”We Were Kings: A Novel,” by Court Stevens. Nashville: Thomas Nelson, 2022. 400 pages, $19.99 (hardcover), $12.99 (paperback).
The closer they come to the truth, the more dangerous the search becomes. “We Were Kings” by Kentucky author Court Stevens follows 18-year-old Nyla Wagner as she uncovers the truth behind a murder case from 20 years ago.
Nyla’s mother’s childhood best friend, Francis Quick, was convicted of murdering Cora King, the daughter of a senator and member of the prominent and affluent King family. Francis was sentenced to death, and with the Accelerated Death Penalty Act, she only has a month to live.
Nyla’s entire life has been centered around her mother’s ability to visit Francis in prison. When Nyla discovers her mother has been keeping a secret her entire life, she sets out to discover what really happened 20 years ago. Along the way, she meets Sam Stack, a local boy who is just as invested in the case as Nyla.
The two of them start Death Daze, a Youtube channel dedicated to exposing the truth behind the case. With death threats and violent attacks, Nyla must decide if saving Francis is worth endangering those she loves.
But the novel explores more than just a murder case. The relationships between characters is what drives the story.
With each bit of the past revealed, Nyla questions what it means to be family. Stevens weaves a realistic blend of loyalty and resentment that builds tensions strong enough to rival the murder mystery.
As family members are pitted against each other and everyone is a suspect, Nyla doesn’t know who to trust. Like most young adults, she is beginning to see her mother, Beth, as a regular human being, not the imago she looked up to as a child.
Stevens raises the stakes even higher when the mother-daughter dynamic is disrupted – there are rising suspicions about Beth’s involvement in the case. Nyla’s mother has kept secrets her entire life; could her loyalty to the imprisoned Francis stem from guilt?
With every conclusion readers make, Steven switches things up with a plot twist.
And with each reveal, Nyla learns that there is more to this case than a simple murder. Set on Green River Lake, Nyla discovers Kentucky’s secrets along with her family’s. Stevens as an author explores southern politics and culture, using the setting as a character just as important as any one of the Kings.
Affairs, human trafficking, and hidden mines come to a head at the chilling climax of the novel. Like Nyla’s journey, the experience of reading this book was harrowing but ultimately illuminating. “We Were Kings” is an enthralling mystery that leaves readers longing to explore Kentucky – and their own family secrets.
– Reviewed by Sari Shuler, MFA Creative Writing Program, Western Kentucky University.
Editor’s Note: Author Court Stevens will be the featured reader at the Mary Ellen and Jim Miller Celebration of Writing symposium on campus this afternoon at 2 p.m. in Cherry Hall 125.