M&M Properties BG LLC to Arctic Holdings LLC, Lot 219, McKinney Farms subdivision, $47,900.
M&M Properties BG LLC to Arctic Holdings LLC, Lot 221, McKinney Farms subdivision, $47,900.
James Melvin Land Company LLC to Heartland Sign Solutions Inc., Lot 1, James Melvin Land Company LLC, $125,000.
Meemee Win Ralhla and Ziontu Ralhla to ARBA Homes LLC, Lot 2, Deer Park Estates subdivision. $28,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to John and Shannon Evanko, Lot 60, Stagner Farms, $417,670.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael Noland, Lot 27, Blevins Farm subdivision, $413,400.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Felicia Morgan, Lot 49, Stagner Farms, $328,515.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carrie Emmons and Devin Murphy; and Lisa and Michael Murphy, Lot 43, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $335,145.
Jason and Danielle Riffenburg to Matthew and Samantha Columbus, Lot 168, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $585,000.
Derek Daniel and Melinda and Donald Daniel to Ashley Penn, Lot 9, Pennyroyal Farms and Vernon Dearing subdivision, $384,900.
Jason and Dena Mills to Josh Villalobos, land near Woodward Street, $20,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to BSV LLC, Lots 41 and 42, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Grateful Beginnings LLC, Lots 24 and 32, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to AMB Properties LLC, Lots 28 and 29, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to TMAG Properties LLC, Lots 22, 31 and 38, Harmony subdivision, $144,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to SJV Properties LLC, Lots 5, 13 and 27, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to CAV Investment Properties LLC, Lots 3, 12 and 14, Harmony subdivision, $144,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Big Red Capital LLC, Lots 20 and 21, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Mercury Financial LLC, Lots 34 and 35, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to GMV Properties, Lots 6, 7, 10 and 45, Harmony subdivision, $192,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sharon Massa, Lot 169, Phase 2, Stagner Farms subdivision, $315,740.
Penny Woronoff to Angela Bailey, Lot 37, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $335,000.
GM Industries LLP to Donald Brod and Tammy Bush, land near Norris Road, $375,000.
Mark George to Thomas and Amy Kandler, Lot 1, Mike Fansler minor subdivision, $305,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Stephen and Gail Peck, Lot 185, Carter Crossings, $440,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Leon Volkert, Lots 36 and 37, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Sherry Volkert, Lot 48, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sandra Williford, Lot 164, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $283,085.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kyi Pe Kyaw and Thin Myat Thu, Lot 38, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $247,000.
Sue and Jesse Stewart Jr. to Jesse Jerome Stewart Revocable Trust and Sue Judkins Stewart Revocable Trust, 50 acres on Hwy. 1083, no tax.
Sue and Jesse Stewart Jr. to Jesse Jerome Stewart Revocable Trust and Sue Judkins Stewart Revocable Trust, land in deed book 628, page 414, no tax.
AJW Holdings LLC to James Grise and Jennifer Sheffield, Lot 2, Upton Farms subdivision, $340,000.
Jason Jones to James and Kathleen Kastner, Lot 6, Silver Springs subdivision, $522,000.
ARM Properties LLC to Chambi Anzuruni and Victorine Mwavita; and Abedi Anzuruni, Lot 2, Twin Elms lots, $400,000.
Lynda Upton to Zemeka Smajlagic, Unit 105B, Stonehenge subdivision, $135,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to RFD Rentals LLC, Lots 49 and 50, Harmony subdivision, $96,000.
Lea and Shawn Dye to Linda Phelps, Lot 22, Melrose subdivision, no tax.
Manishkumar and Bhumikaben Patel to Manishkumar and Bhumikaben Patel, Lot 132, Summit subdivision, no tax.
Shirley and Alice Basham to Brandon and Crystal McClendon, Lot 25, Hemlock Heights subdivision, $300,000.
HG Capital LLC to Myles Properties LLC, land near Main Avenue, $1,475,000.