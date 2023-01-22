Delbert and Jean Lucas to Delbert and Jean Lucas and Ryan Lucas, Lots 13 and 14, Briarwood Manor addition, no tax.
Foggy Bottom Farms LLC to Ryan and Stacey Lucas, land near Old Barren River Road, $5,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Do Khan Mung, Lot 209, Stagner Farms subdivision, $267,000.
JDA Construction LLC to Amanda and Nathan Williams, Lot 35, Poplar Grove subdivision, $549,900.
Roy Johnson and Mark Johnson to Kenneth Reece, Lot 2, Patsy Johnson property, $27,500.
WKU Real Estate Corporation to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, land near Church Street, $74,900.
Galen and Gale Avery to Jason Avery, Lot 9, Twin Elms subdivision, no tax.
Benjamin and Lacey Bowen to Victory Lane Sober Living, land near Chestnut Street, $385,000.
Donna Causey to Kyle Person, Lot 50, Lake Ayre Estates, $303,000.
Gregory Willis to Leonel Martinez Rivas and Christian H. Guillen, land near Stubbins Street, $78,000.
Amanda and Justin Manship to Dilipkumar and Pragnaben Patel, Lot 121, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $675,000.
William Beasley to Starks Enterprises LLC, land near Fourth Street, $25,000.
Daniel and Emily Britt to Justin and Amanda Manship, Lots 7 and 7A, Cherry Hills subdivision, $419,900.
Judy Pickerell to Judith M. Pickerell Family Trust, Lot 121, Hartland subdivision, no tax.
Robert and Krista Molloy and Jonathan Molloy to Outlook Outdoors LLC and Old Hickory Land Inc., Lot 2, plat book 41, page 425, $270,000.
Beth and Robert Lawrence and Bruce and Mary Smith to Reeca Lindsey, Lot 4, plat book 45, page 192, $2,500.
Leon Kelly to BSPC Holdings LLC, Lot 16, Moss Meadows subdivision, $207,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Austin Weed, Lot 42, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $266,805.
Kevin and Stacy Crabbe to Shamrock Homes LLC and Block Capital LLC, Lot 15, Poplar Grove subdivision, $60,000.
Matlock Properties LLC to DTD Inc., Lot 16, Matlock Farms subdivision, $100,000.
Lewis and Jennifer Logan to Jose M. Valdivia Rodriguez and Elisabet Valadez Aranda, land near Richardsville Road, $68,000.
T&N Simon Properties LLC to Bristow Partners LLC, Lot 1, Mary T. and Eulas B. Hatcher minor subdivision, $1,581,000.
Magnolia Lane Investments LLC to Board of Education of Warren County, land in plat book 26, page 129, no tax.
C. Thomas and Linda Poole, Phillip and Teresa Kimbel and John Deeb to Jason Mills, land near 10th Avenue and Park Row, $980,000.
Beard’s Auto & Restoration LLC to Neunelf LLC, land near Par Makers Road, $370,000.
Ralph and Donna Beard to Neunelf LLC, land in deed book 1088, page 944, $100,000.
Courtney Marks to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 29, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $118,000.
Southside Properties LLC to Jason Mills, Lots 582, 584 and 585, Greystone subdivision, $785,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rose and Jimmy Beckham, Lot 10, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $319,435.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Pin Oak Acquisitions LLC, Lot 123, Springwater subdivision, $315,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Ag Investments LLC, Lot 15, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Mahsa and Abolfazi Shafaie, Lot 9, Kelly Heights subdivision, $238,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nhi Tran Binh Phang; and Anh Tran Duyen Phang and Thuy Tran Bich Phung, Lot 17, Blevins Farm subdivision, $380,350.
Ann and Jonathan Scott to Jason Mills, Lot 134, Winfield Acres subdivision, $256,800.
James Melvin Land Company LLC to Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, Lot 15-2, Corvette subdivision, $525,000.
Baird Trust Company to Donald Schardein, Lot 2, Midtown subdivision, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Biak Thawng and Far Hnen Sung Thawng, Lot 37, Stagner Farms subdivision, $329,505.
The Lakes Adventure LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near High Street, $29,000.
Sue and Jesse Stewart Jr. to Jesse Jerome Stewart Revocable Trust, Parcel 1 (land near Morgantown-Franklin Road); and Parcel 2 (land in deed book 544, page 757), no tax.
Estate of James H. Grant to Guoqi Huang, Lot 8, Hartland Court subdivision, $365,000.
Mailin Vong and Daksan Chou to Terry Chou, Lot 50, Covington Grove subdivision, no tax.
Golden Capital LLC to Paul Colvin, Lot 224, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $260,000.
Leon Allen to Lukas Mark McDonald and Savannah DeLaGarza, Lot 587, North Ridge subdivision, $215,000.