David and Kendra Howell to Hannah Howell and Jeffrey White, Lot 8, Cumberland Landing subdivision, no tax.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Vung Thang Ho and Cing Man Vung, Lot 5, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $196,900.
GTS Properties LLC to Martin and Star Stahl, Lot 207, McKinney Farms subdivision, $216,900.
High Point Homes LLC to Christi and Robert Beam, Lots 5 and 6, Brawner Bluffs subdivision, $65,000.
Gator Development LLC to Keystone Partners LLC, Lot 3, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
Jason and Sandra Quinn to Aaron Pritchett, Lot 45, Pleasant Place subdivision, $175,000.
June Evett to Steve and Cathy Key, land near Larmon Mill Road, $285,900.
Lance and Rebecca Parrott to Joshua and Bethany Crask, Lot 26, Northern Heights subdivision, $160,000.
Kay MacKenzie to Lance and Rebecca Parrott, Lot 188, Briarwood Manor, $255,000.
Graham Builders LLC to Tintagel Investments LLC, Lot 208, McKinney Farms subdivision, $204,900.
William McKenzie Jr. to Harry and Barbara Ford, Lot 41-108, Bent Tree Estates, $465,000.
Riverside Professional Center Owners Association Inc. to Bowling Green-Warren County Community Hospital Corp. d/b/a The Medical Center, land in Riverside Professional Center, no tax.
Bowling Green-Warren County Community Hospital Corp. d/b/a The Medical Center to Bowling Green-Warren County Community Hospital Corp. d/b/a The Medical Center, Lots 5 and 6, High Street Community Center, By-Pass Commercial subdivision and High Street Community Center – revision of lots 7 and 9, no tax.
DKTC LLC to Francisco Rubio-Barreto, Lot 40, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $175,000.
Stonehenge Properties LLC to Sheila Thompson, Lot 49, The Crossings at Cave Mill, $213,500.
John Hendrick to Katelyn Hendrick, land near Three Forks-Flatrock Road, $135,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Donald and Myra Dew, Lot 6, Heritage subdivision, $265,428.
Robert and Mary Webb to Eric and Rachael Givens, Lot 3-9-11, Olde Stone subdivision, $475,000.
Brett and Anna Conquergood to Eddie Swain and Rosemary Porter, Lot 243, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $290,000.
Glendale Baptist Church Inc. to Emily Gifford, Lot 3, Shields subdivision, $134,000.
Robert and Dottie Salter to Heather and Erick Parnell, Lot 5, McLellan Farms subdivision, $439,900.
Greg and Sandy Hackbarth to Matthew and Kelly Maresca, Lot 4, Quail Hollow subdivision, $450,000.
Shree Gajanand to Parkway Property LLC, Lot 1, Parkway Liquors, no tax.
RAW 637 LLC to 979 LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $569,532.
RAW 637 LLC to 979 LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $72,911.55.
RAW 637 LLC to 1 -10 Holdings LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $475,556.45.
GC Land Development to KC Properties of BG LLC, Lots 100, 101 and 104, Weatherstone subdivision, $114,000.
Christopher Arcate to Leta Lorene Hejmanek, Lot 19, Glen Lily subdivision, $125,000.
Estate of Cletis Monroe Grimes to Jeremy and Lori Dawson, Lot 26, Greenbriar Acres subdivision, $150,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Zhi Tong He and Xiaoli Zheng, Lot 21 Merrill and Shirley Stuart property, $272,500.
Jean and Joey Cooke to Jerry and Hannah Gray, Lot 73, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $210,000.
Roemer Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jason Mills, Lot 41, Capital Commons Condominiums, $205,000.
JSMB Investments LLC to Christopher Jones, Lot 601, North Ridge subdivision, $195,000.
D&D Builders LLC to David Johnson, Lot 45, The Heritage subdivision, $325,500.
Rebekkah Gathright and David Garvin to Rebekkah Gathright and David Garvin, Lot 56, Cherry Hills subdivision, no tax.
Marsha and Jeffery Cooper to Jason and Linda Jilg, Lot 51, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $450,000.
Dorothy Vickous to James and Paula Montgomery, Lot 3, Dorothy Vickous Farm subdivision, $20,000.
Sharon French to Mackenzie Meadows LLC, Lots 40 and 41, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $44,000.
Sharon French to Mackenzie Meadows LLC, Lots 54-56, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $66,000.
Kenway Contracting Inc. to J. Allen Builders Inc., Parcel 1 (land near H.K. Doty Lane) and Parcel 2 (land near Moorman Road), $848,048.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Big Time Properties LLC, Lot 113, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $30,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Big Time Properties LLC, Lot 117, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $30,000.
Robert Donohoe to Lindsay Krinock, Lot 1-2, American Investments & Banks Crandell subdivision, $178,000.
