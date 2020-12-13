EB Rental LLC to Jason and Tinesha Simmons, Lot 236, Summit subdivision, $390,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Miguel and Christy Caban, Lot 39, Blevins Farm subdivision, $381,502.
Michael and Linda Young to Michael and Linda Young, Lot 55, Chenoweth subdivision, no tax.
Daniel and Shelby Pinet and Alma Pinet to Patricia and Marty Pinet, land near Detour Road, $130,000.
John and Marla Burch to Matthew and Julie Coffey, Lots 18 and 18-1, Covington Grove subdivision, $989,750.
Theresa Blewitt to Nicole Adams, land near Barren River Road, $92,500.
Michael and Carmen Purpus to Andrew Hayes and Haylee Hazel, Lot 22, Cedar Wood subdivision, $220,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Burch Investments LLC, Lot 8, Breckenridge subdivision, $46,075.
Karen Greenwell to Karen Greenwell, Lot 1, Annemarie Bryce property subdivision, no tax.
Estate of Mary Armstrong to Rhonda Nichols, Lot 140, Springhill subdivision, $133,750.
Justin and Andrea Jones to Jody Lee Solis-Mitchell, Lot 334, Greystone subdivision, $190,000.
Christopher and Erin Oliver to Elizabeth and Brian Witty, Parcel 4, Trammel Landing, $360,000.
Mujo and Fatima Piric to James and Elizabeth Montague, Lot 60, Ivan Downs subdivision, $395,000.
Kayla and Colin Driver to Gapp Properties LLC, Unit 25, Jackson Square Condominiums, $75,000.
Admir and Indira Dautovic to Vita Nova LLC, Lot 2-1, Donna Webb Estate subdivision, $300,000.
Roy and Judy Sampson to Julie and Seth Brown, tract 1, Joyce Sampson property, no tax.
Mary Bieber to Stephen Prince, land near Claypool Boyce Road, $290,000.
Barbara Rundquist to Thomas and Judy Helm, Lot 43, Heather Heights subdivision, $215,000.
Gloria Sanders to Rebecca Egbert, Lot 225, Plantation of Hidden River Estates, no tax.
Stephen and Kim Allen to Bulle Properties LLC, Lot 5-84, Olde Stone subdivision, $432,000.
Sheree Davis to Raxa Parekh, Lot 101, Hidden River Estates, $214,000.
Nedzad and Nezira Ademovic to Alfredo Simon and Isis Tellez Ruiz, Lot 102, Springwater subdivision, $260,000.
Jerry Myatt to David and Kimberly Power, Lot 5-53, Olde Stone subdivision, $450,000.
Allen and Anna Martin to Bethany Echols, Lot 6, Pinewood Estates, $164,000.
Scott and Paula Smith to Clint and Jessica Bailey, land near Allen Springs Moody Mill Road, $160,000.
Linda and Hugh Holland to Holly Tichenor, Lot 2-4, Pine Grove subdivision, $305,000.
Troy and Kimberly Donoho to Ryan Thomas, Lot 419, North Ridge subdivision, $184,000.
Johnny and Monti Blalock to Vicki Osborne, Lot 164, McCoy Place subdivision, $336,500.
Eric and Laura Inscoe to Chase Perkins, Lot 1, David Buchanan Plano subdivision, $190,000.
Christopher and Amanda Slaton to BSPC Holdings LLC, Lot 12, Hidden River Estates, $260,000.
TCB LLC to Paul and Deveta McFarland, land near Clarence Odell Road and Morehead Road, $157,693.16.
The Zion 360 Group LLC to Kevin Burner, Lot 44, Whispering Hills subdivision, $125,000.
JAVA Properties LLC to Venti Properties LLC, Lot 27, Autumn View subdivision, $35,000.
TMAG Properties LLC to Nicole and Jason Slaughter, Lot 52, Upton Farms subdivision, $299,900.
Southside Development LLC to Elite Contracting of Kentucky LLC, Lots 13 and 14, McLellan Crossings, $90,000.
Jackson White to Katie Bishop, Lots 1, 1-1 and 1-2, minor plat book 18, page 12, no tax.
Banks and Patricia Crandell to RF Miller Homes Ltd. Inc., eight properties on Boatlanding Road, $945,000.
Studle and Associates Inc. to Zachary and Emily Satterly, Lot 65, Kenway Estates, $148,000.
William Odell Moore Revocable Trust to Heather Fletcher and Allison Balentine, Lot 5, Cardinal Park subdivision, no tax.
