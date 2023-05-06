Brad Knee Builders LLC to Steven Parker, 476 Labrador Drive, $234,900.
Arturo Hinojoza Gomez and Efrain Gonzales and Griselda Gonzalez to Sergio Beltran Sosa, Lot 4, Guy Sims minor subdivision, $125,000.
Zorka Kuvac to Chabenga Juma and Tunza Wilonda, land on Butler Avenue, $154,000.
Jeffrey and Bridget Nance to Noah Guest and Emily Taylor, Lot 44, The Trace Drive, $215,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Resolute Properties LLC, Lot 49, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $279,900.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Nicholas Horner and Rachael Gormley, Lot 14, South Oaks subdivision, $259,620.
David and Beverly Wilson to Daniel Garcia, land in Woodburn, $331,650.
Craig and Kimberly Brunswick to Lane and Mallory Sadler, Lot 6, plat book 45, pages 259-260, $170,000.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Alex and Socorro Alvarado, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $144,000.
Handy Homes LLC to Nancy Ramey, Lot 1, R.J. and Phyllis Bessette property minor subdivision, $335,000.
Sherri Doose to Sabahudin and Mirsada Muratovic, Lot 90, Hunter Crossing subdivision, $315,000.
Craig Mayes and James Mayes to Eric and Leigh Collins, Lot 166, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $590,000.
Aosam B. Al Hilli and Sura M. Al Halabi to Hazim Mohammed Guhaish, Lot 24, Peachtree Downs subdivision, $275,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Tyco Leasing LLC, Lot 95, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $250,000.
Zubayda Amurshayeva to Tyco Leasing LLC, Lot 363, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $243,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Rachel Stalvey, Lot 16, South Oaks subdivision, $282,540.
Wickman Construction Inc. and David Gill to Alaina Culleton, land near Hwy. 231, $565,000.
4H Investments LLC to Fairus Tanzim and Jannatul Ferdous, Lot 172, Carter Crossings Unit Two subdivision, $389,000.
Trampus and Devon Jaggers to Dakota and Brooklyn Bailey, Lot 110, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $428,400.
Greenbrier Hills Properties LLC to Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 94, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $55,000.
Wesley and Kimberly Aymett to Gary and Elecia Duke, Lot 1, plat book 39, page 83, $168,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Rosalio Escobar and Sonia Castellanos, land on Woodford Street, $74,000.
Ruby Jean Sprouse Gray to Ruby Jean Sprouse Gray Revocable Trust, three tracts near Mouth of Gasper Road, no tax.
David and Teresa Alford to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 16, Perkins Heights subdivision, $175,000.
Lucy Buchanan to MR Real Estate LLC, land near Woodhurst Drive, $244,000.
Logan Nichole and Nicholas David Owen, Lot 1, Plano Estates major subdivision, $308,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Sherri Reid, Lot 154, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $263,500.
Douglas and Kimberly Burd to Priority Properties LLC, Lot 1, Pleasant Hill Estates, $45,000.
Michael Greer to Kavod Properties LLC, land near Sumpter Avenue, $170,000.
Ethan and Ann Marie Moss to Michael Hartley, Lot 11, Robin’s Nest subdivision, $117,500.
Greg and Lesley Arnold to JHB Real Estate LLC, Lot 7, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $115,000.
Mark and Michelle Lasater to Clayton and Taylor Bilyeu, Lot 2-3, Ishel Massey Estate subdivision, $270,000.
Caliber Contracting LLC to Ty Mutter, Lot 167, Carter Crossings subdivision, $284,000.
Kyle and Lauren Marr to Genaro Pelaez and Eri Aquino, Lot 82, Weatherstone subdivision, $239,900.
Chonda Loder to Amanda Cornell, Lot 204, Greystone subdivision, $240,000.
Robertine Hall to Tyler and Chloe Burd, Lot 32, Callaway Gardens subdivision, $275,000.
Edim and Senada Memic to Derrick and Nina Lyday, Lot 219, the Summit subdivision, $715,000.
LLR Investments LLC to Eric and Vicki Swinger, land near Kenton Street, $125,000.
Estate of Larry Smith Raymer to Pamela Raymer and Eric Raymer, Lot 39, South Sunrise addition, no tax.
Luis and Jasmine Mejia to Avery Riehn, land near Mount Lebanon Church Road, $204,900.
