September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time when mental health organizations and others work to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The latest published statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in our country.
In 2019, 47,511 Americans died by suicide and there were an estimated 1.38 million suicide attempts.
Catherine Smith, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist at LifeSkills’ Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit, noted that LifeSkills has a HELP Line open 365 days a year and professionally staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“In times of anguish it can be difficult to think about available support systems,” Smith said. “So, it’s important for people who might be depressed and/or considering suicide to know that help is just a phone call away.
“I’ve noticed that people can become ‘stuck’ in the enormity of negative things they are exposed to. It can help to stay busy. If you don’t have a job, look for other ways to make use of your time. I often recommend simple activities – things to rest your mind – like drawing, coloring, journaling, listening to music, reading or taking care of pets. Self-care activities are also valuable and can help to break up a routine, like cooking, vacuuming, bathing, stepping outside for a change of scenery or making a phone call to someone you enjoy talking with … anything to change things up.”
Smith emphasized that during times of what seems like an endless flow of worrisome news, it is important for us to limit our exposure.
“Give yourself permission to step away from it and turn things off … disconnect. A steady stream of negative news wears us down and causes even more stress,” Smith said. “Instead, look for things to do that are calming and restorative. Deep breathing, yoga, going for a walk … something to promote a sense of peace.”
Smith also wants you to be extra kind to yourself during these trying times and to remember that you are not alone.
LifeSkills Children’s Crisis Stabilization Unit Manager Erin Pentecost said that, although it is unfortunate, she and her staff deal with youth and adolescents on a daily basis who have thoughts of suicide.
“It may be due to a sudden, overwhelming incident, or compounding stress that increases over a period of time,” she said.
Numerous events can trigger these thoughts.
Some include divorce, loss of a loved one, bullying, traumatic events (abuse), worrisome issues (grades, friendships) at school, end of a relationship, recent suicide of a relative or friend, or the anniversary of this event or experiencing discrimination (LGBTQIA).
Reach out for help if you notice they are:
- feeling trapped and can’t see a way out.
- talking or writing about death.
- withdrawing from family and friends.
- exhibiting feelings and signs of hopelessness.
- giving away prized possessions.
- participating in dangerous activities.
- displaying significant changes in mood.
Pentecost emphasized the importance of listening, showing concern and encouraging kids to talk about their troubles.
“Let them know you care. Acknowledge their feelings and ask if they are thinking about taking their own life. Do they have a plan? Make sure they don’t have access to lethal weapons and tell someone else – call the crisis unit, tell a parent, guardian or teacher.”
Some important contact numbers are:
- LifeSkills Help Line: 270-843-HELP (4357) or 1-800-223-8913.
- LifeSkills Main Crisis Unit: 270-901-5000, ext. 1301.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK.
Out of the Darkness Walk
Registration is open for the 2021 BG Out of the Darkness Walk, which is sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It will be Oct. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ephram White Park. For more information, go to www.afsp.org/bowlinggreen.
