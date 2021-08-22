Kristin and Dustin Bateman to Betsy and John Kullman Jr., Lot 54, Ivan Downs subdivision, $325,000.
Mark and Tina Hale to Molly and Robert Donnelly Jr., Lots 12 and 13, Parkview subdivision, $265,000.
Arthur Flewallen and Cynthia Richmond to Ben and Nicole Moss, Lot 1, minor plat book 13, page 111, $128,000.
Mary Louise Smith Family Limited Partnership to Southside Development LLC, land near Morehead Road, $700,000.
Tyler and Sarah Williams to Jessica Mclane, Lot 1-1, minor plat book 24, page 134, $220,000.
The estate of Ursa L. Davis to Carlos Taylor, Lot 158, Shawnee Estates, $169,595.
Lacy R. and Kenny Kimball II to Benjamin Hayden, land near Josephine Avenue, $198,000.
Betty Darnell to Disney and Porter Group LLC, land near High Street, $115,000.
Scott Casebeer and Linda Casebeer to Aaron and Christine McKannan, Lot 3, Deer Meadow subdivision, $350,000.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to J.E. Holland Properties, land near Morgantown Road, $62,500.
David and Geralyn Kendall to Todd and Leslee Tarbett, Lot 9, Fox Run Trail subdivision, $390,000.
979 LLC to NS Real Estate LLC, Lot 10-2 A, Franklin Berry Jr. subdivision, no tax.
Tony Oakes to Terry Huff, Lot 37, Sherwood Forest subdivision, $231,830.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near 12th and Plain avenues, $110,000.
Kenneth and Donna Givens to Lonnie and Karen Curtis, Lot 98, Crossridge subdivision, $450,000.
BSV LLC to Munib and Adisa Avdic, Lot 53, Upton Farms subdivision, $315,000.
Hunky Dory LLC to JT Real Estate LLC, Lots 26, 26-1 and 31, Lost Woods subdivision, no tax.
South Glen Properties LLC to J and R Contracting LLC, Lot 138, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $60,000.
Jason and Amy Cabral to T&T Property LLC, Lot 362, Greystone subdivision, $232,500.
Humberto Hernandez and Nelly Acosta to Lindall Kays, Lot 136, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $360,000.
Blake and Victoria Jackson to Burch Investments LLC, Lot 15, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $376,000.
Joyce Wimpee to Vickie and John Wheeler Jr., Parcel 1 (Lot 2, James M. Wimpee minor subdivision); and Parcel 2 (land near Wimpee Smith Road), $288,900.
Estate of Gertie Mae Hudnall to Sandra Kaye Graham, land near Galloway Mill Road, $141,240.
Jaber Properties LLC to Gunther Carpenter, Lot 139, River Bend Landing subdivision, $182,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Wesley Bash, Lot 67, Stagner Farm subdivision, $266,625.
J&T Property Management Inc. to Jeffrey and Jenny Olsen, Lot 80, Lind Cliff Meadows subdivision, $250,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Justin and Zhuqin Borders, Lot 27, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $265,000.
John and Susan Cassady to Wade and Tracey McCoy and Josh McCoy, tract 1, Cecil Cassady property, $142,500.
Bryan and Shanna Kozak to Mohammed Alhaik and Autumn Cox, Lot 34, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $189,900.
James and Lynne Croxton to Anthony and Crystal Thomas, Lot 2, Nob Acres subdivision, $420,000.
James Colby Hunter Bryant and Morgan Abigail Bryant to Caridad Guerrero Garcia and Lazaro E. Diaz Barrios, Lot 295, Park Hills subdivision, $180,000.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Jennifer and Nathan Estes, Lot 122, Summit subdivision, $618,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Kayla and Tait Thomas, Lot 32, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 9, Breckenridge subdivision, $46,075.
Leon and Seretha Adams to Blevins & Blevins LLC, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 131, no tax.
Joe Campbell to Jonathan and Anne Hawkins, land near Ewing Ford Road, $336,000.
The estate of Charles R. Miller to Kevin and Stacy Crabbe, land near Russellville Road, $130,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Krista and Derek Neal, Lot 132, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $314,755.
Lucas Hall to Kirk and Barbara Flannigan, Lot 6, Quarry View Estates subdivision, $189,900.
Ian and Hannah Boone to Corey and Beneka Rigsby, Lot 76, Pleasant Place subdivision, $230,000.
Brenna and Brandon Dillard to Torri Highbaugh and John Hewitt, Lot 2, Blevins Bethel Lane subdivision, $190,000.
B.G. Builders LLC to Gregory and Kelly Donahoo, Lot 609, Greystone subdivision, $242,810.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 219, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
September Lakes LLC to BR Development LLC, Lot 8, September Lakes subdivision, $64,200.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Sai Sai LLC, Lots 59 and 60, plat book 42, page 360, $631,111.
Mary Noble Lanier Wilson and Mary Fenton Wilson to Atulkumar Patel and Kaushalyaben Patel, Lot 2, James C. Wilson Estate and Lot 4, Joseph Zaydon and Donald J. Wilson subdivision, $240,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Andrew and Emily Ebelhar, Lot 14-4, Olde Stone subdivision, $325,000.
