Jerry and Virgia Stahl to Stella and Albert Brown Jr., Lot 4, plat book 31, page 119, $125,000.
John and Susan Yoakem to DMK Properties LLC, land near Warren Way and Riverside Benleo Road, $59,500.
James and Holly Slayton to Jennifer Muchmore and Mikel Edward Davis, tract 1, Sadie Roddy Estate subdivision, $415,000.
Kanha Sean-Keo to Sally Hun, Lot 44, Whispering Hills subdivision, $55,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Mitchel Henson, Lot 251, McCoy Place, $52,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Mitchel Henson, Lot 264, McCoy Place subdivision, $52,000.
Mike and Sheila Hayes to Michael and Mindy Hayes, Lot 1, Mike and Sheila Hayes property, no tax.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Craig Bledsoe, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 324, $299,900.
Fuqua Family Holdings LLC to GWP-I LLC, land near 11th Street, $67,000.
DG Leasehold LLC to Elite Properties Investments LLC, Lot 44, Creekwood Village subdivision, $213,000.
Lautieri Enterprises LLC to Brown and Riley Real Estate LLC, Lots 205, 209 and 210, Countryside Manor subdivision, $1,900,000.
Jeff and Ellisha Wilson to Ellisha Wilson, Lot 1, Sherwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
The Dorothy J. Keith Family Irrevocable Trust to Teresa Dunn, Lots 57 and 63, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, no tax.
Cooper Ridge Investments LLC to Alejandro Borrego Hernandez and Dayana Paez Avalo, Lot 30, McKinney Farms subdivision, $245,000.
Zoie Gray to Karina’s & Sons LLC, land near Westbrook Road, $150,000.
Nightcap LLC to Jesse and Cecia Wise, Lot 20, Sumpters addition, $210,000.
Danco Property Investments LLC to Blue Roan LLC, Lot 2, Lissie M. Daniel minor subdivision, $28,000.
Terry and Carolyn Farmer to Garry Line, land near Anna Road, $110,000.
David and Elizabeth Butt to Eddie and Lynda Railey, Lot 9, Buhr Rock subdivision, $120,000.
Bishop Land Sales LLC to RRH Holdings LLC, Lot 8, A. Franklin Berry Jr. subdivision, $690,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Cheryl Cooper, Lot 26, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $402,000.
Roger and Suzie Weaver and Randall and Connie Weaver to Roger and Suzie Weaver and Randall and Connie Weaver, land in deed book 1203, page 752; and land in deed book 439, page 629, no tax.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 280, McCoy Place subdivision, $49,500.
Shirby Properties LLC to Sugar Bear Properties LLC, land near Lovers Lane, $6,030,322.39.
Ryan and Cerria Wolfe to Whitley Stone and Amanda Duke, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Ky. 101, $46,500.
Jerry Phelps and Lea and Shawn Dye to Due Duc Trinh, land near Gordon Avenue, $25,000.
Justin and Charlene Kidd to Chevene Duncan-Herring and George E. Herring, Lot 78, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $263,000.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Matthew and Kayleigh Tabor, Lot 5, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $320,000.
Jerry Stokes Construction Inc. to Jerry and Sharon Stokes, Lot 8, Aspen Place subdivision, no tax.
Devin and Whitney Hall to Christian and Andrea Unick, Lot 30, Fountain Trace subdivision, $1,475,000.
Jefferson Layson III to Harold Bucy, Lot 8, Sherwood Forest subdivision, $113,500.
Chanthom Builders LLC to Deborah Cherry, Lot 1-2, Bobby Lewis Meador subdivision, $235,000.
Thomas and Lorie Ryan to Darlene Burns, Lot 357, Hidden River subdivision, $355,750.
Western Homes LLC to Salvador and Tara Ortiz, Lot 256, McCoy Place subdivision, $402,020.
Mehdin and Sabina Hrustanovic to S&M Management LLC, Lots 2 and 2-1, Griffin property subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Tracy Thomas to Jeffrey and Jennifer Croslin, Lot 3, plat book 44, page 394, $48,000.
The estate of James Andrew Haley to Jeffrey Haley, land near Haley Price Road, no tax.
Carter Crossings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 178, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,900.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Ashley Evans, Lot 655, North Ridge subdivision, $211,700.
Nicholas Spires to Aaron Armstrong and Mariah Smith, land near H.E. Johnson Road, $259,900.
Bray Electrical Services Inc. to Carly and Jason Weaver, land near Barren River Road and Jenkins Road, no tax.
Douglas Medlock to Christopher Howard, Lot 62, Remington Place subdivision, $405,000.
Zachary and Molly Bylsma to Zach and Jessica Newton, Lot 110, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $744,000.
Douglas and Theresa Roberts to Shane and Lauren Jones, Lot 5-2, plat book 36, page 180, $150,000.
Gregory Willis to Lariza Properties LLC, Lot 6, Sunrise subdivision, $131,500.
Robert and Penny Warwick to Elijah Properties LLC, land near Campbell Road, $97,500.
Sally Lancaster to Bradley and Billie Jean Sowell, Lot 147, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $660,000.
