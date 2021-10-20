Bowling Green’s Derby Piano and Dessert Bar, housed in the Kentucky Grand Hotel on College Street, is getting a new name.
Dan Murph, owner of the Kentucky Grand Hotel, said it will now be called The Kentucky Grand Piano and Dessert Bar.
“We now realize the importance of having all of our social media platforms under the same brand, which is the Kentucky Grand brand,” Murph said. “In the past, we have had people ask us if the bar was owned by the hotel, so this will also help eliminate that confusion.”
The Kentucky Grand Piano and Dessert Bar, which features a piano on top of the bar, has been part of the downtown boutique hotel since its opening in 2016.
It is located at 635 College St., next door to the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.