John and Mary Garrett to Terry Garrett, Lot 10, River Aire Resort subdivision, $125,000.
Renaldo and Felicia Demoney to Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 110, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Melayna Brown Tinsley to Melayna Brown Tinsley, Lot 47, Belle Haven Development, no tax.
Donald Hayze Copas and Keeli Copas to Cathy and Robert Woolbright, Lot 11, Palm Springs subdivision, $115,000.
RLG Alvaton LLC to Kyle Cochran, Lot 7, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $70,000.
Wava Pendley and Peggy and Laurel Shane Hoffman to James and Jennifer Madison, Lot 6, Hunters Gate Estates and land in deed book 790, page 614, $249,900.
James Roberson to Pamela Gooch, Lot 17, plat book 33, page 22, $172,205.16.
Steve and Carol Tuggle to Steve and Carol Tuggle, Lot 45, Sherwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
Red Rock Construction LLC to Alderson Properties LLC, Lot 14, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,500.
Mark and Elizabeth Reinke to Ronnie and Jody Gregory, Lot 103, South Glen Gables subdivision, $390,000.
Merrill and Shirley Stuart to Greeneye Properties LLC, Lot 1-1, Merrill Stuart minor subdivision, $240,000.
Ernest McCoy to Kaycie Bowen, Lot 2, Charles and Anne Newton property subdivision, $179,000.
Providence Homes KY LLC to Right Rentals LLC, Lot 18, Winston Place subdivision, $71,500.
BCTA Properties LLC to Boetheo Investments LLC, Lot 10, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $49,500.
Matthew and Bethany Johnson to Wesley Jeffries, Lots 16 and 17, Highland addition No. 1, $169,000.
White Owl Ventures LLC to T. Stewart Properties LLC, Lot 105, Weatherstone subdivision, $205,000.
Estate of Isaiah Snodgrass to Charolene Burden, 893 Brookwood Drive; 1371 Brookwood Drive; 1145 Blue Level Road; Lot 6, Fox Run Hills subdivision; Lot 7, Fox Run Hills subdivision; 1613 Fuqua Road, $95,000.
Carolyn and Claud Jeffries to JNT Holdings LLC, land near Glen Lily Road, $130,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Brooke and Chad Knight, Lot 4-17, Olde Stone subdivision, $70,000.
Laura Serbon and Andrew Porter to Kevin Modlin and Daniel and Deborah Modlin, Lot 41, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $290,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gregory and Christine Abrams, Lot 89, Stagner Farms subdivision, $259,720.
Kevin and Kimberly Yaden to Heather May and Jack Nichols, Lot 4, Northgate Country Estates subdivision, $200,000.
MAC Investments LLC to McDaniel Insurance Agency Inc., Unit A, Westen Corner subdivision revision of record in plat book 39, page 31, $280,000.
David and Leah Morrison to Ram Lun Uk; and Tuan Sun and Ceu Bik, Lot 125, Hidden River Estates, $225,500.
WKU Real Estate Corp. to Western Kentucky University, Lots 3 and 4, Normal Heights addition, no tax.
WKU Real Estate Corp. to Western Kentucky University, Lot 4-1, Emmett Avenue commercial subdivision, no tax.
Western Kentucky University to WKU Real Estate Corp., land near Regents Avenue, no tax.
WKU Real Estate Corp. to Western Kentucky University, land near High Street, no tax.
Susan and Joel Lawson to Romchang Ros and Panha Meas, Lot 2, Grassland subdivision, $180,000.
Amir Ibrisevic to Fisseha Bekele and Almaz Lemu, Lot 23, plat book 42, page 360, $292,000.
SAM Capital LLC to Sarah Walden, Lot 71, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $179,900.
Michael Jamiolkowski to Barry and Amy Frazier, Lot 11, Beddington Park subdivision, $335,000.
David and Shelby Baker to Dana and Eian Mitchell, Lot 3, James C. Creek property subdivision, $570,000.
Brano and Cheyenne Pejic to Zen Ngaih Lun, Lot 287, Springfield subdivision, $229,900.
Michael and Ashley Campbell to Westbrook Land Trust, land near Westbrook Road, $131,000.
Nicholas and Kristen Hatler to Kelsey and Justin Cooksey, Lot 2, Amel and Maxey Hardcastle minor subdivision, $215,000.
Marsha Tucker to Judith Tucker, Lot 19, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, no tax.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Huckle Bearer Properties LLC, Lot 21, Keystone Commons subdivision, $119,900.
RHR Development LLC to Natcher Parkway Holdings LLC, Lot 2 -1, plat book 44, page 307, $54,480.
Hunky Dory LLC to Hunky Dory II LLC, land near Cemetery and Martinsville roads, no tax.
Danny and Christy Moore to Danny and Christy Moore, land near Slim Island Road, no tax.
Seven Eleven Steeplechase LLC to Joshua Newton, Lot 340, North Ridge subdivision, $198,000.