and Jessica Welsh, Lot 414, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $439,900.
McCauley and Carleigh Mattingly to Drew and Allison Davis, Lot 84, Ivan Downs Planned Unit Development, $354,900.
Michael and Melodie Richardson to Thomas and Angela James, Lot 129, Northridge subdivision, $210,000.
Miller & York LLC to Corey Whitlow, land near Main Avenue, $2,250.
BCTA Properties LLC to Brian and Laura Hymer, Lot 1, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $50,000.
Donna Meredith to Benmark Properties Inc., Lot 62, Sunny Acres subdivision, $80,000.
Jeffrey and Hillary Galloway to Aristoteles Perez Pena, Lot 75-1-12, Scottish Manor Estates, $285,000.
Martin and Connie Warren to Jeffrey Galloway, Lot 11, Cobblestone subdivision, $479,000.
Stephen Cohen to Phylis and Jeffrey Bartley, Lot 45 Deer Park Estate subdivision, $297,000.
Tim and Sheila Hollon to Prince and Jamie Osei, Lot 332, North Ridge subdivision, $235,900.
Daksan Chou and Mailin Vong; and Terry Chou to TESCHO LLC, land near Morgantown Road, no tax.
Crabbe Homes to Aaron and Ashley Painter, Lot 94, Weatherstone subdivision, $220,000.
Kenella Properties LLC to C&J Ventures LLC, Lot 10 and 9-10, Mark IV Manor subdivision, $188,000.