William Odell Moore Revocable Trust to Heather Fletcher and Allison Balentine, Parcel 1 (land near Plano Road); and Parcel 2 (land in deed book 1023, page 149), no tax.
William Odell Moore Revocable Trust to Heather Fletcher, Lot 51, Pleasant Place subdivision, no tax.
William Odell Moore Revocable Trust to Bonita Cooper, land near Plano Road, no tax.
Semir and Dzenita Merdzic to Redzo Muratovic, Lot 49, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $179,000.
Eric and Elizabeth Hathaway to Samuel and Melissa Johnson, Lot 78A, Crestmoor addition, $200,000.
Rex and June McWhorter to Renea Jett, Lot 17, Elysian Field subdivision, $159,000.
Roxanne Reynolds to Jason and Scarlett Chludzinski, Lot 40, Cherry Hill subdivisions, $280,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Robert and Melissa Martin, Lots 1 and 2, Mark Douglas Construction, $110,000.
Joshua and Leah Hanes to David and Donna Bowles, Lot 31, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $405,700.
Terry Davis Construction Co. Inc. to Eric and Laura Inscoe, Lot 6, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $257,000.
Scott and Noemi Bonham to Lwe Htoo, Lot 29-1, Robert T. Lee subdivision, $145,000.
Cory and Lauren Gearlds to Phillip Wheeler, Lot 2, Chaney addition, $200,000.
Rodger and Sarah Light to David Butler, Lot 80, McKinney Farms subdivision, $185,000.
David Butler to Jenny Wilson, Lot 22, River Bend Landing subdivision, $147,000.
Brittany and James Hunt to Christopher and Victoria Estes, Lot 22, Cumberland Landing subdivision, $290,500.
Ronald Martin Jr. to Kurt and Suzanne Woods, Lot 10, Pleasure Ridge subdivisions, $158,500.
Jonas and Tanya Hackney to Megan and Donald Sherman III, land near New Cut Road, $399,500.
JT Real Estate LLC to JK Investment Holdings LLC, Lot 46, Creekwood Village subdivision, $280,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to SAM Capital LLC, Lot 122, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $36,000.
Kevin Schreiber to Cody Runner, Lot 2, minor plat book 19, page 107, $40,000.
Lucille Berkley Estate to Carolyn Elamon, land near Memphis Junction Road, no tax.
Phillip Rush to Linda Moody, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 35, $23,000.
Pep and Eap Lim to Leang Lim and Monica Sambonn, Lot 31, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, no tax.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Thomas Day, Lot 87, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Thomas Day, Lot 84, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Mark and Rachel Graves, Lot 87, Talbott Place, $125,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Tryco Properties LLC, Lots 16 and 17, River’s Landing Edge, $60,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Matthew and Ellen Kendall, Lot 35, Springwater subdivision, $230,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Corey Hall, Lot 173, Shawnee Estates, $182,500.
John and Sarah Grise to A.M. Ventures LLC, Lots 4, 4-1 and 4-2, Oaklawn subdivision, $326,350.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Mitchel Henson, Lot 231, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Mitchel Henson, Lot 220, McCoy Place, $54,000.
Edgar Mills and Sandra Mills to Vette City Property Management LLC, Lot 57, Fort Valley addition, $70,000.
Franklin Bank & Trust Co. to Bluegrass Ingredients Inc., Parcel 1 (land near Circus Square Park at Eighth Avenue and State Street); and Parcel 2 (Lot 1-1 of the revision of lot 1 – Old Town Map of Bowling Green, plat book 41, page 232), $1,000,000.
Faye and Steve Bratcher to Deborah Adams, Lot 8, Cloverdale subdivision, $207,000.
Jason and Angela Comer to Brenda and Mark Key, land near Browning Road, $156,000.
Elvir Sadikovic to John Epley III, Lot 226, University Estates subdivision, $197,500.
Greystone Properties Inc. to ARM Properties LLC, Lots 572, 582, 584 and 585, Greystone subdivision, $164,000.
Theresa Flynt to Robert and Debra Adkins, Lot 9, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $279,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Gary Investments Inc., Lot 15, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,470.
Kenneth and Barbara Raymer to Nicholas and Shirley Render, Lot 16, Ridgecrest subdivision, $210,000.
Maggie Pendleton to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, Lot 36, Countrywood Place subdivision, $89,900.
Golden Hammer LLC to Lena May, Lot 40, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $247,900.