Gabrielle Thurmond to Melinda Moore and Salem Lockhart, Lot 80, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $420,000.
Shawn and Mia Hudson to Harmony Higgs and Dylan Roddy, Lot 2, Shawn Hudson property subdivision and revision of Virgil Spears subdivision, $174,000.
Matthew and Lindsey Groves to Joseph and Stacy Webb, land near Mohawk Drive, $174,000.
Keith and Tammy White to Derek White, Lot 43, The Summit subdivision, $445,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to James Cook & Associates LLC, Lots 268 and 269, McCoy Place, $96,000.
Michael and Donna Forbes to Ligata LLC, Lot 7, Creekwood Townhomes addition, $306,000.
Mitchell Berman to Daniel Flowers, Lot 1, Thomas and Roma Baldwin property, $189,900.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design and Build to Nichole Little, Lot 42, Twinhome Plat of Brownstone Farms subdivision revision of lots 1, 2 and 42, $173,438.91.
Robert and Tiffany Baxter to Mary and James McSweeney, Lot 157, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $334,000.
Gator Development LLC to Paresh Desai and Ashish Desai, Lot 32, Upton Farms, $48,500.
Gator Development LLC to Dipakkumar Gopal, Lot 35, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
James Carter to Tim and Cassie Faulkner, Lot 2, Cherry Hill subdivision, $225,000.
Ryan and Victoria Aplin to William and Laura Burnham, Lot 248, McCoy Place, $345,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Charles Lauth, Lot 15, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $211,500.
Ed and Edna Miller to Johnny and Ashley Aaron, Lot 8, Deer Haven subdivision, $21,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to K&M Properties LLC, Lot 114, River’s Landing Edge, $30,000.
Mike Reynolds to Roy and Mary Anne Beard, 30.96 acres on Garvin Lane, $343,000.
Bluegrass Contracting and Consulting LLC to Andrew Herndon and Ashley Brey, Lot 47, Heritage subdivision, $315,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Dilsa Diaz Arana, Lot 553, North Ridge subdivision $184,900.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Jason Anderson and Ashlie Truex, Lot 598, North Ridge subdivision, $194,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Kenton Pieper, Lot 16, Spring Lakes subdivision, $210,000.
Erick and Heather Parnell to Benjamin and Emily Mohon, Lot 426, Hidden River subdivision, $309,000.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Scott and Julie Goben, Lot 2, Matlock Farms subdivision, $525,000.
The estate of Stephen Cowles; Michael and Sara Cowles; Amanda Cowles; and Alan and Meghan Cowles to Michael and Sara Cowles, Lot 9, Orchard Hills subdivision, $75,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Dong Anh Do and Tuyen Tan Vy, Lots 61, 68, 69, 70 and 85, South Oaks subdivision, $207,500.
Samuel and Sabrina Gibson to Sabrina Gibson, Lot 291, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $20,000.
Anita and Ronald Torbett to 1604 Kenton Street LLC, land near Highland Drive, no tax.
Scott and Stenetta Harris to Sai Z. Ko and Mu Paw Wah, Lot 1, Christine Hatcher subdivision, $160,000.
E.A. Biggs Farms LLC to Byron Eddie Smith Jr. Revocable Trust, tract 1, minor subdivision plat book 24, page 122, no tax.
Alex and Hampton Thompson to Alex and Hampton Thompson, Lot 17, Collett Addition, no tax.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Jason and Kimberly Aldridge, Lot 119, Belle Haven subdivision, $405,000.
Christopher and Lisa Hinson to Timothy and Beverly Hinson, Lot 1, plat book 43, page 215, $187,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build to Linda Case, Lot 42-1, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $179,900.
Joe and Lori Racel to James David Oaks Jr. and Doris McAfee Oaks, Lot 65, McCoy Place subdivision, $295,000.
Alpla Inc. to Dominion Commercial Assets LLC, Lot 12-1, Kentucky Trimodal Transpark plat book 42, pages 412-13, no tax.
Milburn and Sidney Carmon Clark to Milburn Clark, 42.159 acres on Ky. 1083, no tax.
Edward and Suzanna Cundiff to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc., Lot 25, Point Breeze subdivision, $325,500.
Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Bradley and Kathleen Hicks, Lot 25, Point Breeze subdivision, $325,500.
Bluegrass Realtor Group LLC to Darrell Oliver, Lot 48, Cobblestone subdivision, $55,000.
Brian and Christina Schuette to Philip and Leigh Anne Talley, Lots 3 and 1-1, Edgewood addition, $580,000.
Kristin Elizabeth McGuinness as Trustee of the Hill Irrevocable Trust to Eddie and Cheryl Ryalls, Lot 168, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $345,000.
Mark and Norma Flener to Brian and Christina Schuette, Lot 122, Drakesboro subdivision, $438,500.