Christian and Andrea Unick to Robert and Kristina Hill, Lot 161, Cumberland Ridge subdivision $575,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Buckwheat Investments LLC, Lot 61, Poplar Grove subdivision, $60,000.
Baw Reh and Bu Meh to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 95, Moss Meadows subdivision, $105,000.
Roger and Della Matthews to Jason Mills, land near White Stone Quarry Road, $67,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 43, Creekwood Village subdivision, no tax.
K&M Supply and Rental LLC to Studle & Associates Inc., Lot 3, Kentucky Avenue Interest North subdivision, $900,000.
Eugene and Beverly Okopski to Marjorie Potter, Lot 1, Gordon Milam Estate minor subdivision, $149,900.
Jerry and Sue Hudnall to Juana Hernandez Jacome and Juan Manuel Sanchez Ortiz; and Julia Menjivar, Lot 2, minor plat book 16, page 88, $30,000.
Bennie and Laura Jones to Philip and Lisa Freeman, Lot 124, Heartland subdivision, $129,900.
Crystal and Donald Alvey Jr. to Michaela Oaks and C.L. and Sheila Eison, land near Simmons and Wilson lanes, $224,000.
David Wayne Logan to David Wayne Logan and David Dewayne Logan, Lot 115, Normal View Plan, no tax.
Hua Beliles and Yilin Wang to Vivian Hubble, Lot 207, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $525,000.
Park Street Church of Christ to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Campbell Lane, $106,775.
Jerry and Ashley Martin to Rebecca Sims, Lot 92, Ivan Downs subdivision, $458,500.
PA Holdings LLC to Quadrant Holdings LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $410,000.
Axton Rose Properties LLC to Navas Yoonus, Units 203 and 204, Destiny Lane Office Condominiums, $335,000.
Western Hills LLC to Connect Properties LLC, Lots 30 and 31, R.E. Jones Nutwood Highland addition, $123,050.
The Lynn D. Cullom Family Trust to Dennis Crabtree, land near Ky. 101, no tax.
Guy and Natalie Wallace to Cardinal Properties of Elizabethtown LLC, Lot 48, Covington Station subdivision, no tax.
Coaljori LLC to Jugoslav and Sandro Burdalic, Lot 32, Fort Valley addition, $56,000.
Phillip and Katherine Wheeler to Abbie and Jacob Smith, Lot 3, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $389,900.
Estate of Johnny Simmons Jr. to Elijah Smedley, Lots 1 and 5, A.H. Simmons, plat book 20, page 159, $225,000.
Clayton and Deana Andrews to Hau Mun Thang and Cing Tawi Lian; and Sut Kiim Khai and Cing Muan Kim Khai, Lot 60, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $305,000.
Brian and Janet Davis to Kim Nu and Niang Nuam, Lot 33, Springfield subdivision, $235,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Edin Tihic and Azmira Tihic, Lot 66, Poplar Grove subdivision, $64,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Brian and Erica Jones, Lot 78, Poplar Grove subdivision, $69,000.
Bettye Cleveland to Elizabeth Turner, Lot 5, R.C.P. Thomas Estate addition, $92,244.05.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 98, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeremy and Chastity Taylor, Lot 120, Stagner Farms subdivision, $449,000.
Scott and Noemi Bonham to Poe Luet and Paw May, Lot 1, Green Meadows subdivision, $195,000.
Jeffrey and Betsy Hester to Alanna Brooke Claywell and Barbara Jean Anderson, Lot 16, C.A. Tygrett Lots, $170,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lots 17, 18 and 33, Trace of Bays Fork, $102,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason Knappenberger, Lot 34, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $218,090.
Derek and Chelsea Pierce to Jeremy and LouAnn Rogers, Lots 3-1, minor plat book 21, page 34, $285,900.
Anthony and Lauren Jones to Allen Cole, Lots 7 and 8, Ed Brown lots, $180,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephen and Tamra O’Brien, Lot 60, Blevins Farm subdivision, $388,330.
Joseph and Lauren Tanner to Anthony and Conseula Hckey, Lot 47, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $215,000.
Allen and Anna Martin to Robert and Brandon MIller, Lot 154, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $518,500.
Robert and Brandon Miller to James Knowles, Lot 11, Allendale Heights subdivision, $308,800.
Douglas and Kendra McElroy to Samira Sadikovic, Lot 1-2, plat book 44, page 374, $80,000.
Walter and Debbie York to Live the Dream Development Inc., Lot 5, Parker Bennett subdivision, $81,500.
LDJ Property LLC to Caribou Ventures LLC, Lot 35, Eastern Heights subdivision, $160,000.
Chad and Jennifer Webb to Caribou Ventures LLC, Lot 32, Hallmark Manor subdivision, $160,000.
Benjamin and Chantal Williamson to Nathanelle Creek, Lot 11, Girkin Meadows subdivision, $113,000.
Whitney and Jonathan Harper to Barbara and Ralph Oliver Jr., land near Benleo Road, $400,000.
Joshua Blankenship to Noah Sanders and Haleigh Natcher, Lot 8, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $238,000.