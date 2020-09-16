Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire more than 40 team members across four stores in the Bowling Green area. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
Joe Seagle, a Bowling Green-area Domino’s franchise owner, said the job openings are largely because of the growing demand for food delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members," Seagle said. "Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Those interested in applying for a position should visit the jobs.dominos.com website.
