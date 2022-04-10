Sharon Adams to Covington Management Group LLC, Lot 24, Brookeland addition, $146,000.
Mary Christine McKnight to Remodel Realty LLC, land near Park Street, $154,000.
Christopher and Kathryn Doyle to Sumner Dairy LLC, land near Gott-Hydro Road, $320,000.
Estate of Gwendolyn Wand to Martin Wand, Lots 1-3, Gwendolyn Wand subdivision, $373,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Ritaben LLC, Lot 30, Poplar Grove subdivision, $54,000.
Karen Lee to Karen Lee and John Powell, Lot 54, Rolling Hills subdivision, no tax.
Jess Fitzgerald to John and Melissa Fitzgerald, Lot 32, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $141,500.
Tana Hancock and Sharon Windham to Kentucky Land Holdings of Elizabethtown LLC, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 471, $74,900.
Luke Enslow to Kent and Kaitlyn Zysk, Lot 79, Sugar Grove Mills Plantation, $549,900.
Erica Wiggins to Daisy Gomez, Lot 311, North Ridge subdivision, $208,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to David and Jessica Hundley, Lot 126, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $328,735.
Vernon Nixon to Michael McCrory, , land near Westmeade Avenue, $116,575.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tamara and John Murrey, Lot 62, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $237,635.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Vyiringiro Selestino, Lot 67, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $231,555.
Tana Hancock and Sharon Windham to Clint and Kim Harbison, Lot 6, Windham subdivision, $251,450.
Stephen and Alesia Chaffin to Chad Chaffin, land near Anderson Road, no tax.
David and Donna Bowles to Heath and Jessica Roberts, Lot 31, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $497,000.
Joseph and Donna Wood to Amanda Wood, Lot 10, Oak View subdivision, $150,000.
Rosie Properties LLC to Amoshgar and Awat Zahngenner, Lot 16, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $405,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Charles and Denise Kelly, Lot 42, McClellan Crossings subdivision, $315,000.
Cynthia Sullivan to Eric and Jessica Houchins, Lots 9 and 11, E. Ray Farm subdivision, $370,000.
Jeremy and Jannell Place to John and Barbara Polston, Lot 11, Cool Springs Farm subdivision, $302,000.
Eric and Jessica Houchins to Wayne Cole, Lot 89, Lind-Cliff Meadows subdivision, $375,000.
Charles and Barbra O’Dell to Christopher O’Dell, Lot 29, Cumberland Estates subdivision, $199,000.
Gordon Howell and Darrell Oliver to Michael and Dana Tucker, Lot 39, Cross Creek subdivision, $50,000.
Rasim Ahmetovic and Sabina Ahmetovic to Layth Deen, Lot 99, Belle Haven subdivision, $456,000.
Christopher and Megan Hall to Valor Farms LLC, Lot 15, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property, $275,000.
Bonnie Clark; the estate of David M. Clark; Nancy and Roger Bratton; Terri and Herbert Hollis; and Jeffrey Clark to Jeffrey Clark; Nancy and Roger Bratton; and Terri and Herbert Hollis, land near A.C. Jenkins Road, $250,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 13-15 and 94-96, South Oaks subdivision, $270,529.50.
Levi and Hillary Shreve to Zachary Lindsey and Madeline Rhoads, Lot 57, McKinney Farms subdivision, $245,000.
Estate of June Elizabeth Hays to Michael Daugherty, land near Bowling Green Richardsville Road, $39,999.
Mabel Kirk to Adam Clark, Lot 14, Sunshine Gardens subdivision, $149,000.
Larry and Gail Elmore to Sandra Duvall, Lot 10, Parker Miller subdivision, $43,000.
DP3 Properties LLC to Remodel Realty LLC, land near Park Street, $230,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to SAM Capital LLC, Lot 161, Carter Crossings subdivision, $50,900.
Joseph Thompson to Purple Door Realty LLC, Lot 14, Greenmeadow subdivision, $108,000.
Jim and Linda Johnson and Donald Flowers to Jason Mills, Lot 25, R.C.P. Thomas Estate subdivision, $60,000.
