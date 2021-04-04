Jason and Dena Mills to Bell Vue Properties LLC, Lots 3 and 4, Glendell addition, $60,000.
William and Kimberly Harlan to William Murphree, Lot 7, Nob Acres subdivision, $310,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Brian Hillebrand, Lot 569, North Ridge subdivision, $192,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Prosperita Properties LLC, Lot 35, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $190,500.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Prosperita Properties LLC, Lot 3, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $190,500.
Jaime Hinojoza Gomez to Iveth Zavala Gomez, Lot 32, Covington Grove subdivision, $500,000.
MNL Properties LLC to Kelly and Chad Lile, Lot 91, Stonehenge subdivision, $219,000.
GTS Properties LLC to Jessica and Clayton Grana, Lot 206, McKinney Farms subdivision, $214,900.
Allison Merideth to Troy Borgen, Lot 1, Kaleb and Allison Dudley subdivision, $135,000.
Joe D. Madison to Christopher and Kathryn Doyle, land on Kentucky Street in Smiths Grove, $175,000.
JDA Construction LLC to Buckwheat Investments LLC, Lot 35, Heritage subdivision, $46,000.
Mercury Financial LLC to Larry Christianson and Patricia Rohr, Lot 54, Upton Farms subdivision, $325,270.
Greystone Properties Inc. to B.G. Builders LLC, Lots 609 and 618, Greystone subdivision, $82,000.
Satishkumar and Rashmitaben Patel to Kirkitkumar Patel, Lot 132, Summit subdivision, $60,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to B.G. Builders LLC, Lot 566, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Beth and Aaron Britton to Beth and Aaron Britton, Lot 11, Highland addition No. 2, no tax.
Bowling Green Pediatric Dentistry PLLC to Matthew Damin, Lot 1-13-2, Gary property subdivision, plat book 42, page 429, no tax.
Wayne Jones and Kimberly Eubanks to Handy Homes LLC, land in deed book 1165, page 421, $148,000.
James and Gail Manning; Barbara and Charlie Thompson; John and Teryl Manning; and Paul and Teena Manning to 31W Holdings LLC, three parcels on Russellville Road, $1,050,000.
DNB Inc. to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, land near Vine Street, $53,000.
J.L. Young to Stephen and Ashley Ray, tract 5, plat book 40, pages 51 and 52, $40,000.
Katherine and Terry Boils to Allison and Dakota Pile and Yvette Haralson, Lot 179, Greystone subdivision, $205,000.
Michelle and Craig Losekamp to Ronald Cates and Patricia Harris, land near Elizabeth Avenue, $204,900.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 55, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Robert and Virginia Stanfield to Lisa Hayes, Lot 14, Ashmoor Park subdivision, no tax.
Justin and Amy Ashley to Hobert and Irene Minton, land near Richardsville Pike, no tax.
Lucinda Tanner to Lucinda Luttrell Tanner Revocable Trust, Lot 20 Collett addition, no tax.
David Woodall Jr. to Andrew Gibbs, Lots 22 and 23, Briggs addition, $115,000.
Heather Price and Kara Dunahee to Allison Merideth, Lot 102, Meadowview subdivision, $215,000.
Wesley and Cara Keown to Justin and Erika George, Lot 2, D. Lowe lots, plat book 26, page 71, $182,000.
Melody White to Andrea and Brandon Kitchens, land in deed book 476, page 78, $200,000.
HRH Investments LLC to Ryan Whitman, Lot 19, Plano Estates, $357,500.
William and Marla Hardcastle to Hardcastle Rental Properties LLC, land near Park Street, no tax.
Timothy and Melinda Elkins to Miranda and Shawn Harriman, Lot 2, Timothy and Melinda Elkins subdivision, no tax.
Jackson White to Joshua Biggs and Kaitlin Hart, land near Bethel Lane, $340,000.
Paul and Pamela Cofoid to David Baggett, Lot 10, Silver Springs subdivision, $330,000.
Jimmie and Sandra Fathergill to Julieanne Cox and Ryley Wyans, Lot 24, Countryside Manor subdivision, $115,000.
Robbie Bond to Southeastern Displays Inc., Lot 352, Southmeade, no tax.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Karen and John Belland, Lot 114, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $54,900.
Milburn and Sidney Clark to Milburn Clark, 78.99 acres in Rockfield, no tax.
Benjamin and Emily Conner to Jennifer Montgomery, Lots 17 and 18, Highland addition No. 2, $137,000.
Erika Evans to Tristan and Nora Evans and Carson Evans, Lot 1, Charles H. Evans minor subdivision, no tax.
Tristan and Nora Evans to Tristan and Nora Evans and Erika Evans, no tax.
Jackson White to Eric and Leah Ellis, Lot 1, Jackson White property, $76,000.
Melissa Jones and Brandon Bradley to Ronnie and Karen Meredith, Lot 3, Fountain Trace subdivision, $47,000.
Gator Development LLC to Addison Harris, Lot 7, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 249, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
Gilbert and Haley Biggers to Erin Biggers, Lot 238, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $285,000.
