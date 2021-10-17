Alvaton Properties LLC to Arnela Zukic, Lot 73, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 28, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $60,000.
Craig and Lisa Nohel to James and Autumn Cannon, Lot 238, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $369,000.
Ashley and James Rimington II to Kristin Searcy, Lot 30, Plano Estates major subdivision, $372,500.
Western Homes LLC to Theh Reh and Klow Meh, Lot 257, McCoy Place subdivision, $345,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Andrew Brown, Lot 32, Glenview subdivision, $139,000.
Elizabeth and Donald McGuire to Jacob and Lauren Bohannon, Lot 26-3, Hartland subdivision, $379,900.
Dennis and Tammy White to Christina White, tract 1, Dennis White property, $160,000.
Stephanie and Eric Hammons to Michelle Williams, land near George Glass Road, $250,000.
Brooklyn and Cameron Hagan to Pierce Lindsey and Tony Lindsey, Lot 1, Leo Johnson subdivision, $172,000.
David and Patricia Oller to David and Patricia Oller, Lot 169, South Glen Gables subdivision, no tax.
Jarrod and Lisa Beliles to Brittany and Nicholas Durham, Lot 17, Winston Place subdivision, $774,800.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Mark and Amanda Hymer, Lot 4, John Wheeler Estate subdivision, $65,000.
Phoenix Enterprises LLC to Service One Credit Union Inc., five tracts of land on First and State streets, $1,200,000.
Michael and Jennifer Cardwell to Joe Edward Cardwell Jr., land near Galloway Mill Road, $10,000.
Darla Harwood to Rhonda Miller, land near Scottsville Road, $375,000.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to 201 Tobacco Road LLC, Lots 13-16, Ogden Park addition, $185,000.
Ford’s Inc. to James and Nikki Davis, Lots 10 and 11, Southside Realty Co. addition, $485,000.
Eagle Ridge Developers LLC to Scott and Summer Wilson, Lot 4, Eagle Ridge subdivision, $100,000.
Dion and Lois Houchins to Carol and Donna Lee, Lot 1, Dion and Lois Ann Houchins subdivision, $705,000.
Wesley and Sarah Lambert to Olaf Broms, Lots 4 and 5, Prerost subdivision, $350,000.
Shelvia Peay to Jonathon Greene, Lot 65, Lake Ayre Estates subdivision, $275,000.
BCTA Properties LLC to Josh and Adara Hammer, Lot 27, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $50,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 316, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $500,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Ali A. Ali, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 257, $20,000.
Larry and Cynthia Parrish to Larry and Cynthia Parrish, Lot 190, University Estates subdivision, no tax.
Hugh and Mary Miller to Homebase Properties LLC, Lot 16, Collett addition, $139,900.
Marie A. Merideth to ACH Holdings LLC, Lot 2, Monta Vista subdivision, $40,660.
Marie A. Merideth to ACH Holdings LLC, Lot 3, Monta Vista subdivision, $155,150.
Zhenxian Wu and Yongming Yang, Lot 196, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $329,900.
Larry Halcomb Revocable Trust to Brandon and April Shelton, Lot 47, Rivergreen subdivision, $725,000.
Seth McClain to Landon and Holly Bryant, Lot 22, McCoy Place subdivision, $316,000.
Donovan Westerfield to Gabriel Kirtley and Kristi Spurlock, land near U.S. 231, $570,000.
Heather M. and Lakshmana Satya Venkat Edupuganti to Soe Reh and Beh Meh, Lot 105, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $326,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Howell and Lora Patton, Lot 5-161, Olde Stone subdivision, $125,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Preston and Christy Raymer, Lot 610, Greystone subdivision, $242,900.
Freeman and Glenna Dorris to Beltran Properties LLC, Lots 40-1 and 40-2, Creekwood subdivision, $160,000.
Vicki and Larry Osborne to Vicki and Larry Osborne, Lot 164, McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.
Cave Mill Station LLC to AXEM BG LLC, Lot 4, Browning and Francis plat, $1,100,000.
Cathy and James Ramey III; Mark and Patricia Ramey; and Brad and Sandra Ramey to C&T Properties LLC, Lot 16, Peach Meadow subdivision, $160,000.
Jordan and Amanda Jones to Cannon Properties LLC, Lot 1, Rondell Elkins subdivision, $241,000.
Stephen and Aleah Story to Shane and Ashley Mashburn, Lot 7, W.C. Cooper property, $214,900.
Maci and Joseph Davidson to Jason and Morgan Baxter, Parcel 6, Hunters Hills subdivision, $349,000.
Mohammed and Munawar Mahmood to Wanda May, Lot 69, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $210,000.
Michael and Belinda Lawson to Jeremy and Jennifer Stephens, Lot 21, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $320,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Eric and Katelyn Pace, Lot 4, minor plat book 14, page 80, $359,900.
Jimmie Bryant to Greg Almond, Lot 129, Deer Park subdivision, $149,900.
Eduardo and Martha Conejo; Saireth Conejo and Eder Conejo to Austin Curtis, Lot 130, Deer Park subdivision, $159,900.
BCTA Properties LLC to Luis Villatoro and Maydu Gama Vergara-Villatoro, Lot 5, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $48,000.
Gary and Kimberly Morris to Ashley and James Rimington II, Lot 61, Summit subdivision, $677,400.
Michael and Ann Bigay to David and Louise Sauerland, Unit 18C, Eaglestone Villas Condominium plat, $349,000.
Brenda Bush to Shirley Lowe, Unit 23C, Eaglestone Villas Condominiums, $278,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Vicki Hale, Lot 612 Greystone subdivision, $269,900.
Beth Ann McIvor to Uk Sang and Sui Chin, Lot 44, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $255,000.
David Johnson Properties LLC to Ritaben LLC, Lot 9, Spring Lakes subdivision, $228,000.
Victoria and William Gillespie IV to Evan and Madisen Sawyers, Lot 17, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $445,000.
Boston Properties LLC to Hunky Dory LLC, Lots 16 and 17, Fairview Heights subdivision, $360,000.
Joshua and Amanda Chustz to Lonnie and Carolyn Skaggs, Lot 3, Joseph and Darlene Meredith property, $174,999.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Sandra McClendon, Lot 2, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $191,400.
Amanda Cashion to GeMonee and Alexandra Brown, Lot 91, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $390,000.
Warren County, Ky., to The Plano Volunteer Fire Department Inc., land near Plano Road, no tax.
Linda and Alan Jenkins and Cindy Ehresman to Cedar Pines LLC, Lot 3, Ehresman Farm subdivision, $1144,448.
Jeffery Green to Jeffery Green, land near Bristow Road, no tax.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Meredith Lopez, Lot 57, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $193,559.30.
Charles and Susan Zuccarell to B. Keith Williams and Beth Ann McIvor, Lot 93, Ivan Downs subdivision, $400,000.
Stephanie Lamb to Beth and Joel Extine, land near P.T. Elkins Road, $299,900.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Brian and Laura Hymer, Lot 3, Harold Gray Farm subdivision, no tax.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Vera and Richard Edwards, Lot 275, McCoy Place subdivision, $303,000.
Terry and Linda Cornell to Jose S. Umanzor and Margarita Perez Lopez, Lot 54, Greystone subdivision, $270,000.
Colby Osborne to Homebase Properties LLC, Lot 4, R.C.P. Thomas Estate addition, $152,000.
Cherry Real Estate LLC to Key Lime Properties LLC, Lot 12, Wesley Estates subdivision, $256,900.