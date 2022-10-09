Martha Huddleston to Martha Huddleston, Lot 101, Robert Loving subdivision, no tax.
Dastia Rutherford to Dastia Rutherford and Mindy Rutherford, land near Pleasant Grove Road, no tax.
Joseph Douthitt to Norman Johnson Jr. and Aaliyah Anthony, Lot 40, Autumn View subdivision, $232,000.
US Trans LLC to Vita Nova LLC, tract 2-3, Donna Webb Estate subdivision, $300,000.
Daniel Lovos and Yanira L. Iraheta De Lovos to Irvin Gonzalez, Lot 4, minor plat book 22, page 176, $42,000.
Emily Vincent to Amanda Smith, Lot 4, Collett View subdivision $279,900.
Lendell and Leah Shrull to Anthony Stark, Lot 26, Copperfield subdivision, $300,000.
Alwin and Joyce Burford to Thornton Holdings LLC, 298 Davenport Road, $1,575,000.
Hill Country Homes LLC to Carroll Wilhite, Lots 44 and 56, Breckenridge subdivision, no tax.
Joann Smith to Joyce Pedigo, Lot 262, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $242,900.
Jill Steffey to Caleb Brent, land near Barren River Road, $218,000.
Stooges LLC to Harrison Zoellner, Lot 1, Spencer subdivision, $75,000.
Benjamin and Bonnie LaPoe to William and Nicole Jones, Lot 156, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $419,500.
Ljubinka Ahmetovic and Omer Ahmetovic to Tha H. Thaw and Ywa H. Gay, Lot 223, Springhill subdivision, $190,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mark Harris Properties LLC, Lots 72, 74, 75, 84, 99-101, Carter Crossings subdivision, $364,000.
Rothco Properties LLC to Myles & Sons Properties LLC, Lot 28 and 28-1, Cumberland Pointe Villas at Carter Crossings, $630,000.
Sheila Boyd to Wayne Hagans Lot 2, plat book 29, page 178, $88,000.
Ghost Holdings LLC to Rodriques Buford, Lot 3, Samuel T. Rabold property, $40,000.
James and Mildred Reynolds to Danny Broderick and Beverly Drye, Lot 10, Maplewood Mobile Home subdivision, $35,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Shanyi Wei and Qun Lin, Lot 107, Stagner Farms subdivision, Lot 107, Stagner Farms subdivision, $327,550.
David and Audra Elkins to Brian and Sherri Herman, Lot 8, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $125,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to H. Properties Development LLC, Lots 87, 88 and 97, Carter Crossings subdivision, $150,000.
Ashron Properties LLC to Anthony and Shauna Leis, Lot 5, plat book 44, page 471, $150,000.
Dan Dreweck to Jaber Properties LLC, Lots 5 and 12, Kitchens Reeves subdivision, $400,000.
Jasmin and Samira Grahovic to Jaber Properties LLC, Lot 10, Creekwood subdivision, $55,000.
William and Erica Faulkner to Aynur and Alex Rhodes Jr., Lots 9 and 10, George and William Hunter subdivision, $244,900.
James and Kimberly Rogers to Michael and Nicole Sebree, Lot 25, Gay Lynn Acres subdivision, $243,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 91, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 90, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 78, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to M&M Properties LLC, Lot 68, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Theotis and Latoya Marks, Lot 41, Spring Lakes subdivision, $264,900.
Richard Zajac to KP Customs Auto and Tire LLC, Lot 1, Napier property subdivision, $1,040,000.
Chandler Holdings LLC to Eric and Cynthia Cowles, Lot 21, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $615,000.
Clayton and Shanna Ausbrooks to Paynless Properties, Lot 305, Greystone subdivision, $235,000.
Thomas S. Brizendine Family Limited Partnership No. 1 to Ronald Madison, land near Leeson Drive, $250,000.
Donald and Judith White to LHMW Holdings II LLC, land near U.S. 68, $1,900,000.
Jimmy Tran and My Lan Du to Savannah and Timothy Effinger, land near 12th Street, $125,000.
Tony and Nancy Mayes to Jason and Carrie Hendrick, Lot 47, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $540,000.
Mark and Lisa Evans to Anita Hooten and Robert Gregory, Lot 128, Coalition Estates subdivision, $245,000.
SJV Properties LLC to Jared and Whitney Merchant, Lot 671, North Ridge subdivision, $250,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to JHB Real Estate LLC, Lot 89, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
Bluegrass Investments LLC to Donald Cook, Lot 19-1, Farmers Investment Co. subdivision, $1244,845.26.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jadius and Jena Wilson, Lot 100, Blevins Farm subdivision, $449,750.
Rhonda Britt to John and Kristi Downs, Lot 6, Cedar Springs Estates subdivision, $80,000.
Alan Mullins and Anne K. Stateler-Mullins to Robert Herrington and Sarah Elizabeth-Hope Herrington, Lot 15, Sammy and Linda Rippy subdivision, $315,000.
PG Stones River Partners to Performance Feeds LLC, Lot 2-1, plat book 45, page 124, $35,000.
Ben and Katie Keown to Thomas and Amanda Neal, Lots 2 and 3, plat book 44, page 496, no tax.
Majestic Investments LLC to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, land near Sumpter Avenue, $177,000.
Roger Breeden to ABF Freight System Inc., Lots in Bowling Green-Warren County Industrial Foundation subdivision, $2,000,000.
