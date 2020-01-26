Rebecca Gibson and Phillip Smith to Brandie and James Shelton, Lot 245, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $266,000.
Dora Lee to Bohdan and Kathleen Krawchuk, Lot 1, minor plat book 15, page 199, $252,500.
Justin and Kristi Reed to Daniel and Abigail Teberg, Lot 18, Copperfield, Lot 18, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $205,000.
John and Anna Moore to Ka Ri Mar, land near Sumpter Avenue, $175,400.
Brian and Ashley Miller and Joseph and Andrea Miller to Grace and Donald Buhro Sr., Lot 14, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $273,900.
Phil Brown Rentals LLC to Shatika Boards, Lot 18, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $140,000.
Barbara Gary to Sharon Dotson, Lot 116, Greystone subdivision, $155,000.
Sawyer Williams to Patrick Stewart, Lot 2, Edgewood addition, $235,000.
Evon Bryant to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 11-1, Stoneoak subdivision, $80,000.
Ervin Hibitt to Harvey Hamlett Jr. and Fonda Hibbitt-Hamlett, land near Loving Road, no tax.
WKU Real Estate Corp. to Western Kentucky University, land near Adams Street, no tax.
Joyce Steindel to Jared Fuson, Lot 424, Hidden River Estates, $218,000.
Jared Fuson to Richard Harris, Lot 264, North Ridge subdivision, $166,000.
Leader Investments LLC to Motor City Holdings LLC, Lot 2, American Equity Developers subdivision, $525,000.
Marty and Sara Hinton to Sarah Duffer, Unit 34, Capitol Commons Condos, $100,000.
Why Not Inc. to Larry Grinstead, 324 Minnie Way, 656 Briggs Hill Road, 1617 Catherine Drive, no tax.
Stephen and Shannon Taylor to Jerry and Bonnie Miller, land near Cleveland Road, $110,000.
Tim and Mary Bartee to RAC Closing Services LLC, land near Greenhill Bays Fork Road, $334,500.
Ervin Hibbitt to Harvey Hamlett Jr. and Fonda Hibbitt-Hamlett and Rhonda Pope, land near Loving Road and land in deed book 420, page 467, no tax.
Ervin Hibbitt to Fonda Hibbitt-Hamlett, Sonya Heard and Rhonda Pope, land near Loving Road, no tax.
Central Kentucky Real Estate LLC to Levi and Cora Gingerich, Lot 4, George Fant Jr. minor subdivision, $68,000.
Kelsey Reece to Tad Russell, Lot 1, Herald subdivision, $164,580.66.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to BG Constructors LLC, Lot 50, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
Danny and Sharon Lowe to Terri Brogli, land near Rockfield Richpond Road, $127,900.
Barry and Kim Higgins to Logan and Jessica Thomas, Lot 2, Rolling Hills subdivision, $59,166.67.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Kaw Lah and Plaw Lah, Lot 201, Springhill subdivision, $150,000.
MMW Properties LLC to Elizabeth Gafford, Lot 3, Hillview addition, $256,000.
Rebecca and Ray Meredith to Rebecca and Ray Meredith, land near Sunnyside Gotts Road, no tax.
Joseph and Lisa Marlak to Tammy Bilyeu, Lot 183, Countryside Manor subdivision, $125,000.
Estate of Mary Mae Ruth Bridges to Andres Nila Ramos, Lot 291, North Ridge, $145,500.
H. Harris Pepper Jr. and Stephanie Pepper to John and Whitney Scott, Lot 1, Mount Ayr Estates subdivision, $750,000.
Family Trust of Charles C. Seymour to Jeffrey Siddens, Lot 8, Corvette View subdivision, $665,000.
GC Land Development to Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 117, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Christopher Biersmith to Zachary and Katelyn Simpson, land near Covington Avenue, $446,000.
Fairview Avenue Properties LLC to John and Andrea Moore, Lot 6, Burr Oaks subdivision, $80,000.
The estate of Wilhelmina Whitney to Motorcars of Bowling Green LLC, land near Sixth Avenue, $170,000.
Bowling Green 17 LLC to Motorcars of Bowling Green LLC, land near College Street and Sixth Avenue, $43,870.
Timothy and Leslie Pemberton to Logan Hines and Nicholas Owen, Lot 1, Plano Estates, $195,000.
Estate of Virginia Wilson to Virginia Brown, Lot 8, plat book 43, page 300, no tax.
Sarah and Robert Cook to William and Kathy Cook, Lot 2, Cumberland Estates subdivision, $175,000.
Bryan and Shanna Kozak to Brandon and Hillary Flynn, Lot 3, Loafman subdivision, $189,000.
Christian Deck to Kamala and William Brooks, Lot 21, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $145,000.
Kevin and Debbie Jackson to Anel Mehmedovic, Lot 16, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $267,500.
Jonathon and Mary Urban to James and Katherine Lyon, Lot 131, Coalition Estates, $173,000.
GMV Properties LLC to Christopher Hudson, Lot 519, North Ridge subdivision, $161,000.
Parker Miller Jr.; Diane and Jack Estes; Donna and John Loid; Grace Lowe; Barbara Brown; Phyllis Miller; Maurice Miller Jr.; Martin Miller; and Michelle Spear to City of Bowling Green, Lot 1, Parker Miller Jr. subdivision, $275,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.