Billy and Eva Webb and Marilyn and Roland Kemble to Fawbush Properties LLC, land on Vincent Street in Smiths Grove, $1,170,000.
Robert and Martha Harrison to Six String Properties LLC, land near 11th Street, $225,500.
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County Inc. to Kendra Alexander, Lot 11-28, Durbin Village subdivision, $150,000.
Richard and Leslie Weigel to Katherine and Robert Kowalkowski Jr., Lot 26, Crestmoor subdivision, $400,000.
Richard and Sheila Gregory to Jason and Amanda Terrell, Lot 105, Bailey Farm subdivision, $410,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Htein Lwin Kyaw Shwe and Hla Win Shwe, Lot 195, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $293,015.
Joseph Stewart to Elizabeth Kemp, Lots 1 and 2, minor plat book 20, page 7, no tax.
Angela and Jamal Combs to Dakota and Megan Kyle, Lot 614, Greystone subdivision, $290,000.
Hang Khi and No Ngaih Nuam to Everisto Anthony Barajas and Mariah Thomas, Lot 135, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $215,000.
Khalid Alogaili and Hanan Alani to Shirley Raymer, Lot 533, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $319,000.
Michael and Elizabeth Nade to Austin and Kara Schlinke, Lot 5, Richland subdivision, $309,000.
Za Hmung and Sui Dar to Mang Nawl Lian and Ni Hliang, Lot 350, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $250,000.
Michael and Carla Grimes and Philip and Dixean Grimes to Cindy Hurt, Lot 36, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $235,000.
Wickman Construction Inc. to Myles and Heather Daffron, Lot 5, minor plat book 21, page 87, $375,418.
Praneet Balagopal Sundaram and Sai Deepika Gopala to Thomas and Samantha Parker, Lot 242, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $470,000.
Steven and Susan Reiner to Philip and Linda Farmer, Lot 17, Indian Ridge subdivision, $415,000.
Dawn and Jason Escelera to Ryan and Tabitha Russell, land near Mohawk Drive, $292,000.
Coy O’Neal Houchin and Brenda Ann Houchin Joint Revocable Trust to Rachel and Austin Sims, land near Tuckertown Road, $265,000.
Austin and Rachel Sims to Amber and Joseph Faulkner, Lot 44, North Ridge subdivision, $217,000.
Robert Maxwell and Lauren Driscoll to Robert Maxwell and Lauren Driscoll, land near Slim Island Road, no tax.
Bruce and Michelle Fane to Merechan LLC, Suite 106, Avery Property Mid Town Plaza, no tax.
Alyson Branstetter-Spalding to Edward Spalding and Betty Branstetter, land near Magnolia Avenue, $80,000.
Paul and Andrea Easley to Andrew and Davonne Souza, Lot 90, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $715,000.
Charles and Carla Quick, Fawn Quick, Peter Quick and Robyn Brantley to Clifton and Janet Meeks, Lot 109, Indian Hills subdivision, no tax.
Jessie and Tara Coomer to William and Kimberly King, Lot 10, Belle Haven subdivision, $465,000.
Lou Ann Sanford to Dewayne Byrnes Sanford, Lot 1, major subdivision plat book, 37, page 427, no tax.
James E. Douglas to Paige Spear and Stephen Russo, land near Scottsville Road, $306,020.
Terry Sublett to Tedimkhai Rentals LLC, land near Clay Street, $36,484.87.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Brandy and Shelby Hawkins, Lot 9, South Oaks subdivision, $316,580.
Estate of Elisabeth Jane Knight and Hasan and Yoser Alhasan, Lot 25, Coppertree subdivision, $70,500.
Guang Zhen Huang to Raxa Patekh, Lot 163, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $340,000.
Travis and Kelly Cunningham to Jason and Dawn Escalera, Lot 65, Belle Haven Development, $429,900.
Gary Bickett to Antrel Moncier Eichelberger and Lindsey Nicole Mundy, Lot 120, Greystone subdivision, $245,000.
Jeffrey LaFleur to Amy and Christopher Engelhoven, Lot 60, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $270,000.
Edwin Peck to Brian Chaffin and Samantha Ruley, Lot 105, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $585,000.
Stenetta and Scott Harris to Michael Faulkner and Alexandria Hagerman, Lot 1-2, Floyd Branham minor subdivision, plat book 41, page 125, $177,000.