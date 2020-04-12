Rachel and Foster Buchanan to Dylan Smith, Lot 211, North Ridge subdivision $162,000.
Chris and Kelly Blevins to Leon and Seretha Adams, Lots 1 and 2, minor plat book 17, page 54, $162,000.
John and Laura Bowers to Scott and Jennifer McElroy, Lot 5 Chippendale subdivision, $261,000.
Kevin and Ziza Kirk to Roger Murphy, Lot 12, Weatherstone subdivision, $209,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Onassa and Nicole Duncan, Lot 21, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $286,762.
Onassa and Nicole Duncan to Brynn Caulfield, Lot 6, The Manor subdivision, $102,000.
John and Judy Woodring to Jonathan and Sarah Westmoreland, Lot 1, minor plat book 21, page 106, $290,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to William and Vanessa Camp, Lot 217, McCoy Place subdivision, $293,000.
David and Katherine Kimbel to Perry Simmons, Lot 73, Summit, $555,000.
Adam and Ashley Galloway to Dream Holdings LLC, Lot 222, Springfield subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Dream Holdings LLC, Lots 41, 41-1, 40, 40-1, Brownstone Farms, $650,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to David and Katherine Kimbel, Lot 4, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $243,000.
Kevin and Shannon Payne to REC Development LLC, Lot 2, plat book 26, page 10, $22,500.
James Hammond to Brian Gill and Aerial Neighbors, Lot 61, North Ridge, $165,000.
Michelle Nowacki to Andrew and Madelyn Boyles, Lot 43, Springwater, $239,900
Charles and Kari McCloud to Amanda Guy and Pamela Simmons, land near Leeson Drive, $245,000.
Scott and Jennifer McElroy to Firas Majeed and Rasha Ali, Lot 2, Springhurst, $200,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Amber D. Burton, Lot 81, Weatherstone subdivision, $184,900.
Vernon and Joyce Hale to John Stokes Jr., land near Richards Road, $338,000.
Linda and Larry Holder to Angela Jordan and James Smith, Lot 1, Sunset Acres subdivision, no tax.
The Hub at Lovers Lane LLC to Bankwalkers Investments LLC, Lot 1-2-1 subdivision revision of Lot 1-2, Lovers Lane Development subdivision, $1,189,500.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Brian and Angela Lourenco, Lot 5, Brownstone Farms, $190,000.
Martha Nunn to Brandon and Rochelle Lee, land near Girkin Road, $100,000.
Michael and Sara Cowles to Delnora Rector II, Lot 2, Michael Cowles property, $55,000.
William and Amanda Hamor to Phillip Gunter, Lot 10, Cedarmoor Estates subdivision, $174,000.
Amel and Edina Atic to Tuyan Vy and Huong Pham, Lot 4, Matlock Estates, $452,500.
Creekwood Rentals LLC to Aws Al Hilli, Lot 76, Creekwood Village, $421,500.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 13, Heritage subdivision, $47,900.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, land near Ky. 622, $26,000.
Dennis and Tammy White to Tom and Kimberly Mracek, land near White Avenue, $220,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Mike Howe Custom Building Inc., Lot 162, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $59,000.
Jonathan and Cassandra Holton to Matthew and Shelby Hingle, Lots 1-3, Hamford subdivision, $99,900.
GC Land Development to JT Holdings LLC, Lot 80, Weatherstone subdivision, $39,000.
Custom Design Build LLC to Eric Cunningham, Lot 13, Cobblestone subdivision, $460,000.
Paige Spear to Nolan Foster and Kaitlyn Keown, Lots 1 and 2, minor plat book 13, page 188, $138,000.
Rachelle Cleaver to Bowdy Mahaney, Lot 9-1, Mark and Jennifer Whalen subdivision, $162,000.
Kathryn and Lloyd Howlett II to Dawn and Alan Dlugosz, Lot 93, McCoy Place, $239,900.
Larry Grinstead to Linda Lindsay, land near Catherine Street, $69,900.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to George Belk Jr., Lot 514, North Ridge subdivision, $173,900.
Estate of Morris Hardwick Jr. to Western Kentucky University, Lot 2, State Normal Heights addition, $121,000.
Dustin and Jamie Blair to Cynthia Quigley, Lot 75-1-10, revision of Lot 75-1, Scottish Manor Estates, $215,000.
Victorea Luminary to Jacob and Kate Latham, Lot 54, Cross Creek, $258,000.
Mitchel and Mary Ellen Henson to Wendell and Kristi Prince, Lot 224, McCoy Place, $315,900.
Sandra Hughes to Charles Spice, Lot 132, Deer Park, $140,000.
Beverly Dorrance to Jennifer Gray, land near Single Tree Lane, $407,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Ronald Martin and Cary Hayes, Lot 46, Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Jamison McFall, Lot 11, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $178,900.
John and Carolyn Hovarth to Ingrid Hammond, land near 11th Street, $73,000.
Rachelle Cleaver to Chris and Catherine McKee, Lot 9, Mark and Jennifer Whalen subdivision, $95,000.
Larry and Grinstread to Aaron Boggess, Lot 39, Dogwood Village, $229,900.
Dorothy Keith to Rose Cook, Paula Keith, Arthur Paul Keith II, Betty Pegues and Mary Strange, Lot 9, Thoroughbred Acres, $150,000.
Laura and Eric Baker to Taylor Bay and Sam Thomas, Lot 9, Point Breeze subdivision, $222,500.
Andrew Head and Erica Cutright to Michal Clem and Kerri Gragg, Lot 23, Deer Valley subdivision, $349,500.
Crabbe Homes to David and Bethany Wells, Lot 89, Weatherstone subdivision, $220,410.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to George and Donna Schiff, Lot 2, plat book 43, page 136, $209,900.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Matthew Scott, land near Morehead Road, $159,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to John and Alicia Walker, Lot 49, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $289,189.
Russell and Abby Hankins to Lacey and Daniel Williams, Lot 68, Legacy Pointe, $273,500.
Nicholas and Melissa Cook to Dawn and Bill Wright, Lot 67, Remington Place subdivision, $267,000.
