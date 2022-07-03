Summer usually offers the best weather and driving conditions with dry roads, excellent visibility and longer hours of daylight. But these benefits come with increased hazards.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a higher volume of travelers – including a significantly higher number of alcohol-impaired drivers – cause nearly twice the number of automotive fatalities during the summer months than during the rest of the year combined.
DWI/DUI are the abbreviations for driving while under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) or of any substances that impair driving ability. In Kentucky, it is illegal to drive with a blood or breath alcohol content of 0.08 or higher.
The Center of Alcohol and Drug Research, which is housed at the University of Kentucky, said that in 2021 there were 12,140 DUI assessments in Kentucky. These were for clients who were 72.4% male and 27.6% female. The average blood alcohol content ranged from 0.08 to 0.16. Drug-involved DUI arrests accounted for 37.8% of these assessments. DUI arrests made up 6.4% of all arrests in our state in 2020.
Drivers who plan to drink should be aware that even a first offense carries severe penalties, including large fines, jail time, driver’s license suspension, substance abuse counseling and possible community labor. See details on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website at http://transportation.ky.gov/Driver-Licensing/Pages/DUI-Laws-in-Kentucky.aspx.
An ignition interlock system is an available option in Kentucky for those who would like to lessen their driver’s license suspension time. The ignition interlock system requires a driver to take a breathalyzer test before a car will start. A camera on the device ensures that no one other than the driver can take the test. A computer tracks the results for court records.
Karen Garrity, LifeSkills’ executive vice president of behavioral health, said it’s difficult to predict how many drinks it takes before someone registers above the legal limit because so many factors come into play. The person’s, size, height, weight, sex and age as well as food intake determine how the body processes alcohol.
“Most of the people I talked to who were convicted of DUIs were surprised by the results of their breath or blood alcohol test,” Garrity said. “A comment I hear quite often is, ‘I didn’t feel drunk,’ or ‘I felt fine to drive,’ so it is obviously not easy to determine when you are driving illegally. The best prevention is simply to not drive at all after drinking. Period.”
Treatment assessment determines the individual’s situation, which includes an evaluation of alcohol and/or other drug use. Information gathered is based on self-reporting as well as information available from family members, screenings and/or the legal system. Individuals are referred to the most beneficial services to fit their treatment needs. These may include education, outpatient counseling, intensive outpatient counseling (about nine hours a week) or higher levels like residential or detoxification programs. DUI first offenders are usually mandated to attend an educational or counseling program for 30 to 90 days. Second and third offenders might be required to participate in a treatment program for a year.
Kentucky drivers can make a tremendous difference in reducing alcohol-related accidents simply by planning ahead and making the decision to not drink and drive. Also, if you spot a driver who is swerving or driving recklessly, please use your cellphone to call the police and report it as soon as you can.
If you are seeking DUI services or have any questions, call 270-901-5999.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.