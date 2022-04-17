Ben and Jessica Kirtley to Soulath and Desirae Saysanavong, Lot 24, Deer Valley subdivision, $490,000.
Matthew and Kaitlynn Fox to Warren and Amy Guyer, land near Hunts Lane, $170,000.
Crysta and Maurice Crum Jr. to Joseph and Debra Wilkerson, Lot 30, Camden Place subdivision, $400,000.
Codi and Rachel Wilson to Ryan and Kelli Ringel, Lot 17, Lashlee Meadows subdivision, $251,000.
Farrah Anwer to Omar Mohamed, Lot 156, Deer Park subdivision, no tax.
Brian and Rose Gilbert to Jane and Shelby Parrott, tract 1, minor plat book 36, page 23, $100,000.
Mercury Financial LLC to Dylean Clark and Gabrielle Ezell, Lot 38, Upton Farms subdivision, $357,000.
RAN Holdings LLC to Elite Chicken LLC, Unit 202, Tower Place Professional Condominiums, $200,000.
Jeffery and Delisa Smith to Daniel and Marilyn Wells, Lot 7, Hugh Hunt Hardcastle Lots, $299,999.
Jasmin and Bahrija Kovacevic and Mirsada Kovacevic, Lot 35, Creekwood Village subdivision, $160,000.
The estate of James N. Watts to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, Lot 3, plat book 44, page 471, $107,000.
Buhr-Rock Development Inc. to Marty and Betsy Wilkins, Lot 38, Buhr Rock subdivision, $90,000.
R. Gregg and Linda Sutter to Osmany Portales, land near Adams Street, $62,400.
A.V. Conner to Leslie and Elton Caffee, land in the Oakland community, no tax.
Leslie and Elton Caffee to Nicholas Carter and Leslie and Elton Caffee, land in deed book 890, page 207, no tax.
David and Linda Keown to David and Linda Keown, 540 Cumberland Pointe Lane, 536 Cumberland Pointe Lane and 1330 Fleenor Way, no tax.
BCTA Properties LLC to Abel and Ryan Hingle, Lot 11, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $49,500.
Vision Builders LLC to Lee and Shelby Wheeler, Lot 105, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $390,000.
Troy Brown to Freedom Ventures LLC, land near Park Street, $79,000.
Robin Diane Gass and Joseph Christopher Gass to Paul and Betty Young, Lot 493, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $319,900.
Melvin and Jill Harris; Lindsey and Pam Harris; and Lee and Patsy Harris to Shawn and Tuesdi Helbig, Lot 13, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Shields subdivision, $206,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Anthony and Jacqualyn Shryock, Lot 3, John Wheeler Estate subdivision, $75,000.
Thomas and Nancy Bromer to Ben and Jessica Kirtley, Lot 6, Drakesborough, $365,000.
Jeffrey Langley and Brandy Henon to Sean Baer, Lot 3, plat book 20 page 89, $35,000.
Timothy and Elizabeth Stevenson to Mary and Maxwell Reil, Lot 5-126, Olde Stone subdivision, $360,000.
Brian and Laura Hymer to Jacob and Cayla Stutsman, Lot 3, Harold Gray Farm subdivision, $319,900.
Christopher Neal and Amy Rosser to Nijel and Jodie Downey, Lot 3, Mark Douglas Construction property, $407,000.
Ingrid Hammond to Blue Roan LLC, land near 11th Street, $115,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to SAM Capital LLC, Lot 180, Carter Crossings subdivision, $50,900.
Dylean Clark and Gabrielle Ezell to Cherie Schaller Revocable Trust, Lot 1, minor plat book 16, page 26, $170,000.
Douglas and Lori Volkman to Gary and Deborah Morse, Lot 6, Mount Ayr Square subdivision, $379,900.
Larry and Linda Davis to Michael and Beverly Callaghan, Lot 15, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $30,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Alexander and Bethanie Mefford, Lot 653, North Ridge subdivision, $229,900.
Leslie Birdwhistell to Dorian Lee Almendarez and Lena Gokey, Lot 62, South Glen Gables subdivision, $384,900.
James and Mary Horschman to Lan Thi Vo, land near Ky. 1320, $99,000.
Autumn and Joe Grinstead to Niang Don and Dal Mung, Lot 41, Lost River Cove subdivision, no tax.
L-Jam Investments LLC to Jennifer Hamilton, Lot 150, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $225,000.
Michael Pagel and Andra Pagel to Sarah Davis, Lot 345, North Ridge subdivision, $230,000.
Elodia Julissa Barillas De Espinoza and Francisco Espinoza to Juan Barillas, Lot 14, Samuel T. Rabold subdivision, no tax.
Samantha and Brett Jackson to Simire Mwigirwa, Lot 42, Plum Grove subdivision, $204,900.
Richard and Christy Thomas to Patrick Jaggers, Lot 5-58, Olde Stone subdivision, $150,000.
PDT Investments LLC to Rescue Investments LLC, land near State Street, $350,000.
James Dixon to Telisa Phelps, Lot 7, plat book 1, page 26, no tax.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Bobby and Vickie Harrod, Lot 77, plat book 42, page 360, $329,900.
Danny Turner; Lee Ann and Jonathan Sowell; and Lisa and Robert Elmore to Sowell Brothers Properties LLC, Lots 5 and 6, Nutwood Highland addition, $115,000.
Nelson and Shirley Aberese to Ammar Ibrahim and Jihan Nouri, land near U.S. 68-80, $340,000.
Nancy Page to Bryant and Gina Smith, Lot 50, Hunting Creek subdivision, $220,000.
Courtney Meszaros to Anthony Moore and Tiffany Peterie, Lot 33, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $359,000.
Joshua and Rebecca Duff to Patricia Steele, Lot 305, North Ridge subdivision, $219,000.
Noall Construction LLC to Sejfudin and Alema Hodzic, Lot 42, South Oaks subdivision, $309,900.
Garry and Amy Hammer to Daniel and Cheryl Wilhelm, Lot 25, Twin Elms subdivision, $321,900.
Western Homes LLC to James Sutton, Lot 282, McCoy Place subdivision, $379,900.
Jeremy and Cindy Brookes to Deborah Hayden, Lot 140, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $230,000.
Katie and Danny Gingerich Jr. to David and Christina Gingerich, tract 2, Ottis Yokley property subdivision, $45,650.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Alexis Acevedo, Lot 46, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $199,000.
Estate of Mary Elizabeth Moyers Chandler and Dennis and Amy Chandler to AFGV LLC, land near Creason Drive, $120,000.
Pinnacle Properties-Bowling Green LLC to Magnolia Lane Investments LLC, Lot 3, plat book 26, page 129, no tax.
Marie Ellis and Jennifer Miller to Brett Baxter, Lot 2, Ricky Baxter subdivision, no tax.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Christobal Alfaro, land near Scott Street, $85,000.
RAN Investments LLC to Blake and Victoria Jackson, Lot 128, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $467,950.
Anthony and Kerry Berta to Thoa Nguyen and Ha Huynh, Lot 149, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $400,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Van Hong, Lot 101, Spring Lakes subdivision, $259,900.
Cory and Shelby Wheeler to Lindsey and Garrett Schwettman, Lot 381, Greystone subdivision, $260,000.
Tybee Capital LLC to SMT Properties LLC, Lot 9, Edward Hunt Jr. subdivision, $120,000.
Hudson Capital Properties to SMT Properties LLC, Lot 21, Forest Park addition, $72,500.