Lonnie Taylor to Jo Ann Taylor Britt, Henrietta Taylor Washington and Lonnie L. Taylor, land near State Street, no tax.
Lost River Properties LLC to Claire Bellar and Brandon Whitis, Lot 86, Brentwood Place, $192,900.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lots 9-1 and 9-1-1, Deerwood Estates subdivision, $90,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lot 5, James Perkins subdivision, $40,000.
Golden Capital LLC to Robert and Deborah Knight, Lot 1, Autumn Grove subdivision, $355,000.
Timothy and Pepper Phelps to Timothy and Pepper Phelps, Lot 28, Northern Heights subdivision, no tax.
Werner Ventures LLC to Clean 02 LLC, land near U.S. 231, $200,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Rogers NxGen LLC, Lot 2, subdivision plat of Harold Gray Farm and Lot 9, minor subdivision plat of Harold Gray, $100,000.
Lisa Henderson to Patrick Donoghue and Elizabeth Clarke, Lot 25-1, Oaklawn addition subdivision, $305,000.
Allen and Rebecca Hunter to Kevin Thomas, Lot 298, Deer Park subdivision, $167,000.
Cory and Megan Valjien to Kassie and Dallas Miles, Lot 6, minor plat book 1, page 190-A, $150,000.
Elegant Productions LLC to Aaron Embry, Lots 1, 1-1, 1-2, Edward G. Brown subdivision, $49,000.
Caroline Shahmir and Morteza Shahmir to C.G. Shahmir Living Trust, Lot 41-31, Bent Tree Estates, $305,000.
Jeanetta Lawrence to David Hayes, land near 13th Street, $75,000.
John and Laura Ricke to Abby Jones and Ruth Jones, land near U.S. 68, Ky. 80, $139,100.
Norman and Karen Thomas to KNT Properties LLC, Unit B, Eastwood Professional Building Co., no tax.
Danielle Knight, Aaron Kiser and Joshua Knight to Jaber Properties LLC, Lot 18, Creekwood subdivision, $120,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc. to Betty Dickens, Lot 58, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $419,900.
Katrina Swope to Jacquelyn and Jason McMillen, Lot 31, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $395,000.
LCB Investments LLC to Mitchell and Amy Wright, Lot 11-23, Olde Stone subdivision, $315,000.
Mark and Eunice Pape to Douglas and Tara Foster, Lot 7, Harold C. Hanson Estate, $245,000.
Timcat Investments LLC to Ben Hansborough, Lot 7, Stone Trace subdivision, $140,000.
Buhr-Rock Development Inc. to Wanda Warren, Lot 26, Buhr Rock subdivision, $50,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 49, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 51, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 53, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Deborah Durham and Timothy Summers to Right Rentals LLC, Lot 235, Deer Park subdivision, $138,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green to Kinsley Paige Driver, Lot 34, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $195,000.
Bradley and Jessica Arnett to Scott and Paula Smith, land near Allen Springs Moody Mill Road, $160,000.
Gary Kerr to Nickolas and Heather Winquist, Lot 166, Ashmoor Park subdivision, $285,000.
Britany Allen to Jason Mills, Lots 3 and 4, Glendall addition, $16,750.
The estate of Philip Brent to Allison Smith, Lot 48, Shawnee Estates, $162,500.
Darwin and Tammy Dahl to Jeffrey and Kiley Leonard, Lot 37, Claiborne Farms, $420,000.
Andrea and Lynn Rice to Matt Woodward and Jenni Teeters, Lot 14, Winfield Acres subdivision, $250,000.
Michele Kay Owen to Derek Lee Chaffin, land near Hilltopper Trail, $134,900.
Danny and Karen Wingfield to Mark Huston, 2.2 acres in minor plat book 5, page 158, $125,000.
Haris Becarevic to Haris Becarevic and Dalila Begic, Lot 321, Deer Park subdivision, no tax.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Peter and Cheryl Berman, Lot 5, Upton Farms subdivision, $285,000.
Jamie and Patrick Oliphant to Haley Canary and Michael Fuller, Lot 4-1, Coy Hinton Estate subdivision, $189,000.
Zeyad T. Al Adhmawee to Kyi L. Thein and Pan Phyu, Lot 3, Coleman subdivision, $196,500.
Joshua Johnson to Shirley Reeves, Lot 257, North Ridge subdivision, $140,000.
Graham Builders LLC to Jacob Barker, Lot 48, Windsor Trace Farms, $269,900.
Haris Ahmetovic to Donaldlee Neior and Thwa Meh, Lot 114, Park Hills subdivision, $165,000.
Emmanuel and Kaylee Okenye to Amanda Grimes, Lot 457, Greystone subdivision, $217,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Candice Lynn Watkins, Lot 620, North Ridge subdivision, $179,900.
GC Land Development to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 74, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Andrew Dawson to Chestnut Group Properties LLC, Lot 102, Covington Station, $135,000.
Donna Chatman and Robert Bierman to Chestnut Group Properties LLC, Lot 27-30, Ogden Park, $87,500.
Perkins Family LLC to John Ridley, Parcel 1 (land in deed book 919, page 160); Parcel 2 (Lot 2, plat book 42, page 373), $1,500,000.
Roger and Misty Burch to Alan and Chelsey Bush, Lot 5, Plano Place subdivision, $259,085.20.
Top Best Ever LLC to John Ridley, land near Chestnut Street, no tax.
Ronald Locke Jr. to Adam VanZant, land near Alvaton Scottsville Road, $130,000.
Ismael and Betty Leon to Highlight Homes LLC, Lot 36, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $143,000.
Estate of Benjamin Davidson IV to Benjamin Davidson IV Revocable Trust, land near Price’s Chapel Road, no tax.
James and Leeanne Brown to Michael Johnson and Kimberly Blevins, land near South Sunrise Drive, $70,000.