David and Penny Nole to Jason Kupchella, Lot 10, The Summit subdivision, $475,000.
Victor and Danielle Shoemake to Kelly Cunningham and Jacob Decker, Lot 51, North Ridge subdivision, $222,000.
Aaron and Kayla Morris to Alexis Haynes and Brentley Howard, Lot 373, North Ridge subdivision, $217,000.
Salameh and Khoukaz Real Estate LLC to Rasim and Sabina Ahmetovic, Lot 49, Covington Grove subdivision, $740,000.
Zachary and Hannah Stahl to James and Rosina Marks, land near Carter Road, $760,000.
Kiritkumar and Kundanben Patel to Mnishkumar Patel, Lot 139, the Summit subdivision, $68,000.
Wayne and Stacey Dickens to Jed Peterson and Elizabeth Whalen, Lot 190, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $600,000.
Jeff Powell to Caleb and Breanna Stephens, Lot 1, Blue Level Properties subdivision, $24,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Jeffery and Katherine Oliver, Lot 25, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $322,500.
Cody and Kimberly Zimmerman and Deborah Long to Ben and Holly Kroutil, Lots 1-3, William and Margie Woolbright property, $157,500.
Marta Hensley to SMT Properties LLC, Lot 26, Briggs addition, $55,000.
James and Kristen Parks to Donna and Michael O’Keefe, Lot 8, The Meadows subdivision, $344,900.
Blackrock Builders LLC to Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 19, Cobblestone subdivision, $75,000.
Alderson Properties LLC to Michael and Morgan Sullivan, Lot 49, Weatherstone subdivision, $178,300.
Casey Burdge to David and Margaret Bowling, tract 12, plat book 25, page 95, $180,000.
Robert and Janice Trumbo to Jon and Tonya Hagan, Lot 544, Greystone subdivision, $310,000.
Barry and Tanya Lindsey to Daniel Geis, Lot 61, Claiborne Farms subdivision, $765,000.
Rodney and Michelle Fountain to Sycamore Bend Properties LLC, land near Greencastle Road, $308,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Iris and Ronald Palermo, Lot 191, McKinney Farms subdivision, $259,900.
Chad and Jamie Curtis to Joshua and Samantha Wolkersdorfer, Lot 81, Lind Cliff Meadows subdivision, $225,000.
Beulah Rhea Ennis Hunt to William Thomas Ennis, land near Glen Lily Road, no tax.
Southside Development LLC to D&H Development LLC, Lot 197, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
DKTC LLC to Janeanne Porter and Lauren Smith, Lot 120, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $229,900.
Colin and Haley Drury to Amanda and Robert Webb, Lot 1, Shirley Snodgrass subdivision, $38,000.
Colin Carpenter to Purple Door Realty LLC, Lots 8 and 9, Parker Bennett School Urban Renewal Project, $85,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Lauren Turner, Lot 15, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $214,900.
Terry Miller Hale Trust and Brenda Ann Hale Trust to A Himalaya USA Holdings LLC, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 486, $300,000.
Terry Miller Hale Trust and Larry and Jane Jones to A Himalaya USA Holdings LLC, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 486, $650,000.
Chad and Wendy Moseley to Margo Investments LLC, land near Smallhouse Road, $399,000.
Barry Young to Kaitlyn Jones and Kristopher Keenan, land near Ky. 263, $164,000.
Evard Palmer to Laura and Charles Bowling Jr., Lot 78, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $402,000.
Cassie and Corby Lambert to Nicholas Wolf, land near Cherry Drive, $265,000.
Timothy Chism Jr. to Dorothea and Timothy Chism Jr., Lot 13, Hillridge Townhomes subdivision, no tax.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Mohammad Hamoudi, Lot 17, Apsen Place subdivision, $284,900.
William and. Allison Willian to Nicholas LaMastus, Lot 66, Unit 103, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $215,000.
Estate of James Felts to Demir Salvar, land near John D. Jones Road, $370,000.
Jerry and Deborah London to Brandon MacGregor, Lot 22, Sunny Acres subdivision, $16,500.
