Direct support professionals assist people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities in realizing their fullest potential. They help people become integrated and engaged in their communities and teach them how to live as independently as possible.
LifeSkills has DSPs working in different capacities.
Some of these are:
Community living associates provide residential supports to people living in apartments and homes owned by LifeSkills.
Adult foster care providers are independent contractors who open up their homes to people with disabilities. Supports and assistance focus on the whole person’s needs. Learning new skills and participating in normal home and community life are key components.
Respite providers are independent contractors who provide a temporary break for the person and his or her family or adult foster care provider. It’s offered on an hourly, overnight and weekend basis. It may be provided in the person’s home or in the home of an approved respite provider.
Vocational associates provide vocational skills training to individuals attending LifeSkills Industries/Adult Day Training Center.
Supported employment specialists assist people with finding and maintaining community employment.
PASRR specialized service associates assist people with developmental disabilities living in nursing facilities.
“DSPs are critical to our vision and mission. They do the most important work and unfortunately, because their work is frequently of a private nature, they often go unrecognized,” said Brad Schneider, vice president of LifeSkills Developmental Services Division.
“We wanted to let people know that during this pandemic, DSPs have gone above and beyond and have made so very many sacrifices to help ensure the health and safety of our participants,” Schneider said. “They have gone to extraordinary lengths and, at times, placed themselves and their families at risk in order to continue to provide critical supports to vulnerable individuals. They’ve been enduring regular screening and testing, wearing masks and other PPE for long periods of time, and taking on additional cleaning and sanitation duties. Our adult foster care providers had to make major adjustments to their daily routines, support people for longer periods of time without breaks and limit their interactions with friends and family. DSPs are truly our unsung heroes, and deserve so much more recognition than they receive.”
Leslie Barrett, adult foster care manager, said: “While it seems like the world is opening back up, our providers are still working hard to keep people safe. They have truly embodied what it means to be family. They love, protect and support each other in difficult times. Currently, like everyone else, we have a shortage of staff and DSPs, but the DSPs we do have are quick to ask what they can do and how they can help. They are already stretched but still willing to jump in and help each other. I honestly can’t thank them enough. They are genuine everyday heroes to me.”
Jan Eblen, director of industries and vocational services for LifeSklls, agreed.
“We’ve seen our DSPs take on extra shifts, miss out on spending holidays and other special occasions with their own families, and work extra long hours,” Eblen said. “We have a residential program in Russellville that runs 24/7 and we had to shuffle people around and juggle schedules when we were short staffed. People who were used to working days had to work nights and there were lots of last-minute scheduling challenges. Our DSPs didn’t complain. In fact, many volunteered to do whatever was needed to ensure the safety of the participants and to make sure we were covered. I hope they know how grateful we are for all they do and how much we value and appreciate them.”
Job seekers often overlook employment opportunities as DSPs thinking they may not be qualified, or that it takes a “special kind of person.” In reality, most positions only require a high school diploma and a willingness to learn and work with people. LifeSkills’ DSPs come from all walks of life – some right out of school, others as a second career after retirement from another profession. What they all have in common is the opportunity to work with amazing people, do the most important work and go home each day knowing they’ve made a big difference in someone’s life.
Anyone interested in available DSP positions with LifeSkills should visit www.lifeskills.com. You can fill out an online application or call Donna Jewell, LifeSkills talent coordinator, at 901-5000, ext. 1196, for more information about job opportunities.
“There is no better profession if you really want to make a difference,” Eblen said. “It is so rewarding and you get to feel good about what you are doing.”
LifeSkills would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Glenys Buchner, our region’s direct support professional of the year. This award comes from the Kentucky Association of Private Providers.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.