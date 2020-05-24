Eric Wallace to Ethan and Brooke Shutt, Lot 232, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $286,000.
W. Phillip and Lisa Price to William and Kristina Stewart, Lot 19, Crossridge subdivision, $269,900.
James and Megan Wade to Karan and Priyanka Bhat, Lot 82, Deer Meadow subdivision, $330,000.
Michael Simmons to GVTP Developments LLC, Lot 9-1, Townhomes at Lost River subdivision, $145,000.
Alexandra and Eric Velez to Portia Lew, Lot 6, The Village at Jennings Creek, $137,000.
Roger and Jane Clark to Daniel Gregory, Lot 24, Hillwood Estates, $215,000.
Clarke and Lori Willey to AJWS LLC, land near Smallhouse Road, $81,500.
25 Properties LLC to Greenwood Park Inc., dba Don Langley Rentals, land near 13th Street, $71,000.
Bennie Cole to Austin Current, land near High Street, $135,000.
Donald and Reece Carter to Roy Spear and Manesha Ford, land near Old Scottsville Road, $295,000.
RMC Holdings LLC to EP Properties of Bowling Green, Lot 3, McKinney Farms subdivision, $160,000.
AFGN Properties LLC to F&G Holdings LLC, land near Barren River Road, $123,996.44.
Mark Hood and John and Stephanie Hood to Houseworx LLC, land near Main Street, no tax.
Robert and Yvonne Moore to Lori Skillern, land near Audubon Drive, $65,000.
William and Erin Howell to Samuel and Laura Sanders, Lot 5-76 Olde Stone subdivision, $315,000.
Jams Real Estate Co. LLC to Sue Meh and Maung Khan, Lot 6, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $164,000.
Roy Spear to Emma Duncan, Lot 39, Pleasant Place subdivision, $175,500.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lots 11 and 15, The Heritage subdivision, $90,000.
Anne Mimms to Adam and Meagan York, Lot 43, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $315,000.
Daniel and Jackie DiOrio to Daniel and Jackie DiOrio and James and Jill Barnhart, Lot 6, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, no tax.
Crabbe Homes to Haley and Evan LaPointe, Lot 99, Weatherstone subdivision, $194,900.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Elaina McGee and Zachary Gross, Lot 34, Merrill & Shirley property subdivision, $274,000.
Danny Chapman to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 18, Southfork subdivision, $99,000.
Stanley and Connie Peterie to Peggy and Clint Hudson, land near Yuma Court, no tax.
Edna Nichols to John and Clare Brooks, Lot 346, Hunting Creek Estates, $310,000.
David and Johnnie Sledge to Jeffrey and Leslie Sledge, Lot 2, W.F. Sledge subdivision, no tax.
Scott and Belinda Staten to Jacob and Ashley Staten, Lot 1, plat book 41, page 353, $24,000.
Jason and Dena Mills and Big Dog Investments LLC to Diane Zappas, land near Hines Road, $145,000.
Christopher and Chelsea Suleski to Carrie Cropper, land near W.G. Talley Road, $186,500.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Ryan and Victoria Aplin, Lot 248, McCoy Place, $314,900
Erin Howell and William Howell to Bart and Allison Anderson, Lot 5-75, Olde Stone subdivision, $300,000.
Bart and Allison Anderson to Shawn Durnen and Katherine Durnen, Lot 5-136, Olde Stone subdivision, $319,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Blevins & Blevins LLC, Lot 2, Northview Farms-Revision, $25,000.
Andria Moss to Gary and Deanna Green, tract 1, plat book 27, page 148, no tax.
Robert Graham to Lincoln Skaggs, Lot 131, section 5, Winfield Acres, $169,000.
Carlton Hix to Charles and Connie Drew, land in plat book 43, page 436, $24,000.
Mary Martin to Robert Hovious, Unit 4C, The Greens at Hartland, $237,000.
Matthew and Adrian Hardy and Jeffery and Shelly Anderson to Joshua and Amanda Barrett, Lot 3, plat book 43, page 196, $200,000.
Timothy and Susan Brotherton to Highlight Homes LLC, land near Pearl Street, $136,250.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 213, McCoy Place, $54,500.
Jeffrey and Amanda Young; Crystal and David Abney; Bobby and Lauren Key; and Denise Simmons to Jeffrey Young, land in deed book 1191, page 66, no tax.
Jeffrey and Amanda Young; Crystal and David Abney; Bobby and Lauren Key; and Denise Simmons to Bobby Key, land near Detour Road, no tax.
Jeffrey and Amanda Young; Crystal and David Abney; Bobby and Lauren Key; and Denise Simmons to Crystal Abney and Denise Simmons, land near Hwy. 67, no tax.
Timothy and Susan Brotherton to Christopher and Chelsea Suleski, land near Sumpter Avenue, $243,000.
Jason and Amy Hatman to Mackenzie Gore, Lot 5, Wesley Estates subdivision, $192,500.
Rodney and Donna Cooper to Laura Brewer, land near Young Snell County Road, $82,000.
Cody and Kaidy Sullivan to Jeffrey Green, Lot 4, Bedford Garrison Heirs subdivision, $185,000.
