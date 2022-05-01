Rebekah Johnson to Amber and Isaac Barrick, Lot 6, Hickory Hill subdivision, $115,000.
Cathy Rogers to Robert and Susan McCue, Lot 15, Richland subdivision, $197,950.
Michael and Mary Kennedy to David and Debra Cross and Chas Cross, Lot 20-1, plat book 41, page 83, $250,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Margaret and Eric Cain, Lot 102, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $260,550.
Eagle Ridge Developers LLC to Susan Blanchard, Lot 13, Eagle Ridge subdivision, $100,000.
Sky Value Partners LLC to Jesse and Mercedes Smith, Lot 26, Plano Estates major subdivision, $440,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Sunnyside Holdings LLC, Lots 650 and 651, North Ridge subdivision, $98,750.
Brandon and Anna Kilgus to Allicia and Nathan McClendon, Lot 3, Chaney addition, $268,000.
Jacob Greene to Christopher O’Keefe, Lot 275, Park Hills subdivision, $212,500.
Deborah Adams to Jesse and Caitlin Baize, Lot 8, Cloverdale subdivision, $257,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ronald Curtis Scott II, Lot 126, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $294,060.
Sangha Ros and Sireykosoma Samreth to Thang Za Lian and Zan Lun Man, Lot 70, Moss Meadows subdivision, $235,000.
Nathan Turner to Candislyn Heller-Turner to Monique Braun and Matthew Boyd, Lot 62, Scottish Manor Estates, $287,500.
Estate of Theodore Walton to Joanna Walton, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Greenwood Alley, $310,000.
Matthew and Macy Haycraft to Stephen and Madison Sherer, Lot 41, Meadows subdivision, $290,000.
Sarah Colbert to Adam and Ester Leverette, Lot 23, Springwater subdivision, $299,900.
Ernest Cowles to William Wentzel, Parcel 1 (Lots 2-4, plat book 31, page 93); and Parcel 2 (land in deed book 595, page 573), $50,000.
Kenneth Hightower to Muskokan Investments LLC, Lot 213, Southmeade Estates subdivision, $151,500.
Taibos Landing LLC to Phungs Property LLC, Lot 95, Cedar Grove subdivision, $240,000.
Valerie Alexander and Cary Alexander to Patricia and Eddie Stephens, Lot 98, Meadowview subdivision, $309,900.
Rodney and Donna Cooper to Matthew and Sharon Harlow, Lot 3 and 7-2, Millard and Helen Basham subdivision, $325,000.
Rodney and Donna Cooper to Matthew and Sharon Harlow, Lot 7, Millard and Helen Basham subdivision, $175,000.
Heather and Jimmy Kelly to Amy and Leroy White Jr., Lot 4, Brittany Keown and Terry Nunn property subdivision, $300,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Living River Homes & Company LLC, Lot 29, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $48,000.
Darryll Sukhbir to Christopher and Susan Osborn, Lots 1-3, Lunelle Upton property subdivision, $456,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Red Drum LLC, land on Forrest Avenue, $115,000.
Michelle and Chris Dyer to Khua Uk Hmun and Ngun Cer Cin; and Ram Bawi and Fam T. Nen, Lot 140, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $249,900.
Bill Wright to Richard Lee Hazel Jr., Lot 67, Remington Place subdivision, $355,000.
Jacqueline Haswell to James Slayton, land near Claypool-Boyce Road, $123,000.
Lucas and Kristi Gray to Lucas and Joelle Busard, land near Hammett Hill Road, $90,000.
Karol and Waquar Ahmed to Matthew and Christina Payne, Lots 3 and 4, Rector Hills subdivision, $119,425.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Logan County Medical Associates LLC, Lot 11-22, Olde Stone subdivision, $395,000.
Dustin C. Beard, Trustee, to Jeremy and Sherri Beard, Lot 2, Oak View subdivision, $135,000.
Jeremy Owens to Harold Jones, land near Threlkel Ferry Road, $55,000.
Estate of Wallace V. Frye to Brittany Qualls, Lot 7, Idle Acres subdivision, $135,000.
Rigoberto Escobedo Padron and Lillian Eunice Escobedo to Maria Cruz and Sofia Jasmin, Lot 84, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $215,000.
John and Mariah Ginn to Fernando Arenas Rojas, land near Glen Lily Road, $219,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Shawn and Christin Brown, Lot 31, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $312,935.
Stephen and Danielle Brattin to Haley Thomas Lee, Lot 11, Suburbanite Heights subdivision, $167,000.
JDA Construction LLC to Anthony and Lauren Holloway, Lot 222, Summit subdivision, $389,900.
YB&R Investments LLC, land near Old Morgantown Road, $110,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals LLC to Joe and Jamie Norton, Lot 5, Highland Pointe subdivision, $160,000.
Cardinal Construction Services LLC to Rachel White, Lot 14, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property, $294,900.
Michelle Lee Patrick to Elizabeth Ellis, Lot 4, Ogden Park subdivision, no tax.
Donald Smock Revocable Trust to Craig Smock, Lot 19, Greenwood Heights subdivision, no tax.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Tanya Smith, Lot 557, North Ridge subdivision, $219,900.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 6, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $40,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 96, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $40,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 89, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 77, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 137, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $40,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 98, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $40,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 99, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $40,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 97, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $40,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 101, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Dewey and Sarah Pharris to Lucio and Karla DeMarsico, Lot 15, Glen Acres subdivision, $100,000.
