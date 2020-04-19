Howell Equipment Inc. to Alen Kuvac, Lot 20, Merrick Place Court, $165,500.
Nicholas and Melissa Cook to Dawn and Bill Wright, Lot 67, Remington Place, $267,000.
Southern Saw Homes LLC to Lizette Garcia and Joseph Mbaria Muchina, Lot 27, Weatherstone, $169,000.
Stewart Richey Construction Inc. to 979 LLC, Lot 10, A Franklin Berry Jr. subdivision, no tax.
Jaber Properties LLC to Katria Sanders, Lot 6, Roy Boswell Lots, $145,000.
David and Patricia Oller to Get Fit Properties LLC, Lot 70, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $105,000.
Frank Russell Jr. to Noah and Megan Yoder, land near Hydro Pondsville Road, $40,000.
Robert and Mary Brown to Marcus and Morgan Brown, Lot 2-1, Robert and Mary Brown subdivision, no tax.
Jack and Lauren Downing to Carl and Huda Melky, Lot 5-101, Olde Stone subdivision, $322,000.
Eagle Ridge Developers LLC to Brian and Emily Gray, Lot 30, Eagle Ridge subdivision, $125,000.
Premiere Rental Properties Inc. to Jason Mills, Lot 27 Ed Browns Parkside subdivision, $274,000
Casey and Amy Meeks to Samuel and Micah Bennett, Lot 4, Robert and Kathleen Hendrick minor subdivision, $228,000.
William Martin to John Whittle, Timothy Whittle and Susan Duncombe, Lots 1-13, Kirby addition, $8,000.
Julie and Steven Smith and Jenny Wilson to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Board, land near Barren River Road, $5,000.
Terry Thornton and Judy Thornton Revocable Trust to Stokes Homes LLC, Lot 38, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $57,000.
Western Homes LLC to Paradasarathi Meduri and Sweta Meduri, Lot 212, McCoy Place, $328,208.61.
Micah Young and Hilliary Young to Randall Young, Lot 70, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $126,500.
Terry and Linda Holdcraft; Bonnie Van Meter; and Stephen and Sharon Holdcraft to Jeffrey Holdcraft and Pam Holdcraft, land near Petros Browning Road, no tax.
Mackenzie Meadows to Hope Shannon, Lot 6, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $185,000.
Mark and Darbi Hill to Bradley and Brooklyn Brown, Lot 29, Belle Haven, $360,000.
J. Scott and Kelli Barbee to Elvis and Adila Okanovic, Lot 10-1, plat book 41, page 127, $175,000.
Graham Builders LLC to Svetlana Bagdasarova, Lot 7, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $182,900.
Lena Mulcahy to William and Margie Forker, Lot 4, Ashmoor Parke, $35,000.
SAAM Properties LLC to Tina Bell, Lot 218, Park Hills subdivision, $150,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to George and Saidahon Clay, Lot 99, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $282,124.
Jason and Dena Mills to Shamika Chantel Wilson, land near Richardsville-Anna Road, $128,900.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Semir and Dzenita Merdzic, Lot 49, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $173,000.
Jerry Williams to Karen and Michael Crabtree Jr., Lots 15 and 32, Briggs addition, $70,000.
Gary and Sandra Force to Stephen and Kimberly Allen, Lot 6-6, Olde Stone, $250,000.
Darrell and Sheila Brookins to BGLG Investments LLC, Lot 51, Glen Lily Manor, $70,000.
Estate of Hoover Jackson Neel by Karen Neel Henrickson to Mbeleelo Batende and Butunga Lubabo Mwajuma, land near Whispering Hills Boulevard, $205,000.
Kathleen Smith to Mitchell and Alyssa Cooney, Lot 63, subdivision plat of Brentwood Place, $222,775.
Dennis and Tammy White to Riverside Resources LLC, land near White Avenue, $240,000.