Thad and Tammy Crews and Marion and Gail Taylor to Kevin and Rachel Taylor, land near Glenmore Road, $70,000.
Perry and Darlene Riley to PKG LLC, Lot 89, Highland Gardens subdivision, $350,000.
Elizabeth and Michael Adkins Jr. to Eria Stephen and Jesca M. Nyiramariza, Lot 20, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $320,000.
Brent and Pauline Norris to Charles and Angela Johnson, land near Moon Woods Road, $30,000.
Timothy and Anita Justice to Timothy and Anita Justice, land near Barren River Road, no tax.
Robert and Tracey Young to Roger and Danielle Sandelin, Lot 515, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $855,000.
Chester Bays and Jean Wilkes to Jose Luis Cano Sr. and Bianca Zacapa Carvajal, Lot 11, Heather Heights subdivision, $269,900.
Tyler and Sidney West to Daniel Moncayo-Vazquez and Kaci Wood, Lot 163, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $305,000.
Devon Bledsoe and Jessica Bledsoe to Emily Sophia Carter and Amy Marie Carter, Lot 161, River Bend Landing subdivision, $195,000.
Earl Poole to Earl Poole, land near Old Russellville Road, no tax.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Enrique A. David II and Keshawn Lyniece Davis, Lot 43, Upton Farms subdivision, $386,052.
Demir Salvar and Nikki Roof to Mark and Karen Shaddock, land near William Simmons Road, $300,000.
Gary and Deborah Morse to Jeffrey R.G. and Alisa R. Anderson, Unit 1C, Villas at Callaway Gardens subdivision, $270,000.
Scott and Noemi Bonham to Alex Sebastian Alvarado Arguet and Socorro Lovos, land near Warren Avenue, $25,000.
Juan Antonio Aguilar Moncivaez and Bertha Luz Martinez Altuzar to Jose Alberto Echeberria, land near Westbrook Road, $55,000.
Vision Builders LLC to John and Alison Forte, Lot 106, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $364,900.
John and Lindsey Meadows to Justin and Kristine Barber, Lot 77, South Glen Gables subdivision, $480,000.
Tana and Sharon Windham to Jacob and Whitney Sloan, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 471, $96,300.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Darhonda Jane and Kelly Hawthorne, Lot 102, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $185,000.
Amanda and Christopher Loudy to Terry and Mandy Hopson, land near Blue Level Road, $355,500.
Joyce Wimpee to AFGV LLC, land near Old Russellville Road, $115,000.
Christine and Gerald Partington Jr. to Kenneth and Joyce Cox, Lot 52, Deer Park Estate subdivision, $270,000.
Michael and Betty Stuart to Jeffrey Stuart and Shelly Young, Lot 103, Winfield Acres subdivision, no tax.
Red Cedar Ranch LLC to L.R. Smith Pool & Spa LLC, land near Old Cemetery Road, $63,000.
Michael and Evon Hymer to HG Capital LLC, land near Ky. 242, no tax.
William Fluty-Haberman and Brittney Haberman to Zam Mung and Dim Suan Man, Lot 34, Spring Water subdivision, $375,000.
Grason Management LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 18, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,900.
Robert and Linda Garrett to Jessica Murphy, Lot 15, Maplewood Mobile subdivision, $122,000.
Keith and Manda Wells to Joseph and Chantel Jamrosz, Lot 132, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $459,000.
Thomas R. Hunt Investment Properties LLC to Rich and Michelle Bandas, Lot 32, Trace at Bays Fork subdivision, $29,000.
Mary Ann Cox to Frank James Ellis and Judy Charlotte Ellis Family Trust, Lots 3 and 4, Decker subdivision, $299,900.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Ashlyn Rice and Jacob Yates, Lot 47, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $240,000.
Stokes Homes LLC to Timothy and Elizabeth Stevenson, Lot 4-35, Olde Stone subdivision, $540,000.
Shelly and Clint Sperling to Stephanie and Joshua Rock, Lot 1, Morning Star subdivision, $850,000.