Jakob Maynard to Katherine Brennecke, Lot 19, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, $143,000.
Alex and Elizabeth Seaver to Joe Snider and Barbara Bauer, Lot 6, L. Jack Scott subdivision, $285,000.
Brian and Virginia Meadows to Lukas and Elizabeth Forbes, tract 6, plat book 44, page 88, $170,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Jonathan and Tessa DeJarnette, Lot 654, North Ridge subdivision, $219,900.
William Anderson to Gregory Willis and Forrest Halford, land near Young Road, $40,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Patrick Borg, Lot 13, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $214,900.
Cory and Desiree Bryant to Mark Capps, Lot 12, Farmgate subdivision, $319,900.
John and Laura Williams to JNS Holdings LLC, Suite 307, The Icon subdivision, no tax.
Heath and Jessica Holland to Danny and Paul Druen, Lot 173, plat book 42, page 62, $595,000.
Brian and Laura Hymer to Janice Garland, Lot 1, Southern Bluegrass Land Corp., $330,000.
Sherry Howell to Rachel Holmes and Jeff Smith, Lot 16, Richland subdivision, $324,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 5, 79, 93, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $120,000.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, Lot 25, Westmeade subdivision, $90,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc. to Charles and Angela Cunningham, Lot 118, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $561,950.
Taibos Landing LLC to Lequyen Nguyen, Lot 91, Cedar Grove subdivision, $255,000.
Big Country Polaris-Victory LLC to Joshua Biggs and Kaitlin Hart, Lot 350, Southmeade Commercial Development, $1,445,000.
Jason and Ericah Claycomb to For Sale Properties LLC, two parcels on Frozen Row and Park Row Development. $324,500.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Alisha Dalrymple-Gregory and Michael Dean Gregory, Lot 161, South Gables residential subdivision, $445,000.
Michael and Ruth Jones to K&M Services LLC, Lot 5, Juanita Lawrence subdivision, no tax.
Richard and Cia Grace to Daniel and Janet Vickous, Lot 202, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $350,000.
Stile Homes LLC to Jason and Sonya Dishon, Lot 60, Indian Hills subdivision, $350,000.
Charles and Angela Cunningham to Michael and Phyllis Eastridge, Lot 260, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $365,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 19, Collett addition, $345,000.
Estate of Beverly Rossetter to William and Summer White, Lot 166, The Crossings at Cave Mill, $264,900.
Amanda Ford to Daniel and Alyson Puckett, Lot 15, Point Breeze subdivision, $352,818.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to CGH Properties LLC, Lot 1, Rolling Fields subdivision, $181,000.
Donard Haynes to Kee H. Mong and Ling Lee Pai, Lot 26, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $340,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Thawng Hnin Sr. and Niang Rem, Lot 20, Spring Lakes subdivision, $272,000.
Mark and Kayla Biggs and Spence and Shelby Sheldon to The Sheldon Family LLC, Lot 11, Collett addition, $270,000.
Handy Homes LLC to Mercedes Crabtree and Dylan Hunt, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 186, $205,000.
Zion and Samantha Ebelhar to Kayla Hazel, land near Ogden Avenue, $140,000.
Zion Napier and Samantha Ebelhar to Kayla Hazel, Lots 73 and 74, Normal View addition, $140,000.
Stephanie Lewis to Mary-Louisa Logsdon, Lot 78, Springhurst subdivision, $269,900.
J. Mark Rentals to Michael Colley, Lot 240, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $406,000.
James and Catharine Norelius to Brooklyn and Cordell Proffitt, Lot 42, Cross Creek subdivision, $535,000.
WD Properties LLC to Eric and Liana Thomas, Lot 16, Northgate Country Estates subdivision, $274,000.
PCRE Investments LLC to Kingston Square LLC, Lots 22 and 23, Walker & Associates subdivision, $3,500,000.
Robert E. Peterie Testamentary Trust to Robert and Vicki Chaudoin, land near State Street, $153,000.
Andrew and Chelsea Coleman to Alpha Property BG LLC, Lot 38, Coalition Estate subdivision, no tax.
Neal and Natalie Goodin to Jeffrey Valerio, Lot 7, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $479,900.
Joann Haley to Doris Joann Haley Revocable Trust, 1012 Blake Way and 2500 Crossings Blvd., Unit 577, no tax.
Mirsad and Zejfa Turkovic to Joe T. Davis, Lot 65, Greystone subdivision, $223,000.
Jesse and Mallary Kelly to Holly and Marcus Stacker, Lot 3, plat book 43, page 457, $246,000.
Timothy and Heather King to Timothy and Heather King, Lot 44, Coalition Estates, no tax.
Richard Callahan to Anthony Shyrock and Joey Saenz, land in deed book 1088, page 486, $135,000.
The estate of Jimmy L. Jackson to D&D Real Estate LLC, Lot 6, J.H. Carver’s lots, $65,000.
Greeneye Properties LLC to Christopher Griffin, Lot 42, Pleasant Place subdivision, $205,000.
Michael and Mary Buckentin to John and Kathy Carr, Lot 3-69, Olde Stone subdivision, $1,108,000.
Wade and Tracey McCoy and Josh McCoy to Alana and Brian Stutsman, tract 1, minor plat book 26, page 31, $305,000.
Jeffrey and Michelle Scott to Kyle Skinner and Ciara Scott, Lot 3, Windmill Heights subdivision, $192,000.