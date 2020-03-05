he sport of roller derby unites athletes from all walks of life, from Christian school employees to college students.
Bowling Green’s Vette City Roller Derby team is no different, bringing together women who share a love of competition, sportsmanship and the culture of roller derby.
The team will hit the floor for its season opener at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bowling Green Skate Center at 506 Three Springs Road.
Jennifer Whittamore, whose derby name is the Jenerator, is a captain on the team along with being the chair of the board of directors and in charge of fundraising.
She started the team in 2012 with an ice hockey background, playing NCAA Division 1 ice hockey at New York’s Colgate University.
“I’m actually from New Jersey and I moved here in 2005. I didn’t know that we had roller derby at all,” she said, but “I can skate and I love contact sports.
“I went the first day and I’m not a person that is easily intimidated, but I was nervous,” she said. “It took me a minute to warm up to people for sure, but I went and I never stopped going back. It was super fun and it was a place that I needed as a woman in sports.”
Whittamore began leading practices with new members.
“There are girls who start playing who don’t know how to skate and we will teach people how to skate, and I tell them I would have quit 100 times already if I fell as much as they have, but they keep getting back up and keep learning,” she said. “Within six months, these girls are cruising and jumping.”
Whittamore said the program is a relaxed one that lets the athletes learn the skills at their own pace.
“Roller derby has become my identity as well,” she said. “I’m the secretary at (Holy Trinity Lutheran School) and the principal has me in his phone as my derby name. The UPS driver that delivers will ask me about the games. Our school resource officer will come to the games. At first, people are surprised when they find out. I think it has been good for the people I do encounter at school that the roller derby people are normal people and they can do what we do. The church is a great sponsor and members of the church come and watch the games.”
Whittamore said juggling her family and derby makes her life full.
“I’m eight hours a day at school and I’m with my kids and my husband, but my oldest is a freshman at high school so he’s on the wrestling team and he runs track and I coach all of my kid’s in-line hockey games here in town, so there’s never a dull moment,” she said.
Other derby members like Cecilia Millard, derby name HellinaHandbag, said learning to skate was just the beginning.
“Learning how to skate wasn’t that hard, but learning how to get hit and recover from that was a lot,” she said. “I literally had only been skating like five or six times in my life before I started and now I’m fully skilled and can play. That only took about nine months.”
Newer members like Alisha Couram, derby name still in the works, a student at Western Kentucky University, has been coming to practices since October 2019.
“I’ve been looking for something to just be physically active in general,” she said. “I tried intramurals at the school, but I didn’t feel that sense of community that I feel here. ... Even after the first practice everyone is so supportive and diverse and it is just different. I could stand on skates when I started but that was about it. I’m about a third of the way through the skills so I have a little bit left to go.”
Couram said the two environments of college and roller derby are very dynamic.
“Sometimes it is a big transfer from being around college-aged people all day to being around people of all different ages, and it is a completely different world,” she said.
Whittamore said the team’s 2020 schedule involves a lot of traveling.
“That is because we have to play our home games on Sundays and it is really hard to get teams to travel on Sunday evenings,” she said, adding that there are two teams in the Vette City Roller Derby, a Team A, which is more of the varsity team, and Team B, the junior varsity.
“Team B is going to Louisville on Saturday and we have the home A team game on Sunday,” Whittamore said.
The team will travel this year to cities such as Cincinnati; Huntsville, Ala.; Paducah; Akron, Ohio, and St. Louis.
“Lexington also has a team that we play,” Whittamore said. “There’s teams everywhere. Roller derby is a legit international organization just like you have in the NBA with rankings”
Being a nonprofit, all proceeds collected by the team during the season go to charities. However, this year’s proceeds will go to the manager of the skate center.
“We are doing six games and we are doing the whole season as a benefit for the rink manager, Debra Staley, also known as Mama Smurf,” Whittamore said. “She has been the rink manager for at least two decades. She was planning to retire in April, and in December 2019 she was diagnosed with brain cancer. It is grade four and so she has gone from getting ready for retirement to getting radiation and chemotherapy.”
Special T-shirts will be on sale at Sunday’s game in honor of Staley, according to Whittamore.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and admission is $8, with children 10 and younger receiving free admission.
