“Being blind lets me see people for who they are, and not for what they look like,” musician Ricky Beavers said. “I get to judge someone by what’s on the inside. That’s the good part about being blind.”
That sentiment powers Beavers, 56, a Bowling Green resident who was diagnosed as legally blind shortly after being prematurely born at just two pounds.
Beavers has been singing and playing guitar since his teenage years, and he is set to soon record and release his first-ever official singles on iTunes and across all social media platforms.
“I’ve really been around the block,” Beavers said. “But I’ve been very blessed. I’m just trying to have fun, and I’ve been trusting God throughout my whole life.”
His songs that will be the first available to purchase are “Make America Great Again” and “Heaven Is The Only Thing That Keeps Me Hanging On.” Both are easy-going singles with a bit of a country twang.
Beavers said the former was created as a show of support for President Donald Trump, while the latter was made with a focus on lost loved ones.
“It’s a very relatable song,” Beavers said of the latter. “I see heaven as a great comfort in times of sadness. My mother is currently battling dementia, which has also been tough to deal with.”
Despite trying times, Beavers describes himself as a “go-getter” who doesn’t want anything to hold him back.
That go-getter mentality isn’t a recent development.
As a Kentucky School for the Blind student, he got involved in sports while he also learned how to play fiddle and guitar by age 12.
His love for music began by listening to the radio as a source of comfort. It was the sound of classic rock that propelled him to begin his own journey into music.
Nowadays, the musician can be found regularly performing at The Alley Cat Bar & Grill at 871 Broadway Ave., which was formerly the location of White Squirrel Brewery. The Alley Cat opened at the end of August amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While Beavers has been preparing for the release of his newest singles, he has also focused on promoting The Alley Cat as he is friends with its owners.
“Everybody is important,” Beavers said. “Everybody needs support. We all just have to encourage one another. God is real, and he has played an incredible role in my life. He wants the best for us all. We all just need to love one another.”
Moving forward, Beavers is also chasing those ideas of love and support from the public as he chases his dreams of being a successful artist.
Beavers doesn’t mind his late start into the music industry. In fact, he embraces it just like he has embraced every challenge that has come his way.
“Life ain’t over until you’re dead,” Beavers said with a laugh. “Age is simply just a number.”