Barry Brunson and Judy Hallisey to Seventeen Investments LLC, Lot 37, Whispering Hills subdivision, $160,000.
James and Ashley Lyons and Edward and Tammy Baird, land near Ky. 185-Reedyville Road and Scoggins Road, $83,150.
Ross and Erin Boeger to Brenna and Jeremy Schneider, Lot 16, Autumn Grove subdivision, $460,000.
M&M Properties BG LLC to Bu Reh and Kyeh Meh; and Pleh Meh, Lot 25, Spring Lakes subdivision, $284,000.
Timothy and Kellie Donnelly to Cin Kap Thang and Grace Niangdimlun, Lot 59, South Oaks subdivision, $303,000.
Marshall and Kelly Sparks to Chase and Ashley Ingram, Lots 3, 4 4-1, Mount Ayr Estates, $1,225,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tia Simon, Lot 29, Breckenridge subdivision, $403,673.
Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Fernando Fuentes, Lot 408, Greystone subdivision, $244,900.
Meredith and Derek Selby to Kyaw Min Htet and Mi Nyan Htaw Oung; and Aung Zaw Min, Lot 141, Greystone subdivision, $235,000.
Fayetta C. Hall Revocable Living Trust to Shawn and Danielle Hudson land near Benleo Road, $13,990.
Golden Capital LLC to Teresa and Walter Karl, Lot 222, McClellan Crossings subdivision, $254,900.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 110, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Brandie Hewitt to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 112, Park Hills subdivision, $146,500.
Pendleton Properties LLC and R.E. and Marla Pendleton to Greenwood Downs Property Investments LLC, Lots 4, 4-2, 4-3, North Mill Village subdivision, $4,300,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Carothers Real Estate LLC, Lot 85, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
Sai Htu to Jose Santos Ayala, Lot 29, Moss Meadows subdivision, $233,000.
Landon and Kaitlyn Russell to Breanna Freeman, Lot 46, North Ridge subdivision, $215,000.
Tyler and Eloise Egstad to Michael and Shannon Hoyt, Lot 4, Gladdis Farm subdivision, $319,000.
Mason and Megan Mingus to Kenneth and Emma Bale, Lot 95, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $826,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Lauryn Jordan and Sean May, Lot 58, Carter Crossing subdivision, $315,000.
Anthony and Mark Higdon to Kristina and Andrew Rice, Lot 17, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $395,000.
BOAM Holdings LLC to C&T Properties LLC, land near Kelly Road, no tax.
Leeann Martin to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, Lot 16, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $220,000.
Mad Hatter Properties LLC to Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Campbell Lane, $10,000.
Tina Jenkins to Brandon Cherry and Kelli Fisher, land near Clifty Hollow Road, no tax.
Roger Stiles to Joshua and Crystal Stiles, tracts 2-1 and 3-9 Hamford subdivision, no tax.
Barbara Johnson to Randy Johnson and Lisa Basham, land near Cemetery Road, no tax.
Ahmed Salman Qadir and Shafaq Ejaz to Stewart and Pamela McNaughton, Lot 14, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $475,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to Eric and Gina Holeman, Lot 4, South Oaks subdivision, $281,500.
Orchard Springs LLC to Myles & Sons Properties LLC, Unit 2, Jackson Square Condominiums, $135,000.
Blue Roan LLC to Allen and Heather Burton, Lot 56, The Heritage subdivision, $390,000.
Kenneth and Cara Mullen to Michael and Diane Bergeron, Lot 1, Donald Williams property, $45,000.
Clark Station Homes LLC to Amy Spears, Lot 7, Highland addition No. 2, $227,000.
Bright Brains Investments LLC to Austin Tungate, land near 13th Street, $132,000.
Alan and Sue Ellen Clark to Arthur Blacksmith, Lot 3, Elise Talmage Acres, $195,000.
Barry Hardison to Andrew Wilson and Christi Mathews, Lot 38-1, Hartland subdivision, $695,500.
Logan Williams and Wendy and Derrick Dickens to Alicia and Sean Owens, Lot 10, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $210,000.
Golden Capital LLC to Bharat Chavare, Lot 220, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $269,900.
Derrick Mason to Enock Amanii, Lot 3, Dutch Gardens subdivision, $295,000.
Penny Poteet to Bobby Boards, land in Smiths Grove, $42,500.
Elvin and Carolyn Thrasher to Paul and John DuBarry II, Lot 9, Lashlee Meadows subdivision, $225,000.
Jody Sullivan to Vicki Turner, land near Highland Avenue, $148,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to M&M Properties LLC, Lot 69, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Thomas and Jessica Hall, land near the Hadley community, $229,900.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 77, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
Estate of Ruby Stahl to James Stahl, Sandra Gabbard, Debra Chaney and Wanda Chapman, land in deed book 1158, page 45, no tax.
Cletus and Helen Williams to Ricky Williams and Cletus and Helen Williams, Lot 68, Bellevue subdivision, no tax.
Calvin and Lindsey Tooley to Summit Group Properties LLC, land near Old Union Church Road, $185,000.
JT Real Estate LLC to BBG Properties LLC, land near Chestnut Street, $300,000.
MTG Properties LLC to Highland Stables LLC, Lot 1, William Potter property, $380,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Bagajeta and Zeljik Cabraja, Lot 79, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $45,000.