Jade Ventures LLC to Platinum Property Management LLC, Lot 32, Magnolia St., plat book 1, page 32, no tax.
Jason and Dena Mills to Platinum Property Management LLC, Lot 63, Hidden River Estates, no tax.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Jennifer and Jeremy Burgess, Lot 47, South Oaks subdivision, $254,000.
James and Leeanne Brown to Vickie Myers, Lot 309, North Ridge subdivision, $177,500.
Western Homes LLC to Karl and Wanda Adkins, Lot 240, McCoy Place subdivision, $340,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Benjamin Haller and Haley Yeomans, Lot 8, Pioneer Village subdivision, $210,000.
Carly Levesque to Alexander and Tanya Puleo, Lot 13, Pinewood Estates, $163,800.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Janette Guzman, Lot 26, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $174,000.
Derek Harrison and Craig and Teresa Harrison to Trinh Rental LLC, land near Stubbins Street, $30,000.
Ginger Cleary to Kenneth Haycraft and Anne Mckee, Lot 131, Hartland subdivision, $475,000.
Tim Page to Trajan Burton and Jenna Murphy, land in plat book 42, page 310, $258,700.
Vinetta Pennington to The Prodigy Co. LLC, land near Baldwin Avenue, $122,500.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Jonathan Frasier, Lot 3-9, Olde Stone subdivision, $225,000.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Donald Griffith, Lot 40 Cobblestone subdivision, $453,300.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Carla and Joe Vigil II, Lot 570, North Ridge subdivision, $189,900.
Summit Partners Inc. to Prestige Worldwide HC LLC, Lots 208-211, Summit subdivision, $226,000.
Greg and Judy Green to Lindsay Morrison, land near Richardsville Anna Road, $101,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 60, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Marcus and Karen Garrison to Snyder Holdings LLC, Lot 4, Hillview Estates subdivision, $279,000.
Eric and Candida Cutrer to Mohsin Qays Mohsin Tgmi, Lot 87, Springfield subdivision, $214,500.
4x2 LLC to Waldron Holdings LLC, Lot 9-2, Mount Victor Olde Towne subdivision, $1,125,000.
Bradley and Lauren McGuirk to Sara Alexander, Lot 86, Coalition Estates subdivision, $194,000.
Jason Veach and Danielle Renner to Lane Sadler and Heather Loid, Lot 58, Rolling Fields subdivision, $153,000.
Constance White to Krystal Jessup, Lot 48, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $80,984.34.
Annie B. Daniel to Annie B. Daniel, Lot 34, Crossridge subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Mike Howe Custom Building Inc., Lot 42, Heritage subdivision, no tax.
Troy and Lawenda Montgomery to Caribou Ventures LLC, Lot 14, Kelly Heights LLC, $300,000.
Shubh-Labh Property Inc. to HR Bowling Green Investments LLC, Lot 3-1, Red Rock Partners LLC subdivision, $640,000.
Joseph and Lauren Hilliard to Aaron and Jillian Scott, Lot 27, Greenwood Heights subdivision, $234,900.
Thomas and Linda Barber to Alandre and Kadian Tidwell, Lot 52, Plano Estates subdivision, $324,999.
Salem Lockhart to Casey and Brittany Cotta, Lot 2, Banks and Patricia Crandell minor subdivision, $247,500.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Joseph and Lauren Hilliard, Lot 10, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $405,000.
Brenda Gott to Benjamin Pedigo, land in deed book 1086, page 264, no tax.
Lexee Wilson to Tina and Wallace Morton Jr., Lot 4, Dennis and Karla Madison and Tim and Marty Craycroft minor subdivision, $164,900.
Andrew and Julee Burt to The Schondelmayer Living Trust, U/A, Lot 67-2, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $260,000.
I&S Real Estate Investments LLC to The Schondelmayer Living Trust, U/A, land near Glen Lily Pike, $128,000.
Motley Trading Co. LLC to Nathaniel and Rebecca McCracken, Lot 3, Collett Cove subdivision, $274,900.
Terrence Likes and Tammy Garrison to Adam and Paige Smith, land near Porter Pike, $675,900.
Christopher and Kathryn Dendy to Eric and Rebecca King, Lot 300, Greystone subdivision, $191,500.
Michael and Ashley Barclay to 4D35 LLC and Darel Carrier, land near Boiling Springs Road, $110,000.
Southern Comfort Apartments LLC to Brian and Tammy Reeder, Lot 10, Copperhead Cove subdivision, no tax.
Venti Properties LLC to Jackie Baker, Lot 27, Autumn View subdivision, $199,900.
Barry and Melissa Harris to Christopher Hieber, Lots 7, 8 and 8-1, Phillip C. Hampton Estate subdivision, $490,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Luiggi and Jessica Carlin, Lot 48, South Oaks subdivision, $239,900.
Dale and Mary Ellen Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Jo Ann Tabor, Lot 111, Springwater subdivision, $265,000.
Loern and Nouphay Sutimek to Hunky Dory LLC, Lot 19, Fairview Heights subdivision, $125,000.