Troy Hahne to Troy and Heather Hahne, Lot 1, Walter and Margaret Miller subdivision, $82,390.
Troy Hahne and Dennis and Tammy White to Sunnyside Holdings LLC, land near Hwy. 263, $13,910.
Rosemary Lafler to Nancy and Dennis Archer, Lot 10, Larmon Mills subdivision, $175,000.
Phak and Thida Sy to Zam Mung and Dim Man, Lots 17-20, Hallmark Manor subdivision, $265,000.
Cassandra Nushart to Nga Reh and Evelyn Aung, Lot 255, Springfield subdivision, $204,500.
Edward and Cathy McGuffey to Maggie and Cortney Pendleton, Lot 65, Suburbanite Heights subdivision, $172,000.
Deborah Adams to Margaret Ribby, Lot 16, North Ridge subdivision, $183,000.
BG Constructors LLC and Jiles Ritchie to William and Jenna Nancy, Lot 16, Heritage subdivision, $292,500.
Dennis Longest and Rosa Byrum to Chi Hieu Nguyen and Anh Dung Nguyen, Lot 205, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $317,000.
Magnolia Lane Investments LLC to The Sheldon Family LLC, land near Nutwood Avenue, no tax.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Aron Causey and Sierra Hanson, Lot 562, North Ridge subdivision, $182,200.
Edna Tunks to Matthew and Elizabeth Rondeau, Lot 1, John A. Peay minor subdivision, $299,600.
Molly and Kody Brown to Spence Sheldon, Lot 15, Collett addition, $237,000.
Lena May to Austin and Rachel Sims, Lot 44, North Ridge subdivision, $162,900.
Summit Partners Inc. to JDA Construction LLC, Lot 167, Summit subdivision, $49,900.
Lewis Spotts Jr. and Peggy Spotts to Colleen Carnes and Eric Cotton, Lot 104, Eastland Park subdivision, $332,000.
Brad Martens Investments LLC to Geoffrey and Lauren Moe, Lot 35, Cherry Hill subdivision, $617,000.
EB Rental LLC to Darwin and Tamara Dahl, Lot 242, Summit subdivision, $407,000.
Jessica and Chad Byrd to Donna and Jarrod Willis, Lot 40, Kelly Heights subdivision, $135,000.
Larry and Sharon Coop to Cassandra Nushart, Lot 10, Hunting Creek Estates, $235,000.
Sandra and Dan Riley to Elizabeth Moss, land near Nutwood Avenue, $242,000.
Astra and Steven Daugherty to Zachary Boca, land near Claremoor Drive, $315,000.
Justin and Samantha Bisang to Jonn and Lorie Harrison, Lot 474, Greystone subdivision, $216,000.
Bailey Dahlquist and Brian and Tracy Dahlquist to Theresa Blewitt and Siddartha Murphy, Lot 126, Park Hills subdivision, $181,000.
Gerardo and Gloria Aguilar to Logan Lacefield, Lot 16, Sunrise addition, $123,500.
American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. to Ray Page, Lot 246, McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.
Ray and Margaret Page to Ray and Margaret Page, Lot 246, McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Zachary and Kaitlyn Woods, Lot 612, North Ridge subdivision, $187,000.
Golden Capital LLC to Kristy Zak, Lot 2, Heritage subdivision, $279,900.
J. Dominique Gumirakiza and Speciose Nyiramana to Joel and Linda Turner, Lot 132, Baileys Farm subdivision, $270,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 69, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Muhamed Osmanovic, Lots 72 and 73, South Oaks subdivision, $82,000.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Anh Ngo and Dung Luu, Lots 9 and 10, Keystone Commons subdivision, $239,900.
Spencer Durrant to Bruce Durham and Anna Butler, Lot 56, Hunting Creek Estates, $184,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Stacy House, Lot 2-5, Ishel Massey Estate subdivision, $90,000.
RAW 810 LLC to John Ridley and GeMonee Brown, Lot 17, Parkview addition, $165,850.
RAW 812 LLC to John Ridley and GeMonee Brown, Lot 18, Parkview addition, $270,175.
Thomas and Heather Goodman to James Magers, Lot 4, minor plat book 17, page 170, $15,000.
Vision Builders LLC to Arrah Smith Holdsworth, Lot 101, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $289,900.
Top Hill Homes LLC to Mariamu Mwenlwata and Muliki Kashilembo, Lot 157, Shawnee Estates, $206,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.