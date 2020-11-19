Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... ..STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRYING FUEL CONDITIONS WILL PROMOTE RAPID FIRE GROWTH. ANY FIRE THAT STARTS COULD QUICKLY SPREAD OUT OF CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND MOST OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY... * AFFECTED AREA...SOUTHERN INDIANA AND MOST OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY * WIND...SOUTHWEST AT 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT IN THE AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT START WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&